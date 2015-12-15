News Ticker

Fed opens meeting to put an end to crisis era policy

15th December 2015 Staff Reporter Money & Markets 7

Eight years after a devastating recession opened an era of loose U.S. monetary policy, the Federal Reserve on Tuesday began a two-day meeting at which it is expected to turn in the other direction and raise rates in an increasingly normal economy.

yellen
Fed Chair Janet Yellen

The decision will be released on Wednesday at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT), with markets prepared for an initial 25 basis point “liftoff” that would move the Fed’s target rate from the zero lower bound to a range of between 0.25 and 0.50 percentage points. It is to be followed by a news conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen to elaborate on the central bank’s latest policy statement.

Markets on Tuesday set a positive stage for the Fed’s potentially historic turn. U.S. stock indices were up around one percent, bond yields moved higher, and analysts said that after weeks of preparation a surprise decision not to hike would be the more disruptive choice.

“Given the strength of the signals that have been sent it would be credibility destroying not to carry through,” former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, a skeptic of the need to raise rates right now, said in remarks published Tuesday on his website.

The rate hike will separate the Fed from major central banks in Tokyo, Frankfurt, Beijing and elsewhere that are all battling to stimulate their economies and generate growth.

The initial hike expected on Wednesday will still leave U.S. policy extremely loose, and Fed officials have signaled they will act cautiously from that point forward to nurture a tepid recovery.

Markets and analysts will focus on the exact language the Fed uses in its statement to justify the hike and describe how it will evaluate the timing of a second and subsequent steps.

Analysts at TD Securities said they expected the statement and updated economic forecasts from policymakers to take a hawkish tilt that emphasizes every meeting will be “live” for a possible hike.

RELATED COVERAGE

› Bank of England deputy says Fed rate rise would be ‘good sign’

As of September, Fed officials expected perhaps four rate hikes next year.




“The statement….should be relatively hawkish. The Fed will look to project confidence,” the analysis said.

Though modest, the Fed’s token first step remains fraught.

In the days to come the Fed will have to prove that a new set of tools for managing interest rates will work as expected; see how higher U.S. rates affect domestic and global financial conditions; and hope that weak world demand and commodity prices do not lead to an overall bout of deflation and force the Fed to reverse course.

To be considered a success, the Fed needs its rate hike to be followed next year by continued U.S. growth, continued low unemployment, and, perhaps most in doubt, a turn higher in inflation.

For all the talk of abnormal times and changes in underlying economic fundamentals, the Fed is pinning its hopes on a very conventional premise – that the U.S. consumer will keep spending at recent strong rates, encouraged by low unemployment and the apparent beginnings of a rise in wages.

“The American consumer is in full gear and there is nothing but tailwind…They are right to be confident,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist with Moody’s Analytics.

The turn toward higher rates has been months in the making.

The Fed under Yellen has carefully stripped its policy statement of most future-oriented promises to keep rates low, along with ending crisis-era asset purchase programs.

With unemployment falling steadily through the year, there has been steadily less justification for crisis-era policy, and a sense among policymakers that they could balance the higher rates sought by “hawks” with a slow pace of subsequent increases.

Still, opinion is not unanimous. Some Fed policymakers have said they worry the world economy is too weak for the Fed to successfully march off on its own. Labor groups on Tuesday said pockets of employment and wage growth overall are still too weak to warrant tighter financial conditions.

“There’s no reason to think that the pace of economic growth today is excessive and needs to be slowed because of incipient inflation,” Josh Bivens, research director at the Economic Policy Institute, said in calling on the Fed not to hike.

“Right now, lower unemployment that boosted wage and price growth would be an affirmatively good thing. Wages and prices are clearly growing too slowly.”

Related Posts
Rand firms to best level since late October 2015
Rand firms to best level since late October 2015
THE rand firmed to its best level in almost five months on Tuesday afternoon as the dollar lost further ground to the euro. The rand broke through two important 200-day moving ...
READ MORE
MBCA navigating stormy economic waters
MBCA navigating stormy economic waters
At a time when business in Zimbabwe is at its lowest, some institutions are carving a niche and actually growing in these adverse conditions. Financial services institution the MBCA Bank, ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe shuns London gold market, looks elsewhere
Zimbabwe shuns London gold market, looks elsewhere
HARARE,– Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa says Zimbabwe will not sell its gold on the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) despite having met the 10 tonne production requirement, but would consider ...
READ MORE
Bond notes now in November
Bond notes now in November
IT is the kind of stuff that sustains soap operas. But this time around, it is mostly stereotypical characters who are capturing the public’s imagination because when politicians fall in ...
READ MORE
The costs of transferring money to Zimbabwe
The costs of transferring money to Zimbabwe
While the cost of sending money across borders is plummeting, sending money from South Africa to neighbouring countries appears to incur the highest costs. One of the most popular remittance ...
READ MORE
ZSE is world’s best-performing bourse
ZSE is world’s best-performing bourse
HARARE - Zimbabwe's $3,3 billion stock market is up 22 percent this month, more than any of the 94 equity indexes tracked by Bloomberg globally. Zimbabweans are piling into equities to ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe says China to cancel $40 mln debt, increase yuan use
Zimbabwe says China to cancel $40 mln debt, increase yuan use
HARARE (Reuters) - China will cancel about $40 million worth of Zimbabwe's debt due to mature this year and Harare hopes to facilitate use of the yuan currency in its ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe gripped by serious cash crisis as schools open
Zimbabwe gripped by serious cash crisis as schools open
HARARE — A leading Zimbabwean economist has blamed the worsening cash crisis on inconsistent government policies and urged the government to reform to attract investment. The cash crunch has forced banks ...
READ MORE
Stock market records gains for first time in 14 months in April
Stock market records gains for first time in 14 months in April
HARARE,– The stock market recorded its first month-on-month gain in over a year in April, rising 7,9 percent and pushing market capitalisation over $3 billion. This was first monthly aggregate gain ...
READ MORE
Oil prices slump as hopes of production freeze fade
Oil prices slump as hopes of production freeze fade
LONDON — Oil prices slipped on Thursday as the market focused on oversupply and fading hopes of a production freeze. Global crude oil benchmark Brent was down 15c at $48.90 a ...
READ MORE
Rand firms to best level since late October
MBCA navigating stormy economic waters
Zimbabwe shuns London gold market, looks elsewhere
Bond notes now in November
The costs of transferring money to Zimbabwe
ZSE is world’s best-performing bourse
Zimbabwe says China to cancel $40 mln debt,
Zimbabwe gripped by serious cash crisis as schools
Stock market records gains for first time in
Oil prices slump as hopes of production freeze

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News