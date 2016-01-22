Zimbabwe’s financial puzzle

HARARE – Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe officials are scratching their heads over a financial puzzle: how to mop up $7.5 billion which is circulating in the informal economy and channel it to the banking system.

By Brezhnev Malaba

The government, struggling to find money to fund this year’s $4bn national budget, is convinced that the billions of greenbacks circulating outside the banks could help revive the economy – if only the taxman could get his hands on it.

“At least $7.4bn is circulating. Just imagine if the 2.8 million people (who circulate this money) were to pay $1 a month, what that would contribute to our fiscus,” says Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Sithembiso Nyoni.

But channelling these billions of dollars to the formal banking system is no easy task. A huge chunk of it is from diaspora remittances, and therein lies the quandary: Zimbabweans living abroad do not trust the government and are, therefore, reluctant to hand over their hard-earned money.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa mentioned the adoption of a National Diaspora Policy in his 2016 budget statement and spoke glowingly about the professional expertise and financial capacity of foreign-based Zimbabweans. This year, as he battles a shrinking revenue base, he is expected to flesh out the ambitious policy.

Statistics released by his ministry recently showed that diaspora remittances increased from $540m in November 2014 to $966m last November. Economists say the real amount exceeds this, considering that 60 percent of remittances are sent through informal channels.

Zimbabwe, with a home-based population of 13 million, has 4 million citizens living in the diaspora, including children. The bulk of these foreign-based nationals are in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, but also in overseas countries such as Britain, Australia, Canada and the US.

A study by the UN Development Programme has revealed that 61 percent of the 7 million adult Zimbabweans in the country are surviving on money sent home by the 3.3 million adult Zimbabweans living abroad. Most fled the country during the “lost decade”, from 2000 to 2010, when hyperinflation decimated the economy, fuelling endless political turmoil.

To understand the testy relationship between Zimbabweans living abroad and their government back home, it is necessary to scrutinise the factors that forced them to flee the country.

Lloyd Sachikonye, a professor of Development Studies at the University of Zimbabwe, says the size of the Zimbabwe diaspora exploded after 2000.

Zimbabwean society has been “severely scarred, traumatised and devastated from successive waves of turmoil”. Explaining how the promise of independence gave way to the “lost decade”, Sachikonye narrates a tale of “institutionalised impunity, improved technologies of repression and material greed” by the political class.

The Reserve Bank, eager to get |a share of the billions of dollars remitted by the diaspora, is dangling a carrot to lure Zimbabweans to use the formal banking system when sending money home.

Deputy governor of the central bank Khuphukile Mlambo says plans are at an advanced stage to introduce a “diaspora bond” to enable citizens living abroad to channel money through a formal investment vehicle.

He calculates that if only a third of foreign-based Zimbabweans were to invest $500 each in the envisaged “diaspora bond”, the troubled economy could raise more than $500m annually.

Harare-based financial expert Munyaradzi Nyakwawa says the government’s strategy should be centred on the promotion of “financial inclusion” rather than just pouncing on diaspora remittances.

“Those funds will never find their way into the formal sector unless we start thinking outside the box and offer the informal sector something that is bankable and something they can trust,” Nyakwawa says.

The central bank’s task is made tougher by sceptical Zimbabweans in the diaspora who say they do not trust the Zanu-PF government’s charm offensive. Foreign-based citizens are demanding the right to vote and the right to dual citizenship as enshrined in a national constitution adopted in 2013.

“Despite the constitution recognising not only dual but multiple citizenship, the Zanu-PF government has refused to align relevant legal instruments with the supreme law,” says blogger Moses Chamboko.

There are fresh memories of 2009 when personal and corporate bank accounts were emptied of millions of dollars after the government hurriedly dollarised the economy in a last-ditch effort to tame runaway inflation. The trick worked, but swallowed the life savings of millions and decimated the pensions of the elderly.

Banks are also accused of levying extortionate fees on simple banking services, forcing the public to resort to informal transactions.

These are not the only unsettling memories of the Zim dollar era. Paralysed by bankruptcy in 2007, Mugabe’s government nationalised the forex accounts of individuals and companies in a controversial move which spooked the markets.

Owners of the foreign currency were never repaid and, when they rushed to the High Court for remedy, Mugabe passed a law granting the Reserve Bank immunity. Weighed down by the untenable sum, the government proceeded last year to pass yet another law shifting the burden to repay the $1.3bn debt to taxpayers.