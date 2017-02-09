Zimbabwe capital market bosses sleep on duty

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZIM) are yet to resolve a multi-million dollar dispute over Langford Estates, three months since being approached by an investor.

Langford Estate was bought by Fidelity Life Assurance Company, the financial services outfit that is listed on the ZSE, from CFI Holdings.

By Shame Makoshori

Fidelity is majority-owned by Zimre Holdings, in which the Rudlands brothers and the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) have huge interests.

The two also control CFI Holdings, which sold its stake to Fidelity.

Three months after he approached regulators, British tycoon, Nicholas van Hoogstraten’s grievances are still unresolved.

Leading economic analyst, John Robertson, said the regulators were sleeping on duty; he said the fact that there was not even word from regulators on the complaint, three months since an appeal was lodged, did not augur well for investors on the bourse.

The development, he said, would send bad signals about security of investments in the country.

Van Hoogstraten raised concerns last year when he approached the regulators proposing that they suspend stock market trades in CFI and Fidelity on the bourse until his concerns were addressed. This did not happen.

He told the Financial Gazette’s Companies & Markets (C&M) that there had been no action since November.

In fact, the tycoon said the ZSE had simply acknowledged his complaint and promised to investigate.

Van Hoogstraten is invested in CFI through his investment vehicle, Messina Investments, which holds 35 percent shareholding in CFI.

Messina also holds interests in several key firms including leisure chain, Rainbow Tourism Group and the tri-listed coal producer, Hwange Colliery Company Limited.

The company claimed that there was conflict of interest in the transaction involving the disposal of the Langford Estate by CFI to Fidelity after Zimre, which holds shareholding in both Fidelity and CFI, voted at the extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) which approved the deal.

It said another key shareholder in CFI, NSSA, was also in conflict of interest when it cast its vote at the EGM.

NSSA has told C&M that everything had been done above board.

An analyst said it was possible that the tycoon wanted to make sure stocks under dispute were not transferred to other investors through the open market while the standoff was unresolved.

“We have not, as yet, had any response from the regulatory bodies, other than a letter from the ZSE dated November 25 saying they are investigating,” van Hoogstraten toldC&M in emailed responses from London.

“We are about to send them a chase up as such a simple matter should not take over two months to determine, even allowing for the two weeks festive break,” said the tycoon.

Van Hoogstraten claimed that listing rules and laws had been violated when the transaction was approved by EGM.

“We write to advise you of the illegal transaction between the two above ZSE listed companies that took place in October of last year,” Messina said.

“We attach copies of our correspondence of 29th July and 9th September to Messrs. Honey & Blanckenberg and their replies of 1st August and 3rd October. Obviously, this breach of the law and ZSE regulations is a very serious matter and the amount of prejudice to the non Zimre and NSSA shareholders is substantial. We would suggest that, at the very least, while this matter is being resolved via litigation or otherwise, the listing of both companies should be suspended and your own office should carry out their own investigation as to how this transaction managed to circumvent the law and regulations,” said Messina.

It now appears Messina has been ignored after Fidelity’s announcement that it would go ahead with its development plans on the contentious estate.

Last month, Fidelity announced that it would add a new project to its growing housing development portfolio.

Fidelity said it was laying the groundwork to start developing a high density suburb at Langford Estate, which comes after the multi-million dollar Southview Park.

Southview Park has provided an additional 5 300 stands to Harare, whose housing backlog is estimated at over 500 000.

Fidelity, which is known for its big ambitions, entered the real estate market in recent years after economic turmoil eroded disposable incomes and clobbered revenues from other sectors, which are vital for its flagship insurance business.

“Fidelity Life Assurance Company intends to develop Langford Estate into a modern high density residential settlement complete with all the necessary social amenities and green areas,” it said.

“Fidelity Life Assurance would like to undertake detailed engineering designs by engaging a firm of consulting engineers with the requisite expertise and experience,” the statement noted.

Discounting the tug of wars that have characterised Langford since a charged CFI Holdings EGM voted to sell 81 percent of the asset to Fidelity in October 2013 for US$18 million, the development is seen by home seekers as an early New Year gift.

The heavy storms that are tearing through Zimbabwe have brought to the fore the need for organised housing schemes in the country.

Politically-connected housing schemes have resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe that is now threatening the survival of thousands of families, as floods devastated houses built on wetlands, steam banks and on mountain foothills.

A deadly typhoid epidemic is spreading fast in Harare, where city fathers, known for their extravagancy, are failing to cope with the crisis.

Women and children are among the hardest hit, as household properties are destroyed by the rains that have swamped houses.

However important Langford Estates may be, it may now be a potential minefield.

But given the gravity of the issues put forward to SECZIM and the ZSE by van Hoogstraten, analysts said procrastinating over resolution of the dispute demonstrated inefficiency on the part of regulators or outright corruption.

The ZSE and SECZIM have a long history of making judgment errors, some of which have been reversed by the courts.

SECZIM, which plays an oversight role over the ZSE, has also reversed some decisions made by the bourse, especially involving disputes with stock brokers.

