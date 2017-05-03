News Ticker

Bond notes: Gono speaks out

13th June 2016 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 66

FORMER Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono has broken his silence on the recent decision by his successor, John Mangudya to introduce bond notes into the economy.

Former Reserve Bank Governor Gideon Gono Pic Shepherd Tozvireva

Former Reserve Bank Governor Gideon Gono Pic Shepherd Tozvireva

Gono left his job at the expiry of a turbulent 10-year tenure in 2013, after presiding over a record-breaking inflationary era widely blamed on his quasi-fiscal operations as central bank chief.

During the period, Gono printed bearer cheques in a bid to contain a revolting economy, a move which drove basic commodities off supermarket shelves and onto the black market. The ex-governor has vehemently defended his decisions insisting he was merely taking instructions from his principal, President Robert Mugabe.

However, as debate continues to rage among Zimbabweans who have expressed strong resentment towards the return of their own currency, Gono’s silence has been conspicuous.

Following repeated attempts to solicit for his take on the bond notes controversy by NewZimbabwe.com, Gono poured his heart out, saying Mangudya was merely trying to tackle problems unique to his time.




Zimbabweans feel bond notes will bring back the turmoil that marred the former governor’s tenure.

“Generally, governors avoid dabbling into each other’s tenures, so I really can’t comment much except to pray for immediate and urgent solutions,” Gono said.

“The governor is receiving unfair attacks and brickbats from across the board and my hope is that he does not get discouraged.

“I do, as I think my predecessors also do, understand and support him even if we have not met to share ideas since he took office due to mutually busy diaries.

“No predecessor wants his successor to fail, and I’m no different. He (Mangudya) is operating in a different era from mine and no two periods are the same.”

The country’s opposition has thrashed the decision to introduce bond notes, saying this was an attempt by a cornered Mugabe-led regime to “rig the economy”.

Gono blamed the current uproar surrounding the pending introduction of bond notes to what he said was political disunity among Zimbabweans.

“The period 2000 to 2008 was characterised by unprecedented political animosity and conflict among Zimbabweans politically compared to anything ever seen in the 1990s,” he said.

“This lack of unity among Zimbabweans clearly adversely affected the economy and how the governor reacted to the ensuing challenges which probably a previous, current or future governor would not be confronted with.”

Gono added: “Political disunity in relation to economic issues reduces confidence in an economy and more so in one that desperately needs investment, jobs, production and stability.

“These and other unique factors during one’s given tenure make period comparisons academic.

“ . . . I always hold Zimbabwe’s economy and the well-being of all its people very dear and close to my heart such that I hope and pray that the proposed measures (bond notes) work to avoid Zimbabwe sliding into another casino status number two; this time round, in US$ terms.

“I think we need to delve deeper than we have done so far in finding and prescribing solutions to avoid curing symptoms only instead of the real causes of our current liquidity problems.

“Liquidity problems are fatal to any economy just like lack of adequate blood in our bodies leave vital organs of our bodies functionally dead.” – newzimbabwe.com

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

20 Comments on Bond notes: Gono speaks out

  2. Wow, awesome weblog structure! How long
    have you been running a blog for? you made blogging look easy.
    The entire look of your site is wonderful, as smartly as the content!

    Reply

  3. I donвЂ™t even know the way I finished up right here, however I believed this put up was once great. I do not recognise who you’re however definitely you’re going to a famous blogger should you are not already 😉 Cheers!
    huntermckeei

    Reply

  5. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I
    stumbleupon everyday. It will always be interesting to read through articles from other
    writers and use something from their sites.

    Reply

  10. Having read this I thought it was really enlightening. I appreciate you taking the time and energy
    to put this information together. I once again find myself spending way
    too much time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worth it!

    Reply

  11. This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to keep a reader
    entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost
    moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.

    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Reply

  12. Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working
    with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your layout seems different
    then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
    P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!

    Reply

  14. Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It
    truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something
    back and help others like you aided me.

    Reply

46 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. para kazanmak
  2. ankara escort
  3. information security architect
  4. lyingcunts
  5. best testosterone supplements for men
  6. rhodium
  7. erotik outlet
  8. M88
  9. kimsin sen
  10. Pornographie
  11. lawyers
  12. mold removal
  13. Denver Uber Driver
  14. irish jeweller
  15. removals to ireland from uk
  16. apk downloads
  17. free download
  18. Skrota bilen
  19. Skrota bilen Göteborg
  20. trump for children
  21. mold remediation
  22. heisman 2009
  23. super clicker game
  24. play subway surfers
  25. penis enlargement
  26. gp proviron
  27. click here to hire an attorney
  28. joker cheat
  29. http://www.article1.co.uk/UK-Europe-Article-Directory/apprendre-comment-un-iphone-gratuitement
  30. ICQ Chat
  31. Free UK Chat Rooms
  32. Free Adult Chat Rooms
  33. Free UK Chat
  34. economics tuition
  35. http://chivefind3.amoblog.com/pou-hack-cheats-hack-device-online-get-limitless-cash-online-2903495
  36. what is mca
  37. Best Best Online News in the World
  38. Best Best Online News in the World
  39. Best Best Online News in the World
  40. Best Best Online News in the World
  41. GVK BIO
  42. GVK Biosciences
  43. GVK BIO
  44. VideoJelly
  45. Switch Energy Supplier
  46. red dragon testosterone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News