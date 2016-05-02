Where are Africa’s billions?

The 11.5 million leaked documents from Panama’s Mossack Fonseca Law Firm, detailing how over 200?000 offshore companies hide assets from public scrutiny, has brought into sharp focus the fact that the African continent loses $90 billion annually in illegal transfers.

The countries with the highest illicit outflows are Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria and Libya.

The Panama Papers leaks came hot on the heels of a tour by former South African president Thabo Mbeki to urge governments, international financial institutions and captains of industry to join efforts to stem the tide of illicit money outflows, which are draining the continent’s resources.

Mbeki, who chairs the AU the High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Outflows from Africa, said the money was taken out of African countries illegally by multinational companies, corrupt politicians and rich elites, without paying tax and avoiding set accounting procedures.









They were able to consolidate wealth and political power by subverting an international financial system whose rules they were party to setting up.

Mbeki told a post-tour media briefing in Joburg this week the illicit outflows, which he said reduced Africa’s tax revenues; undermined trade and investment and worsened poverty, were also carried out through base erosion or profit shifting, mis-invoicing and tax havens. Base erosion and profit shifting is when a multinational enterprise shifts profit it generates in one country to another, which causes that country’s tax base to shrink. They do this by attaching the profits to an entity within the multinational that operates in a country that is a tax haven. A tax haven is a country with artificially low tax rates or huge tax breaks, typically reserved for non-resident companies and characterised by high levels of secrecy.

The downside of such illegal activity, according to Mbeki, was that in the affected countries, the poor were the ones who had to bear the brunt of wage stagnation, retrenchments and collapsed public services facilities as a result of austerity measures.

Mbeki said his visits to the policymakers in the global financial sector were to garner support to stop illegal activities and recover the amounts siphoned off.

Criminal syndicates were also responsible for a portion of the money leaving Africa illegally, often through drug dealing, human trafficking and corruption.

The panel was set up in 2012. Its findings were adopted by the AU Heads of state Summit in Ethiopia last year. The initial findings placed the amount being siphoned out of Africa at $50bn. However, according to Mbeki, new trade information released by the International Monetary Fund showed this was only the tip of the iceberg as the amount had risen to $90bn. He expressed concern that the new figure could itself be an enormous underestimation

“This could either be because more thorough work has been done to expose and report illicit financial outflow activities or, in fact, there is an actual increase.

“It is based on the trade statistics, its trade mis-pricing and it is actually, therefore, an underestimate. It is an underestimate of the volume of the outflows. If you add, for instance, what happens to the transfer pricing, the figure would go up,” Mbeki said.

Meanwhile, Oxfam has given a breakdown of how illicit outflow activities were managed. It said a multi-national firm with subsidiaries in several countries might claim it had invested a certain amount of money in one country and inflate production costs. That was done so a sizeable portion of the subsidiary could be siphoned out before tax was paid. In other instances, the multinational set up the price of the commodity in which it traded.

“The idea is to make sure that the profits are realised in a country far removed from the production line,” a report by Oxfam stated.

Professor Mthuli Ncube, chief economist and vice-president of the African Development Bank, said the African continent was rich in resources and could survive on its own, without aid.

“With good resource husbandry, Africa could be in a position to finance much of its own development and would not rely on handouts, as it has adequate resources to finance its own development needs. The continent generates more money for the West than it receives annually in overseas donor assistance. That is why we should jealously protect tax bases from dubious practices.”

Professor Raymond Baker, president of Global Financial Integrity, observed that money stolen by corrupt governments was insignificant compared to the other forms of illicit outflow.

Civil society wants stronger voice against illegal outflows

A consortium of 30 civil society organisations wants to have a stronger voice and tighter scrutiny over efforts to deal with illicit financial outflows that are draining the continent’s resources.

It also wants South Africa to lead the way. It felt South Africa had better capacity, expertise and databases for comparing and benchmarking transfer prices, to lead the movement against illicit money outflows by multinational enterprises.

The group was organised under the auspices of the Economic Justice Network of the Fellowship of Christian groups councils in east and southern Africa, and Oxfam.

Former South African president Thabo Mbeki, who chairs the AU’s high-level panel on illicit financial outflows from Africa, has called on civil society and other social partners to help curb the illegal funnelling of money.

He told a media contingent that Africa was losing about $90 billion a year to illegal financial outflows.

Among its recommendations, the consortium called on African governments to step up efforts to close the gaps created by illicit money outflows, and to align domestic laws with specific changes to deal with the scourge.

It wants mandatory country-by-country and project-level reporting standards; automatic information exchange; transparency around beneficial ownership of multinational companies and their subsidiaries; a comprehensive transfer pricing policy/regime; contemporaneous transfer pricing documentation; and advanced pricing arrangements.

“Enhancing understanding of these issues should improve civil society’s ability to articulate policy proposals and demand policy and legislative changes to deal with these phenomena,” the Oxfam report states.

The organisations lamented the “ill-informed” view that such tax issues didn’t apply to ordinary people, but only big business, according to the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The Oxfam report notes that the G20 leaders endorsed the OECD’s base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) package last November. “The next phase of BEPS will be implementation. The final multilateral instrument coming out of BEPS is expected to be finalised by the end of 2016. Another BEPS project on developing countries is expected. An initial OECD review report on the global implementation of its recommendations is expected in 2020,” the report stated.

Tax experts say the agreement enables tax authorities to obtain a complete understanding of how companies structure their operations and makes it difficult for entities to shift profits to low tax jurisdictions. – Africa Ind