In 2009, SECZIM was forced to revoke the suspension of ISB Securities managing director, Geoff Mhlanga, after he challenged a decision made by the ZSE saying it had been implemented in violation of the Securities Act.

In 2010, SECZIM also lifted the suspension of EFE Securities from trading on the ZSE, saying the bourse had made the decision without establishing the fact surrounding a suspected case of fraud.

Again, in the case involving EFE Securities, SECZIM said the suspension had been undertaken without reference to the Securities Act, which exposes how the ZSE could either be failing to interpret the law, or has been deliberately ignoring it to achieve certain goals.

The High Court would later nullify the EFE suspension, according to newspaper reports at the time.

And reports said last month a US$130 million cash call by telecoms giant, Econet Wireless, drifted into controversy after the ZSE also “unprocedurally” approved the transaction without the nod from its listing committee, which presides over such issues.

Chief executive officer, Alban Chirume told a local daily that the transaction had been completed in line with the bourse’s regulations.

But he was said to have overruled the listing committee.

Silence from the regulators is worrying, according to analysts.

They said government, which has been blamed in many circles for mismanagement, established a fully fledged institution in 2010 with the full mandate to police the capital markets.

SECZIM, the stocks markets regulator, is expected to bring sanity to the industry in line with international benchmarks.

SECZIM also monitors the work of stock broking companies.

On its website, SECZIM confirms this crucial role and gives the public the assurance that it is in control.

“The commission’s goal is to safeguard interests of investors and uphold the integrity of the market. Every corporate action will be scrutinised for adherence to relevant rules and regulations. The commission will ensure that full disclosures are made and communication to all investors is plain and simple to understand. The commission is a knowledge based institution, meaning that key decisions are always made from the position of knowledge. Providing high level of investor protection and promoting investor education are two founding objectives of the SECZ,” SECZIM says.

Robertson said the regulators must work in line with the objective that led to their establishment.

He argued that what was happening in the CFI/Fidelity issue was a good example of how “economic saboteurs” had ruined the economy”.

New laws must be established, or existing ones enforced, to prosecute authorities who “stand between the implementation of projects”, according to Robertson.

“It is bad news in all directions; it is economic sabotage,” said Robertson.

“This is all part of the debate about security of title. When there is insecurity, investments cannot function and it does not only affect the individual investors but the country as a whole. There must be a statute that penalises people who frustrate the implementation of a project. It results in the loss of jobs, loss of revenues and taxes and the product that a certain company should be producing ends up being imported. It shows how those in authority have been able to undermine the interest of people. They have enormous responsibilities. They must not be allowed to do things that cost the country if we are to end up losing jobs and importing things we must not import,” noted Robertson.

Analyst, Luxon Zembe, said there was something giving Fidelity the power to proceed with the transaction despite the controversy.

“They are saying, ‘Will those issues stop the deal?’” Zembe said.

While SECZIM said it was still looking into the dispute, chief executive officer, Tafadzwa Chinamo, hinted in emailed responses to C&M that Messina could lose the case.

This could set the stage for a bruising legal battle.

“Both Fidelity and CFI transactions were sanctioned by shareholders when the two companies invited shareholder approval of the transactions,” Chinamo said.

“The investigation is ongoing and once completed, the complainant will be advised and appropriate action taken. We have covered a lot of ground with respect to the investigation and we shall be advising the complainant of the outcome once the investigation is completed. If our investigation reveals that it was irregular, we refer the case back to the ZSE who then communicate with the listed companies.

“The listed company has to go back to its shareholders…In addition the aggrieved party can approach the courts for recourse if no amicable solution is found between the two companies. It is important to note that both transactions went through shareholders’ approval processes, that is shareholders were given the opportunity to analyse the transactions and raise their concerns before voting at the respective EGMs where they had the opportunity to veto the transactions,” said the SECZIM boss.

He said suspension and delisting of securities was “done by the securities exchange where these securities are listed”.

“The exchange cannot unilaterally carry out the above but has to seek authority from the commission in terms of Section 64 (a) of the Securities and Exchange Act. The commission then examines whether the procedures for suspending trading of securities on the exchange as set out in the listings requirements were followed by the exchange. Suspensions are normally done in cases of information asymmetry, where other shareholders might have information about the company which other shareholders do not have or where the company fails to adhere to the exchange’s continuing obligations,” he said.

The ZSE CEO, Alban Chirume, said in response to questions that he would not comment on what might happen if the outcome of their investigations ruled against the transaction.

“The ZSE cannot provide an answer on such a matter at this stage. Due processes are being followed. We are still looking into the matter. The process of suspension of a counter is done pursuant to the listings requirements. For a counter to be suspended, due processes must be followed pursuant to the listings requirements,” he said.

But when asked how the ZSE would deal with the case if Fidelity goes ahead to develop Langfords Estates and investigations revealed that the transaction was irregular, Chinamo responded: “The ZSE does not speak on behalf of other regulators. It is also premature for the ZSE to comment on such a matter at this stage.”

SECZIM is also yet to publish results of an investigation into alleged insider trading involving shares in CFI by Messina lodged early last year. – FinGaz

