News Ticker

Foreign investor appetite diminishes on the local bourse

21st February 2017 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 0

HARARE, – Foreign investor appetite is diminishing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, with most foreign transactions being sales as foreigners desert local listed companies due to their underperformance, MMC Capital Research has said.

The stock broking and market research firm said low foreign investor sentiment is likely to persist on the local bourse.

“We have witnessed a shift of investor appetite on the ZSE since 2015 as more foreign investors are now concentrating on the sale side. Our view is that this trend will likely continue into 2017 as economic headwinds continue to mount,” said MMC Capital Research.

The MMC Capital report said foreign payments to foreign investors continue to be fraught with problems due to restrictions imposed by the central bank as it battles a liquidity crisis.

“Despite being ranked in the first category (of the central bank’s offshore payment priority list), the repatriation of equity proceeds as well as dividends remain a mammoth task. This will likely weigh down on the upside potential of the market going forward as foreign interest on local equities diminishes,” MMC Capital research noted.

MMC Capital said the trading activity on the ZSE will likely be depressed in 2017, given the economic headwinds facing the economy and foreigners are most likely to remain net sellers on the bourse.

“As a result of the liquidity crisis on the local front, foreigners’ participation will continue to be on the selling side though at a slower pace than prior years as it seems most of them have sold out by now,” MMC Capital noted.

However, MMC Capital said the local institutional investors will likely continue to be active on the buy side.

Institutional investors are long term investors, hence holding equities is desirable to them given the loss of confidence in other financial assets such as money markets owing to the unpredictable developments in the financial system.

The report also said buying will likely be centred on companies with strong fundamentals as well as with the capacity to pay dividends. Diverse revenue sources will also likely be a key input in stock screening for those investors who choose to invest in the local counters.

As depicted by the graph above, foreigners were net sellers throughout 2016 up to January this year, reflecting their low appetite for local shares.

In the period between January 2016 and January this year, foreigners sold shares worth $145,84 million and bought shares worth $61,675 million , representing a $84,165 million net outflow.

It is very worrisome to note that the $84,165 million net outflow is paid out from nostro accounts at a time when banks nostro accounts are running dry. -Source

 

Related Posts
Central bank calls for fiscal devaluation to increase competitiveness
Central bank calls for fiscal devaluation to increase competitiveness
HARARE, – The central bank says the United States dollar is overvalued in Zimbabwe, hurting export competitiveness with exports remaining subdued against a huge import bill and urged government to undertake ...
READ MORE
Mining index pushes ZSE up
Mining index pushes ZSE up
HARARE - Trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) opened the week on high note, with the mining index bouncing back from a lacklustre performance last week. The Mining Index was ...
READ MORE
African mobile phones open bank doors
African mobile phones open bank doors
PARIS — Cellphones and rising connectivity in Africa will give rise to a new market in mobile financial services, creating explosive opportunities for business on the continent, according to research. The ...
READ MORE
South African rand falls to 14-year lows in EM sell-off
South African rand falls to 14-year lows in EM sell-off
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell more than 1.5 percent to a 14-year low against the dollar on Friday, taking the brunt of a sell-off in commodity currencies triggered ...
READ MORE
An employee checks U.S. dollar bank-notes at a bank in Hanoi, Vietnam August 12, 2015. Vietnam has widened the trading band for interbank dollar/dong transactions to 2 percent from 1 percent previously to help boost the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, the central bank said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kham
Dollar gains as Rand weakens further
The U.S. dollar rallied against commodity currencies such as the Norwegian crown and Russian rouble on Wednesday after declining oil prices weighed on the currencies of oil-dependent economies, while short-covering ...
READ MORE
Losses in Econet weigh down ZSE
Losses in Econet weigh down ZSE
HARARE,– The industrial index on Wednesday continued trading in the red, dropping 0.11 points to 167.53 points due to losses in Econet. The leading telecoms company was the only counter which ...
READ MORE
Traders work on the floor of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, September 13, 2007. Zimbabwean stocks are undervalued and worth considering as an investment option in Africa, according to Sanlam Investment Management. Photographer: Henner Frankenfeld/Bloomberg News
Top five performing stocks on the ZSE
HARARE,– The stock market has endured a miserable year, with its poorest performance since dolllarisation. But in the gloom there has been some shining lights. Here are the top five ...
READ MORE
SA Rand and stocks hit by Trump triump
SA Rand and stocks hit by Trump triump
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday, extending losses from the previous week as currency and bond markets in the United States rallied on growing bets that Donald ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s Majority Shun Banks For ‘Pillow’ Banking
Zimbabwe’s Majority Shun Banks For ‘Pillow’ Banking
HARARE - Zimbabwe's Reserve Bank says that in 2015 the number of people using banking products declined. The majority of Zimbabweans don't have bank accounts. But after years of public distrust of ...
READ MORE
Industrial, mining indices close week on a low
Industrial, mining indices close week on a low
HARARE – The local bourse’s losses over the week outweighed the earlier gains as the mainstream industrial index lost 0.83 (or 0,82 percent) on a week-on-week basis. Following today’s trades, the ...
READ MORE
Central bank calls for fiscal devaluation to increase
Mining index pushes ZSE up
African mobile phones open bank doors
South African rand falls to 14-year lows in
Dollar gains as Rand weakens further
Losses in Econet weigh down ZSE
Top five performing stocks on the ZSE
SA Rand and stocks hit by Trump triump
Zimbabwe’s Majority Shun Banks For ‘Pillow’ Banking
Industrial, mining indices close week on a low

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News