News Ticker

Zimbabwe’s Majority Shun Banks For ‘Pillow’ Banking

13th March 2016 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 29

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank says that in 2015 the number of people using banking products declined.
mangudya

The majority of Zimbabweans don’t have bank accounts.

But after years of public distrust of financial institutions the Central Bank has launched a new programme that it hopes will entice millions of Zimbabweans to take their money from under their mattresses and put it into the banking system.

Zimbabwe’s recession in 2008 shifted the economy to an informal one resulting in 80% of the population working in informal businesses.

Today, vendors are busy trading goods at one of the many markets around Harare. It may not look like it, but billions of dollars exchange hands this way every year.

The Small businesses ministry says 83% of these small companies are not licensed.

“It’s not necessary to keep money in the bank, besides I don’t trust them. Where I am is where my money is. I keep it in my cupboard at home, the banks can tell you that your money is no longer legal tender.”

In 2009, Zimbabwe’s authorities scrapped the use of its worthless local currency, and adopted the US dollar.

Overnight the money held in bank accounts became worthless. It created a public distrust of banks and according to the Central Bank close to 70% of Zimbabwean adults don’t have bank accounts.

Slowly the Central bank is trying to restore public confidence.

The new national financial strategy hopes to entice the unbanked back into financial and insurance services.
Zimbabwe Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya says: “Only 14% of micro, small and medium enterprises are formally banked. This leaves the majority of the population relying on informal financial services which are often inadequate, inefficient and more than that very costly.”

Authorities say around the world increased financial inclusion has also helped grow small businesses.




Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa says: “When more people save and transact through formal financial institutions that country will have more money to invest in various sectors.”

Government say they aim to increase the number of people using formal banking institutions to 90 % by 2020.

The campaign will target, the rural population, small-holding farmers, women and the youth.
Zimbabwe’s Reserve Bank says that in 2015 the number of people using banking products declined.

The majority of Zimbabweans don’t have bank accounts.

But after years of public distrust of financial institutions the Central Bank has launched a new programme that it hopes will entice millions of Zimbabweans to take their money from under their mattresses and put it into the banking system.

Zimbabwe’s recession in 2008 shifted the economy to an informal one resulting in 80% of the population working in informal businesses.

Today, vendors are busy trading goods at one of the many markets around Harare. It may not look like it, but billions of dollars exchange hands this way every year.

The Small businesses ministry says 83% of these small companies are not licensed.

“It’s not necessary to keep money in the bank, besides I don’t trust them. Where I am is where my money is. I keep it in my cupboard at home, the banks can tell you that your money is no longer legal tender.”

In 2009, Zimbabwe’s authorities scrapped the use of its worthless local currency, and adopted the US dollar.

Overnight the money held in bank accounts became worthless. It created a public distrust of banks and according to the Central Bank close to 70% of Zimbabwean adults don’t have bank accounts.

Slowly the Central bank is trying to restore public confidence.

The new national financial strategy hopes to entice the unbanked back into financial and insurance services.

Zimbabwe Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya says: “Only 14% of micro, small and medium enterprises are formally banked. This leaves the majority of the population relying on informal financial services which are often inadequate, inefficient and more than that very costly.”

Authorities say around the world increased financial inclusion has also helped grow small businesses.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa says: “When more people save and transact through formal financial institutions that country will have more money to invest in various sectors.”

Government say they aim to increase the number of people using formal banking institutions to 90 % by 2020.

The campaign will target, the rural population, small-holding farmers, women and the youth.
SABC

Related Posts
ZSE stocks tumble
ZSE stocks tumble
The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange benchmark index closed the day in the red as it retreated 0.16 points to close at 114.17 points. COLCOM was the top shaker as it lost 3.17 ...
READ MORE
ZSE index closes week in red
ZSE index closes week in red
HARARE,– The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange closed the week at 98.8 points with a weekly turnover of $5,77 million after shedding off 0.09 points in a week characterised by negative trades. Total ...
READ MORE
Equity markets little changed, euro slips after ECB
Equity markets little changed, euro slips after ECB
NEW YORK — World equity markets were little changed on Thursday, with the key US Dow and S&P stock indexes hovering below record highs, while the euro fell, erasing earlier ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean banks use rand amid dollar drought
Zimbabwean banks use rand amid dollar drought
ZIMBABWE's cash crisis is so severe some banks are no longer supplying dollars and are dispensing South African currency, said the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). Calling ...
READ MORE
Is the equity market still undervalued?
Is the equity market still undervalued?
JOHANNESBURG, –  Balance sheet values and current price to book value ratios may suggest that listed companies are under-valued. But where it matters most i.e. earnings, the majority of the ...
READ MORE
Global shares jump the most in a month
Global shares jump the most in a month
LONDON — World shares climbed the most in more than a month on Monday and the dollar slipped, after weaker-than-expected US jobs figures gave investors another excuse to push back ...
READ MORE
Switch to Rand, Zimbabwe bankers urge government as US dollar shortage bites
Switch to Rand, Zimbabwe bankers urge government as US dollar shortage bites
HARARE,– Zimbabwean banks have called for the adoption of the South African rand as the main currency of exchange arguing that use of the United States dollar was no longer ...
READ MORE
G&D Building Munich
Bond notes: Germany money-printing firm returns to Zimbabwe rescue
HARARE–Zimbabwe has contracted a private company in Germany to print bond notes that have sparked public outrage since their introduction was announced earlier this month, a central bank official said ...
READ MORE
Losses in Delta and Econet weigh down ZSE
Losses in Delta and Econet weigh down ZSE
HARARE, – The industrial index ended the week down dropping 1.07 points to 163 points dragged down by losses in Delta and Econet. Delta was the biggest loser shaking off 1,31 ...
READ MORE
41 Percent Of ZSE Market Value Dematerialised
41 Percent Of ZSE Market Value Dematerialised
AT least 41 percent of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)’s market value had by July 31, 2015 been dematerialised with the shares sitting on the central security depository (CSD) platform ...
READ MORE
ZSE stocks tumble
ZSE index closes week in red
Equity markets little changed, euro slips after ECB
Zimbabwean banks use rand amid dollar drought
Is the equity market still undervalued?
Global shares jump the most in a month
Switch to Rand, Zimbabwe bankers urge government as
Bond notes: Germany money-printing firm returns to Zimbabwe
Losses in Delta and Econet weigh down ZSE
41 Percent Of ZSE Market Value Dematerialised

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated actress’ as attack divides Americans

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Donald Trump called Meryl Streep an “overrated actress” on Monday after the three-time Oscar winner launched a blistering attack on the U.S. president-elect that again exposed the rift between Hollywood liberals and […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News