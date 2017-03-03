News Ticker

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange turnover doubles

3rd March 2017 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 0

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange’s market turnover grew by 143.15 percent in the week from $2.34 last week to $5.69 million largely attributable to Delta, which traded shares worth $1.18 million, representing 21 percent of the total market turnover.

Today, a foreigner sold Delta shares worth $826 063 of the $841 205 sold, with $487 570 of that order bought by foreign investor(s) while the balance was bought by locals.

The ZSE industrial index this week slipped a marginal 0.26 percent to 134.48 points while the mining index lost 8.56 percent to settle at 55.68 points on the back of the losses recorded by some heavy weights.

Market capitalisation declined by 0.46 percent to $3.75 billion from $3.76 billion recorded in the previous week.

Econet and OK Zimbabwe lost 7 percent and 15.25 percent to close at 13.02 cents and 6 cents respectively.

Innscor and Seedco also eased 4.26 percent and 4.84 percent respectively, while Edgars lost 10.42 percent to settle at 4.3 cents.

Partially offsetting the loss recorded by the mainstream index were the gains in Delta and BAT after picking up 1.66 percent and 1 percent to trade at 82.6 cents and 1 520.0 cents respectively.

Simbisa, Old Mutual and National Foods  added 1.54 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.36  percent to trade at 16.5 cents, 346.02 cents  and 352.5 cents in that order.

Leading the gainers pack were Barclays, Meikles and Hippo after gaining 13.64 percent, 11.76 percent and 3.4 percent respectively.

ZB Financial holdings and PPC added 2.89 percent and 2.12 percent to trade at 6.4 cents and 60.25 cents respectively.

The loss recorded by the resources index was on the back of a loss in Bindura which dropped percent to close at 3.3 cents, offsetting a 1.22 percent gain recorded by Riozim to close at 33.1 cents in the week.

Hwange and Falgold were unchanged at 3 cents and 1 cent respectively in the week under review.

Foreigners remained net sellers in the week , having sold shares worth $2.11 million and bought shares valued $817 504. –The Source

Related Posts
Zuma in focus as rand gets hammered
Zuma in focus as rand gets hammered
CAPE Town - President Jacob Zuma is blaming everything from market overreaction to political intrigue in a public relations fightback against criticism that his leadership is undermining South Africa’s economy ...
READ MORE
As Zimbabwe Cash Crisis Bites Economist Urges Use Of Plastic Money
As Zimbabwe Cash Crisis Bites Economist Urges Use Of Plastic Money
HARARE — An economist said the current cash shortages bedeviling the country were getting worse by the day as people continue to face challenges when they try to withdraw money ...
READ MORE
Zambia ‘running out of money’
Zambia ‘running out of money’
Lusaka - Zambia should access emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund to prevent further deterioration in the economy, according to Situmbeko Musokotwane, a former finance minister in Africa’s second-largest ...
READ MORE
NMB sees 128pct jump in HY after-tax profit, strategy change leads to rude health
NMB sees 128pct jump in HY after-tax profit, strategy change leads to rude health
HARARE,– NMB Bank on Wednesday reported an impressive set of results, showing a 128 percent leap in after-tax profit to $3,17 million in the six months to June 30, driven ...
READ MORE
Fed keeps rates steady, signals one hike by year-end
Fed keeps rates steady, signals one hike by year-end
WASHINGTON — The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but strongly signalled it could still tighten monetary policy by the end of this year as the labour ...
READ MORE
Asian stocks extend rise in light volume; Aussie shines
Asian stocks extend rise in light volume; Aussie shines
HONG KONG - Asian shares extended gains on Tuesday, pulled higher by financials and a rebound in oil prices, while the Australian dollar hit a two-week high as investors trimmed expectations ...
READ MORE
Rand gains on reduced US rate increase expectations
Rand gains on reduced US rate increase expectations
THE rand was firmer against the dollar on Monday afternoon after the greenback weakened, as investors expected no interest-rate increase by the US Federal Reserve before the US presidential election. Disappointing ...
READ MORE
ZSE opens week in red as Global markets tumble over China worries
ZSE opens week in red as Global markets tumble over China worries
HARARE - The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) opened the week on a low note due to unattractive prices for several listed counters. The industrial index opened the week lower at 145.79 ...
READ MORE
Pound continues to gain against euro and dollar as recession fears fade
Pound continues to gain against euro and dollar as recession fears fade
The pound gained ground again on Tuesday (6 September) as the momentum generated by upbeat economic data in the previous session, when the pound hit a seven-week high against the ...
READ MORE
StanChart boosted by news of more job cuts
StanChart boosted by news of more job cuts
Standard Chartered matched an eighth straight gain for the London market on Friday as confidence grew that the bank can avoid a cash call. The continued rally in commodities and news ...
READ MORE
Zuma in focus as rand gets hammered
As Zimbabwe Cash Crisis Bites Economist Urges Use
Zambia ‘running out of money’
NMB sees 128pct jump in HY after-tax profit,
Fed keeps rates steady, signals one hike by
Asian stocks extend rise in light volume; Aussie
Rand gains on reduced US rate increase expectations
ZSE opens week in red as Global markets
Pound continues to gain against euro and dollar
StanChart boosted by news of more job cuts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mono drops ‘Skinny-Monya’ riddim

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Guitarist-cum-producer, Clive Mono Mukundu has brought together several established and upcoming artists on a reggae rhythm, fused with the traditional mbira instrument termed, ‘Skinny-Monya Riddim’. Speaking in an interview on ZiFM Stereo, Mukundu described this […]

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News