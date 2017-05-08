Brexit fallout batters markets

BRITAIN’s decision to leave the EU sent new shock waves through the markets on Monday, with the pound falling to historic lows against the dollar, despite the country’s leaders’ attempts to ease political and economic turmoil unleashed by the move.
The rand, JSE and other emerging markets took a hard knock with the all share closing down more than 3% and the rand losing more than 3% to R15.45/$ in early evening trade.
The JSE banking index was 4.3% down and financials lost 4.6%, with banks following severe weakness among their British counterparts.
Capital Economics emerging markets economist Neil Shearing said Brexit was causing stress in global banking systems. The weakest link was banks that relied heavily on external wholesale markets, which affected short-term external debt.
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings removed the UK’s coveted AAA status, downgrading it by two notches with a negative outlook.
“In our opinion, this outcome is a seminal event, and will lead to a less predictable, stable, and effective policy framework in the UK,” it said.
Wall Street opened deep in the red.
The UK’s largest lenders suffered their biggest fall since 2009. Analysts downgraded Barclays Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Lloyds Banking Group en masse, cutting their earnings outlooks. The average share-price estimate for these banks dropped more than 13% in the past two trading days, while all three lenders had ratings on their stocks cut by at least six analysts.
RBS plummeted as much as 25% in London trading, reaching the lowest levels since January 2009, after it was bailed out by British taxpayers.
Barclays plc shares were on pace for an even bigger decline than on Friday, falling 19% by the afternoon in London.
Trading in both banks was halted earlier in the day amid the rapid drops.
Finance Minister George Osborne said the British economy was strong enough to cope with the volatility.
But his words failed to halt the fall of the pound which later sank to its lowest level against the dollar for 31 years, continuing the slide that began on Friday.
European bank shares had their worst two-day fall on record and world stocks, as measured by MSCI were on track for worst two-day fall since the aftermath of the Lehman Bros’ 2008 collapse.
With the ruling Conservatives looking for a new leader after Prime Minister David Cameron’s resignation and MPs from the opposition Labour party stepping up a rebellion against their leader, Britain sank deeper into political and economic chaos.
“There’s no political leadership in the UK right when markets need the reassurance of direction,” said Luke Hickmore of Aberdeen Asset Management, expressing the view of many in the City of London financial centre.
Cameron sought to calm fears and said there should be no attempt in parliament to block Britain’s departure.
“I am clear, and the cabinet agreed this morning, that the decision must be accepted,” Cameron told parliament, which faces a public petition for a new referendum. But his refusal to start formal moves immediately to pull the country out of the EU has prompted many European leaders to demand quicker action by Britain to leave the 28-country bloc.
“It should be implemented quickly. We cannot remain in an uncertain and indefinite situation,” French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.
While European countries would like to end the uncertainty with swift negotiations, they cannot begin until Britain formally notifies the EU it is planning to exit.
Since Cameron decided to leave that task to his successor, escalating turmoil in both major political parties has created even more uncertainty over Britain’s plans for the future.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had “neither a brake nor an accelerator” to control events.
She has appeared to take a softer line than some European leaders. But she ruled out informal talks before London notifies the EU of its intention to leave. The shock waves are being felt across the globe at a time when economies are still fragile from the 2008 economic crisis
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called for a “united, stable EU, and a stable, prosperous Britain”.
Financial markets misjudged the referendum as $2.8-trillion was wiped off the value of world stocks — the biggest daily loss to date.
Reuters, AFP, Bloomberg
