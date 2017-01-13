News Ticker

Dollar limps to worst week in two months, sterling stays shaky

13th January 2017 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 0

LONDON – The dollar limped toward it worst week in two months on Friday as softer-than-expected trade data from China added to signs that investors may be falling out of love with the post-U.S. election Trump trade.

The dollar index, which measures it against six of the other top world currencies, was down fractionally for a third straight day in early London trading and almost one percent lower on the week.

Individually it stood at 114.7 yen having given up modest ground made in Asia, while the euro clawed up to $1.0630 to bolster a fourth straight week of gains.

Nomura’s Jordan Rochester said the greenback was still hobbled by disappointment that President-elect Trump hadn’t touched on fiscal stimulus at a news conference on Wednesday and instead talked about divisive plans such as building a wall on the border with Mexico.

“It opens up the possibility for the market that he could go down the more toxic route which is becoming more protective on trade,” Rochester said.

“Therefore it’s quite prudent for investors that the dollar is a bit softer, especially against the yen which is the proxy here.”

Some analysts however think the dollar could regain an upper hand as soon as more details of Trump’s stimulus become clear.

More Federal Reserve members talked on Thursday about rate hikes and trimming the size of the central bank’s balance sheet and U.S. retail sales data are due to be released later that could give the dollar a jolt.

A Reuters poll shows that economists expect a 0.7 percent pickup in retail sales in December, following 0.1 percent growth in November. ECONG7

“Medium term we should still see a stronger dollar,” said James Binny, head of currency with State Street Global Advisors in London. “The positions were just so one-way and we needed a bit of a clearout to make some further progress.”

The week’s other main G10 loser, sterling, remained shaky on Friday as it was confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May would give a speech on Tuesday on Britain’s plan to leave the European Union.

One-week implied sterling volatility – options contracts which allow traders to bet or hedge against near-term swings in the currency, spiked to their highest since October at 14.775.

It was also set to be the pound’s worst week against the euro since the start of October. It barely budged at 87.25 pence per euro EURGBP=D4 on Friday but was down almost 2 percent from where it started the week.

Against the dollar it was a touch higher on the day at $1.2180 but on course for its fifth weekly drop in the last six, having hit a three-month low of $1.2038 on Wednesday.

For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see

Related Posts
SA Rand and stocks hit by Trump triump
SA Rand and stocks hit by Trump triump
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday, extending losses from the previous week as currency and bond markets in the United States rallied on growing bets that Donald ...
READ MORE
(131009) -- WASHINGTON D.C., Oct. 9, 2013 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Barack Obama listen as Janet Yellen (R), the current Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman, speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington D.C., Oct. 9, 2013. Obama on Wednesday formally nominated current Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen to be the next Fed chief. (Xinhua/Zhang Jun)
Why the coming US interest rate hike is like none ever witnessed before
Central bank watchers believe the Federal Reserve is finally ready to pull the trigger on an interest rate hike It is hard to overstate the significance of the decision that Janet ...
READ MORE
South Africa’s rand hits a new record low, pulls down stocks
South Africa’s rand hits a new record low, pulls down stocks
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand reached a new record low against the dollar on Monday after another sharp fall in Chinese shares, while the weaker currency weakened financials and ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe regime tweaks multi currency regime
Zimbabwe regime tweaks multi currency regime
HARARE - Government is urgently formulating a framework to promote use of multiple currencies in its departments, municipalities and parastatals to reduce over-reliance on the United States dollar. The Reserve Bank ...
READ MORE
CBZ net profit falls 10 percent
CBZ net profit falls 10 percent
HARARE,– CBZ Holdings’  profit after tax for the full year to December slipped by 10 percent to $33 million from $37 million in the prior year, weighed down by rising ...
READ MORE
Global stocks, euro rise as Deutsche Bank shares rebound
Global stocks, euro rise as Deutsche Bank shares rebound
NEW YORK - Stock prices across major markets stabilized on Friday, while the euro recovered as Deutsche Bank's shares clawed up from record lows on a report it is close to ...
READ MORE
Stock market mixed in 2016
Stock market mixed in 2016
TODAY is the last day of trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange this year, a day which will cap of a year that represents many things for stock market investors, ...
READ MORE
Ghana leads Africa in debt dependence
Ghana leads Africa in debt dependence
WITH their economies floundering and currencies sinking, African states that have borrowed heavily in dollars may be slipping back into the debt trap — and ultimately default — only a ...
READ MORE
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting at the start of the climate summit in Paris November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
China central bank to US Fed: A little help, please?
WASHINGTON Confronted with a plunge in its stock markets last year, China's central bank swiftly reached out to the U.S. Federal Reserve, asking it to share its play book for ...
READ MORE
A banners of Deutsche Bank is pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
South African investors exposed to Germany Deutsche Bank woes to the tune of R16bn
SA investors have entrusted more than R16bn to Deutsche Bank’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded notes (ETNs). With the beleaguered German bank teetering on the edge of financial catastrophe, they ...
READ MORE
SA Rand and stocks hit by Trump triump
Why the coming US interest rate hike is
South Africa’s rand hits a new record low,
Zimbabwe regime tweaks multi currency regime
CBZ net profit falls 10 percent
Global stocks, euro rise as Deutsche Bank shares
Stock market mixed in 2016
Ghana leads Africa in debt dependence
China central bank to US Fed: A little
South African investors exposed to Germany Deutsche Bank

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News