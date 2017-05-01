Heavyweight counters gain ground on ZSE

HARARE – Heavyweight counters continued gaining momentum, moving up 0.47 percentage points on the second day of trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

The industrial index moved up 0.77 points to close at 166.08 points as heavyweight counters gained ground.

AFDIS climbed by 2.50 cents to trade at 47.50 cents, while ECONET and INNSCOR both moved up a cent to close at 51 cents and 58 cents respectively.

DELTA inched up 0.40 cents to 111.50 cents and BARCLAYS rose by 0.30 cents to settle at 3.80 cent.

On the down side, OLD MUTUAL shed 5 cents to trade at 235 cents, HIPPO dropped 2 cents to 48 cents and EDGARS lost a cent to close at 8 cents.

The mining index gained 0.90 points to close at 59.03 after BINDURA increased by 0.10 cents to 5.10 cents.

FALGOLD, HWANGE and RIOZIM were unchanged at 3 cents, 4 cents and 15 cents respectively.