News Ticker

ZSE widens Chirume probe

7th February 2017 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 0

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange says investigations into the conduct of its chief executive Alban Chirume will not be restricted to the Econet Wireless Zimbabwe debacle but will spread into other unprocedural and unethical conduct allegedly committed by him over a period of time.

This comes after the ZSE board sent Mr Chirume on forced leave pending investigations mainly emanating from the debacle into Econet’s $130 rights issue which exposed the disconnect between the exchange’s board and its management. The disconnect saw Econet glide over a regulatory directive.

However, cases against Mr Chirume have been building up and The Herald Business has been at the forefront in exposing some of them. Chairman Caroline Sandura said ZSE would not prolong the investigations and will assess the concerns raised accordingly.

“The investigations into the conduct of the chief executive will not be prolonged. We just want to look into possible areas of misconduct.”

Well placed sources say the issue of Econet was just a trigger as Mr Chirume already had pending cases which the board was looking into. As previously reported by this publication, Mr Chirume was at fault when Meikles was un-procedurally suspended from the ZSE.

There are also allegations on how he terminated the website contract with local company Big Law and other various occasions where he is said to have overrode the regulator and the board.

The ZSE board had raised concern over certain technical issues which it wanted Econet to address. But the telecommunications company proceeded with the EGM, arguing the initial approval made the Committee of the ZSE, a competent authority had not been withdrawn.

Reports say the initial approvals were allegedly done by Mr Chirume who disregarded concerns raised by the Listing Committee which is chaired by Mr Bart Mswaka.

Mr Chirume said the ZSE’s role was not to approve transactions but to ensure that the company provides all the required disclosures per the ZSE’s Listings Requirements to enable shareholders to make informed decisions on transactions presented to them.

He said the approval of the circular by the ZSE was not an opinion on the transaction as the issues raised were the Exchange Control matters, which were beyond the purview of the ZSE.

“You will rightfully note that the transaction should be approved by the shareholders first before an Exchange Control approval is granted. In addition, the ZSE resolved that Econet applies for an Exchange Control blanket approval which has been disclosed in the circular.

“We believe that any further questions should be directed to the company proposing the transaction,” said Mr Chirume.

Stockbrokers who spoke to The Herald Business yesterday welcomed the move to investigate the CEO.

“It is something that we expected (action against the CEO). I do not want to rush to make a conclusion but I think the board’s decision should have been respected. This is not good for our market and we don’t want such a thing to happen,” said one stockbroker who requested not to be named.

Another stockbroker said the board should take its time to clear the mess and take action against any party found guilty.

“By taking the decision, they must have strong suspicion that there are problems and we need that to be investigated thoroughly,” said the broker. – Herald

Related Posts
Steward Bank introduces “free Friday swiping” as cash shortages bite
Steward Bank introduces “free Friday swiping” as cash shortages bite
HARARE,– After admitting that it was guilty of overcharging its customers, Steward Bank on Thursday said it will allow its bank users to swipe at its point of sale machines ...
READ MORE
Instant money: United States’ banks catch up with Africa mobile transfer
Instant money: United States’ banks catch up with Africa mobile transfer
New York - Depositors at some of the largest US banks are finally going to get the chance to do something quick and simple: send money to another person's account ...
READ MORE
US economy grows 3.7% in second quarter
US economy grows 3.7% in second quarter
WASHINGTON — The US economy grew faster than initially thought in the second quarter on solid domestic demand, showing fairly strong momentum that could still allow the US Federal Reserve ...
READ MORE
A Saudi man walks at the Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 15, 2015. Saudi Arabia's stock market, valued at $585 billion, opened up to direct foreign investment for the first time Monday, as the kingdom seeks an economic boost amid low global oil prices. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)
Global equities set 2-week low before Yellen speech, dollar dips
LONDON - Global shares slipped to a two-week low and the dollar edged down on Friday as investors turned cautious before a keynote speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen ...
READ MORE
Fed holds rates steady as US economy grows
Fed holds rates steady as US economy grows
NEW YORK — Federal Reserve officials held off from raising borrowing costs and scaled back forecasts for how high interest rates will rise this year, citing the potential impact from ...
READ MORE
Solid U.S. retail sales point to firming economic recovery
Solid U.S. retail sales point to firming economic recovery
WASHINGTON  - Jack Reed can see the recovery taking hold at his family's 109-year-old clothing store in Tupelo, Mississippi, with sales buoyed in part by the paychecks tied to a ...
READ MORE
US dollar overvalued in Zim: KFC index
US dollar overvalued in Zim: KFC index
The US dollar is overvalued by 12 percent in Zimbabwe according to the KFC index. Market intelligence firm Sagaci Research recently published a quarterly update of its “KFC Index”. By analysing ...
READ MORE
An employee checks U.S. dollar bank-notes at a bank in Hanoi, Vietnam August 12, 2015. Vietnam has widened the trading band for interbank dollar/dong transactions to 2 percent from 1 percent previously to help boost the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, the central bank said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kham
Dollar gains as Rand weakens further
The U.S. dollar rallied against commodity currencies such as the Norwegian crown and Russian rouble on Wednesday after declining oil prices weighed on the currencies of oil-dependent economies, while short-covering ...
READ MORE
ZSE industrials index recovers to breach 100-point mark
ZSE industrials index recovers to breach 100-point mark
HARARE,– The Industrial index on Friday breached the 100 point-mark for the first time since August 24 after gaining by 2.13 percent to close at 101.09 points, but the mining ...
READ MORE
Dollarisation: Why Zimbabwe may have gone through the door of no return
Dollarisation: Why Zimbabwe may have gone through the door of no return
There just may be no going back on dollarisation, if the experiences of other countries are anything to go by. For a decade, Zimbabwe's inflation was the stuff of African economic ...
READ MORE
Steward Bank introduces “free Friday swiping” as cash
Instant money: United States’ banks catch up with
US economy grows 3.7% in second quarter
Global equities set 2-week low before Yellen speech,
Fed holds rates steady as US economy grows
Solid U.S. retail sales point to firming economic
US dollar overvalued in Zim: KFC index
Dollar gains as Rand weakens further
ZSE industrials index recovers to breach 100-point mark
Dollarisation: Why Zimbabwe may have gone through the

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Lost Bob Marley recordings discovered in London hotel basement restored ahead of singer’s birthday

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]

Arts & Entertainment

Drake offers to refund 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena after Travis Scott falls over

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]

Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent suing his own lawyers for $32m after losing sex tape case and going bankrupt

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News