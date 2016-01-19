ZSE downward trends continues

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s re-engagement with international creditors is credit-positive while its planned increased use of China’s yuan will provide a limited boost through increased trade and investment from the world ...
PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa's Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate on Thursday as it tries to tame rising inflation, despite fears about waning economic growth.
Central Bank Governor Lesetja ...
CONGLOMERATE, Zimre Holdings Limited (ZHL) is still considering delisting from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), saying there were no benefits from a continued listing on the bourse.
This was despite the ...
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
Pingback: where can you buy steroids online()
Pingback: Entertainment and Movie reviews with tips on how to get Website Traffic and Make Money Online.()
Pingback: vipvip club()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: para kazanmak()
Pingback: elliptic curve()
Pingback: gen shi labs dianabol review()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joseph s r de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: Sandra balan()
Pingback: aquatest balkan()
Pingback: clenbutaxyl()
Pingback: click here to hire an injury attorney()
Pingback: international removals dublin()
Pingback: Bed & Breakfast()
Pingback: download free()
Pingback: US Manufacturing()
Pingback: Continued()