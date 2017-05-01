Heavyweights gains prop ZSE in thin volumes

HARARE,– The local bourse traded positively on Wednesday, with the main industrial index picking 0,66 points to 164,41 points after recording gains in selected heavy weight counters although volumes remained thin.

Market movers Delta, Econet, BAT and Old Mutual all traded in the black as the turnover for the day improved to $406,000 from $265,000 on Tuesday.

Cigarette maker BAT gained 20 cents to 1,140 cents with 20,000 shares worth $228,000 being traded on the market and remains the most expensive share on the bourse.

Other gains were recorded in Old Mutual, which rose five cents to 240 cents on thin trades while Delta recorded a marginal increase of 0,05 cents to 107,05 cents with a turnover of $24,000.

Telecoms giant Econet was also active, gaining 0,10 cents to 60 cents.

Beverage maker and Delta associate, Afdis, rose by two cents to close at 47 cents while Dairibord gained a cent after nearly 894,000 shares worth $80,400 traded. Barclays was up by 0,50 cents to 3,50 cents.

Only Zimplow and Truworths traded in the negative.

The mining index was unchanged at 59,10 points, with no trades in the four mining counters.