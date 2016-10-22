News Ticker

IMF warns too much rand volatility could cause investor uncertainty

22nd October 2016 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 28

Too much rand volatility could cause investor uncertainty and a delaying of investment decisions which will in turn adversely affect economic growth and job creation, International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials say in a working paper.

Rand volatility was mainly driven by commodity price volatility, and global market volatility, as well as domestic political uncertainty, the paper noted.

While SA could not control commodity price volatility or global financial market volatility, it could further strengthen its buffers, such as international reserves, and reduce external vulnerabilities which should reduce the susceptibility to volatility, the IMF officials said.

On domestic political uncertainty, the paper suggested that the perception of political uncertainty was something the government could influence “in the way it develops and implements economic policy, as well as the way it communicates economic policy decisions”.

Understanding what contributed to foreign exchange rate volatility was an important first step to assess whether there was a role for economic policy to reduce this volatility within the existing foreign exchange regime, the working paper said.

The working paper was compiled by Nasha Maveé, Roberto Perrelli, and Axel Schimmelpfennig. The latter was until recently the IMF’s senior resident representative in SA.

Business Day

Related Posts
Electronic payments to reach $50bln by year-end – RBZ
Electronic payments to reach $50bln by year-end – RBZ
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s central bank says electronic payments are expected to reach $50 billion by the end of the year as the country’s mobile money sector continues to grow in both ...
READ MORE
Ghana leads Africa in debt dependence
Ghana leads Africa in debt dependence
WITH their economies floundering and currencies sinking, African states that have borrowed heavily in dollars may be slipping back into the debt trap — and ultimately default — only a ...
READ MORE
Bonds slightly weaker in quiet trade
Bonds slightly weaker in quiet trade
SOUTH African bonds were slightly weaker at midday on Wednesday in quiet trade as the market awaited new signals on interest rate moves ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting ...
READ MORE
SA Nedbank expands in Zimbabwe
SA Nedbank expands in Zimbabwe
Harare - South African lender Nedbank is expanding its footprint in Zimbabwe, despite the economic turbulence, which the company is sizing up to determine if it can avail more funding ...
READ MORE
Rand softer as U.S. election weighs on markets
Rand softer as U.S. election weighs on markets
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand retreated against the dollar on Friday, as local political headlines that have boosted the currency this week took a back seat to global markets ...
READ MORE
Rand gains on reduced US rate increase expectations
Rand gains on reduced US rate increase expectations
THE rand was firmer against the dollar on Monday afternoon after the greenback weakened, as investors expected no interest-rate increase by the US Federal Reserve before the US presidential election. Disappointing ...
READ MORE
S.Africa’s economy contracts, weakens case for rate hikes
S.Africa’s economy contracts, weakens case for rate hikes
PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's economy contracted for the first time in more than a year during the second quarter of 2015, signalling continued strain that could inhibit the central ...
READ MORE
Chiyangwa pleads for ZSE relisting of Zeco
Chiyangwa pleads for ZSE relisting of Zeco
HARARE - The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has been asked to stop halting trade in Zeco Holdings Limited stocks after a plea by businessman Philip Chiyangwa to allow the exchange to ...
READ MORE
Equity markets little changed, euro slips after ECB
Equity markets little changed, euro slips after ECB
NEW YORK — World equity markets were little changed on Thursday, with the key US Dow and S&P stock indexes hovering below record highs, while the euro fell, erasing earlier ...
READ MORE
US economy grows 3.7% in second quarter
US economy grows 3.7% in second quarter
WASHINGTON — The US economy grew faster than initially thought in the second quarter on solid domestic demand, showing fairly strong momentum that could still allow the US Federal Reserve ...
READ MORE
Electronic payments to reach $50bln by year-end –
Ghana leads Africa in debt dependence
Bonds slightly weaker in quiet trade
SA Nedbank expands in Zimbabwe
Rand softer as U.S. election weighs on markets
Rand gains on reduced US rate increase expectations
S.Africa’s economy contracts, weakens case for rate hikes
Chiyangwa pleads for ZSE relisting of Zeco
Equity markets little changed, euro slips after ECB
US economy grows 3.7% in second quarter

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News