News Ticker

ZB H1 profit up to $6mln, banks on TBs

11th August 2016 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 29

HARARE,– ZB Financial Holdings on Thursday reported a 46 percent increase in Profit After Tax to $5,9 million in the six months to June driven by a strong performance across all its business units and cost cuts.
image
The financial services group, which has a fully-fledged bank, a building society, a life insurance business and a Reinsurance unit registered a three percent increase in Income from $28, 4 million to $29, 3 million.

ZB Bank registered profit before tax of $5, 3 million compared to $2, 43 million last year while deposits at $255 million were down compared to $266 million last year.

ZB Financial Holdings chief executive, Roy Mutangadayi said the bank’s loan book had declined to $94 million from $100 million after the group adopted a “cautious approach to lending.”

“We have been reducing lending because we have not been able to get customers who we thought were good for the funding we have. We are not able to access certain lines of credit which our competing institutions are able to so our cost of funds are a bit higher than our peers, which translates to high interest rates and you don’t want to attract high interest rate borrowers because they have higher chances to default,” he said.




ZB Financial Holdings is listed on the United States of America’s sanctions list managed by that country’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) because of its close association with Government which holds 23,5 percent shareholding in the group.

Mutangadayi added that the bank had “deliberately maintained high exposure to sovereign paper” with a balance of treasury bills worth $120 million as of June.

“Treasury paper is immune from impairment. It is a good capital preservation strategy at this point in time. Our experience so far with treasury instruments is that government has honoured its obligations both interest and capital when it has fallen due.”

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio went up to 27 percent from 24 percent last year.

During the half under review, the group offloaded bad loans worth $4,6 million to the Zimbabwe Asset Management Company (ZAMCO) bringing the total of bad loans sold to ZAMCO to $18, 4 million.

Mutangadayi said ZB would set up its own special purpose vehicle dedicated to trade bad loans. The SPV would house $14 million of the group’s $27 million NPLs, he added.

Earnings Per Share were up to 4 cents from 3 cents.-The Source

Related Posts
Zimbabwe’s creditor engagement positive, yuan use a partial fillip – Moody’s
Zimbabwe’s creditor engagement positive, yuan use a partial fillip – Moody’s
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s re-engagement with international creditors is credit-positive while its planned increased use of China’s yuan will provide a limited boost through increased trade and investment from the world ...
READ MORE
Illicit financial inflows and low tax revenue bedevil Africa’s development
Illicit financial inflows and low tax revenue bedevil Africa’s development
THE biggest threats to Africa’s development are still illicit financial outflows and critically low tax revenue, and countries on the continent cannot continue to finance spending through debt and money ...
READ MORE
JSE opens firmer as Deutsche Bank concerns abate
JSE opens firmer as Deutsche Bank concerns abate
THE JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning amid risk-on sentiment and as concern about troubled Deutsche Bank faded. Deutsche Bank traded at new record lows on Tuesday, but did end the ...
READ MORE
ZSE automation goes live on Friday, could revive moribund equities market
ZSE automation goes live on Friday, could revive moribund equities market
HARARE,– Zimbabwe Stock Exchange’s historic automated trading platform is set to go live on Friday following several delays caused by the slow migration of quoted companies to the central securities ...
READ MORE
JSE halts trading in MTN Group
JSE halts trading in MTN Group
THE JSE has halted trading in MTN Group shares pending an announcement from the company, it said on Monday. The stock tumbled last week after MTN said it was slapped ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe imports seen falling as South African rand appreciates
Zimbabwe imports seen falling as South African rand appreciates
HARARE,– Imports into Zimbabwe will drop three percent this year as regional currencies recover against the US dollar, helping Zimbabwe begin to narrow its current account deficit, an advisory firm ...
READ MORE
Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Staff/Remote
Global stocks push higher as oil takes wild ride
LONDON (Reuters) - Cooling U.S. rate hike expectations helped world shares notch up solid gains on Monday, though they came off highs as investors concluded an oil market pact between Saudi ...
READ MORE
A Saudi man walks at the Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 15, 2015. Saudi Arabia's stock market, valued at $585 billion, opened up to direct foreign investment for the first time Monday, as the kingdom seeks an economic boost amid low global oil prices. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)
Global shares gain as Brexit tensions ease amid stimulus hopes
LONDON - European shares were on track for a fourth straight day of gains and the safe-haven yen broke below its post-Brexit low on Tuesday as easing political tensions in ...
READ MORE
Workers, Stanchart Bank at loggerheads
Workers, Stanchart Bank at loggerheads
HARARE - Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe workers have petitioned the British Embassy in Harare to act on the bank’s alleged externalisation of funds and unfair treatment of employees. Standard Chartered Bank ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s ministers stash $270 million in HSBC foreign bank accounts
Robert Mugabe’s ministers stash $270 million in HSBC foreign bank accounts
An international banking giant, HSBC, made huge profits by allegedly engaging in shady deals of over $270 million with some Zimbabwean citizens seven years ago, in the process, disadvantaging the ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s creditor engagement positive, yuan use a partial
Illicit financial inflows and low tax revenue bedevil
JSE opens firmer as Deutsche Bank concerns abate
ZSE automation goes live on Friday, could revive
JSE halts trading in MTN Group
Zimbabwe imports seen falling as South African rand
Global stocks push higher as oil takes wild
Global shares gain as Brexit tensions ease amid
Workers, Stanchart Bank at loggerheads
Robert Mugabe’s ministers stash $270 million in HSBC

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News