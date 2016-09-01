FTSE Moves: London market dips 6.4 points despite jump in manufacturing data

The London market struggled for direction despite data showing that the UK’s manufacturing sector rebounded sharply in August.
The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the sector jumped to 53.3 last month from 48.3 in July. A figure above 50 indicates growth.
The FTSE 100 Index slipped 6.4 points to 6775.2, even though the PMI survey was the largest month-on-month increase in its 25-year history. The FTSE 250 Index, a closer reflection of UK firms, lifted 190.4 points to 17923.2.
Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell said: “In one of those instances of contradictory market nonsense the surprise manufacturing PMI sent the pound sharply higher – to the tune of 1% – against both the dollar and the euro despite the fact that the survey underwent such an increase thanks to sterling’s sustained weakness across August causing a swell in cheaper exports.”
In afternoon trading the biggest risers on the FTSE 100 Index were Berkeley Group (+123p to 2795p), Taylor Wimpey (+6.4p to 167.7p), Lloyds Banking (+2.2p to 61.6p), Persimmon (+63p to 1887p) and 3i Group (+18.5p to 633p).
The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 Index were Hikma Pharmaceuticals (-52p to 2088p), BHP Billiton (-21.2p to 968.7p), Royal Dutch Shell (-37p to 1905p), Fresnillo (-29p to 1577p) and GlaxoSmithKline (-29p to 1610p).
In afternoon trading the biggest risers on the FTSE 250 Index were Allied Minds (+33.7p to 358.5p), Sports Direct International (+22.5p to 319.8p), Thomas Cook (+3.4p to 73p), IP Group (+8.7p to 198.7p) and Bovis Homes (+40p to 936p).
The biggest fallers on the FTSE 250 Index were Ascential (-10.9p to 254.1p), Centamin (-4.7p to 143.8p), Stagecoach (-5.1p to 222.5p), Aggreko (-19p to 1000p) and Acacia Mining (-8.2p to 452.5p). – IBTimes UK
The U.S. dollar rallied against commodity currencies such as the Norwegian crown and Russian rouble on Wednesday after declining oil prices weighed on the currencies of oil-dependent economies, while short-covering ...
HARARE,– Government has injected $30 million into state-owned Agricultural Bank of Zimbabwe (Agribank) ahead of this month’s deadline for financial institutions to meet minimum capital requirements, the bank said on ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Pingback: Dollar dip extends gold uptick, oil rally halted by US stockpile data - Zimbabwe Consolidated News()
Pingback: Google()