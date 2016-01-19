News Ticker

ZSE downward trends continues

19th January 2016 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 20

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)’s downward trend continued with the benchmark index closing the day in the red at 105.86 points.

ZSE

The industrial index lost a further 2.30 points to close at 105.86 points.

Beverages manufacturer, DELTA eased 3.03 cents to trade at 58.03 cents, while INNSCOR was down by 3.00 cents to 21.00 cents.

OK ZIMBABWE decreased by 0.80 cents to settle at 4.00 cents, and PROPLASTICS was 0.10 cents weaker at 2.30 cents.

FIDELITY LIFE rose by 0.24 cents to close at 9.74 cents with NICOZ DIAMOND and NMBZ also on the upward trend.

NICOZ DIAMOND surged by 0.10 cents 1.61 cents while NMBZ closed on 3.60cents after a rise of 0.10 cents.




Mobile giant, ECONET increased by a marginal 0.09 cents to settle at 20.10 cents.

The mining index was unchanged at 21.74 points.

BINDURA, FALGOLD, HWANGE and RIOZIM maintained previous price levels.

