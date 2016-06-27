Rand falls as Brexit aftershocks weigh

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Monday as investors’ appetite for risk took a hit from Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.
At 0642 GMT, the rand traded at 15.1800 versus the dollar, 0.6 percent weaker from its New York close on Friday. It had weakened more than 1 percent earlier in the session.
“Markets remain cautious and are likely to remain so for a significant period of time as the realities of the vote and the timelines of the various outcomes remain somewhat sketchy,” Nedbank Capital analysts in a note.
The EU is one of South Africa’s main trading partners.
The impact from Brexit – which also generated turmoil in global equity, commodity and bond markets – was expected to grow due to its likely negative effect on the European economic and political landscape.
Among many questions Brexit triggered were just how much UK and European economies will slow, how the EU and Britain will negotiate their new relationship, and what European leaders will do to shore up the crumbling union.
Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.82 percent.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark instrument due in 2026 was up 0.5 basis points to 9.115 percent.
TELECOMMUNICATIONS group Econet Wireless-linked banking institution, Steward Bank, has suspended two senior managers in ongoing investigations over fraud, the Financial Gazette has learnt.
The developments comes barely two months after former ...
HARARE,– The Industrial index closed the week higher at 156.51 points after adding 1.20 points as volumes traded increased significantly.
Beverage maker Delta recovered 1.46 cents to trade at 103.50 cents, OK ...
ZIMBABWE's cash crisis is so severe some banks are no longer supplying dollars and are dispensing South African currency, said the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).
Calling ...
Local rapper Desmond “Stunner” Chideme is nursing wounds after unidentified people assaulted him outside a popular Harare night club on Friday night, it has emerged. By Kennedy Nyavaya Yesterday a picture of a wounded Stunner […]
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
