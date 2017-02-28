News Ticker

Stocks fall, dollar regains ground ahead of Trump speech

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 0

Leaf Group CEO Sean Moriarty and Chairman of the Board James Quandt walk on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK – Stocks in major markets dipped and the Dow snapped a streak of records while longer-dated Treasury yields fell as investors prepared for President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night address to a joint Congress session.

The global index was off 0.2 percent after rising more than 8 percent since Trump’s Nov. 8 election on expectations for a pro-business administration.

But some investors were not convinced Trump would reveal much in the way of concrete plans to realize key campaign promises such as tax reform. Some portfolio managers mentioned the possibility of a U.S. equities correction.

“There’s significant risk for a potential delay or a watering down of the campaign promises. He can get some things done but it won’t be as phenomenal as expected,” said Paul Eitelman, Multi-Asset Investment Strategist at Russell Investments in Seattle.

Wall Street indexes and bond yields were not helped by fourth-quarter U.S. data including gross domestic product growth that was below expectations. Some investors had hoped for an upward revision, according to portfolio managers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.2 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 20,812.24, breaking a 12-day run of record closing highs.

The S&P 500 .SPX lost 6.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,363.64 but still ended the day 10.5 percent higher than where it closed on Nov. 8. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 36.46 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,825.44.Trump met U.S. state governors at the White House on Monday and said he sees “big” infrastructure spending and is seeking a military spending hike of more than 9 percent.

“The real question becomes how much patience does the market have,” said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. “If you’re basing your projection on pro-growth and pro-business, it’s based on the tax reform. So what the market wants to hear is that this is still a top priority and that the process is moving ahead.”

The U.S. dollar clawed back earlier losses and was last up 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies .DXY. It hit a 14-year high early January but is off 0.9 percent year-to-date.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on month-end buying and shorter-dated yields rose on bets the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates as soon as March, resulting in part of the yield curve hitting its flattest since November.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield US10YT=RR was marginally lower in late trading at 2.365 percent, while the 30-year bond yield US30YT=RR was down nearly 2 basis points at 2.967 percent.

In contrast, the two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which is most sensitive to traders’ view on Fed policy, was up over 3 basis points at 1.236 percent.

In late trading, comments from two senior Fed officials sparked a flurry of selling, with the 2-year yield jumping to its highest since December. Interest rate futures implied traders saw a nearly 57 percent chance the Fed will raise rates at its next meeting on March 14-15, up from roughly 31 percent late on Monday, according to Reuters data.

Oil futures dipped as OPEC-led output cuts were offset by concerns about increasing U.S. crude production. Brent crude LCOc1 settled down 0.6 percent at $55.59 a barrel while U.S. crude CLc1 fell further to $53.94 after settling down 0.07 percent at $54.01. [O/R]

Spot Gold XAU= fell 0.4 percent to $1,248.31 an ounce. On Monday it had hit a 3-1/2-month high intraday but ended lower. – Reuters

Related Posts
Zim pressing for more disclosure by listed firms
Zim pressing for more disclosure by listed firms
Harare – Zimbabwe is pressing for more disclosure and transparency by listed companies in the country and will start requiring more detailed and lengthy financial statements as well as a ...
READ MORE
A Saudi man walks at the Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 15, 2015. Saudi Arabia's stock market, valued at $585 billion, opened up to direct foreign investment for the first time Monday, as the kingdom seeks an economic boost amid low global oil prices. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)
Global shares gain as Brexit tensions ease amid stimulus hopes
LONDON - European shares were on track for a fourth straight day of gains and the safe-haven yen broke below its post-Brexit low on Tuesday as easing political tensions in ...
READ MORE
Heavyweights weigh down ZSE main index
Heavyweights weigh down ZSE main index
HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange this week slipped 1,56 percent to 134,83 points while the mining index gained 0,26 percent to close at 60,89 points on the back of the ...
READ MORE
Wall Street falls; more carnage in oil stocks
Wall Street falls; more carnage in oil stocks
A recent selloff on Wall Street deepened on Tuesday as U.S. crude prices fell and an "in line" report showing slower growth in China failed to prop up an early ...
READ MORE
Wall Street Journal report ranks Zimbabwe among most repressed economies, notes marginal gains
Wall Street Journal report ranks Zimbabwe among most repressed economies, notes marginal gains
HARARE, – Zimbabwe is the most repressed economy in sub-Saharan Africa and in the bottom five worldwide – due to government intervention, policy inconsistency and corruption, according to the 2015 ...
READ MORE
Yuan adoption to ease liquidity crisis says Oxford research firm
Yuan adoption to ease liquidity crisis says Oxford research firm
HARARE,– The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s decision to officially include the Chinese yuan as a reserve currency could improve liquidity in the country, a South African based research firm has ...
READ MORE
FBC Bank opens SME departments
FBC Bank opens SME departments
FBC Bank Limited has set up departments in Harare and Bulawayo to cater for the needs of the small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) as it taps into the sector that accounts for ...
READ MORE
South Africa’s rand weaker as EM sentiment remains sour
South Africa’s rand weaker as EM sentiment remains sour
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's rand stumbled into the New Year more than half a percent weaker against the U.S. dollar on Friday, driven lower by increasingly negative sentiment towards riskier ...
READ MORE
Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Staff/Remote
Global stocks rise in low volume as investors await Fed’s Yellen
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks opened higher, pushing up a gauge of global market indexes on Monday, as investors continued to be bullish on equities ahead of a speech from Federal ...
READ MORE
JSE opens firmer as Deutsche Bank concerns abate
JSE opens firmer as Deutsche Bank concerns abate
THE JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning amid risk-on sentiment and as concern about troubled Deutsche Bank faded. Deutsche Bank traded at new record lows on Tuesday, but did end the ...
READ MORE
Zim pressing for more disclosure by listed firms
Global shares gain as Brexit tensions ease amid
Heavyweights weigh down ZSE main index
Wall Street falls; more carnage in oil stocks
Wall Street Journal report ranks Zimbabwe among most
Yuan adoption to ease liquidity crisis says Oxford
FBC Bank opens SME departments
South Africa’s rand weaker as EM sentiment remains
Global stocks rise in low volume as investors
JSE opens firmer as Deutsche Bank concerns abate

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

TLC to release first album without late Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

28th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Fans of TLC will rejoice to hear that the r’n’b ’90s much-loved girl group are due to unveil their long-awaited final album this summer. The manager of surviving members Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas and Tionne ‘T-Boz’ […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News