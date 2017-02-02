Equities back in the black as Econet bumps

The local bourse’s mainstream industrial index moved back into positive trading after a prolonged bear run, recovering 0.98 today to close at 140.92.
Trades, though, were typified by thin volumes.Telecoms giant Econet led the movers as it recovered a hefty $0, 0248 to close at $0, 1798 after it announced earlier this morning that it had come up with an arrangement with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to set up a facility for its local shareholders to deposit proceeds of the rights offer locally.
Proplastics gained $0, 0080 to trade at $0, 0500 and Barclays moved up $0, 0010 to $0, 0290. The cement maker PPC Limited was the only counter that traded in the negative territory after shedding $0,0050 to close at $0, 5575. Axia Corporation, Colcom, Fidelity Life and First Mutual traded unchanged at $0,0700, $0,3500, $0,1100 and $0,0450 respectively.
The mining index lost 0.42 to close at 55.89 as Bindura slipped $0, 0006 to trade at $0, 0344. The other mining counters were unchanged. -BH24
Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are reported to be among the famous faces missing from the Grammys 2017. Multiple sources claim the musical hitmakers are boycotting the typically star-studded event due to the perceived […]
Pop superstar Beyonce said on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins, sending social media into a meltdown. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” […]
Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]
In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]