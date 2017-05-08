News Ticker

ZSE counters on the rebound

7th December 2015

The rebound in listed counters continues with the mainstream industrial index registering a marginal growth by end of trading this Monday.

ZSE

The industrial index added 0.21 points to close at 114.63 points while the mining index was unchanged at 21.51 points.

Two heavy-weight counters gained ground as BAT was up by a significant 5.00 cents  to trade at 12.20 cents while  delta  advanced by 0.45 cents to 7.20 cents.

On the downside AFDIS, FIDELITY LIFE  and OLD MUTUAL  were each 0.25 cents  weaker to close at 5.75 cents, 1.00 cents and 2.10 cents.

MASIMBA shed 0.10 cents to 1.00 cents while MEIKLES lost a marginal 0.01 cents  to close at 8.43 cents.

BINDURA, FALGOLD, HWANGE and RIOZIM maintained previous price levels.


Eleshere; in European shares rose on Monday to climb back up from three-week lows reached last week, although Electrolux slumped after its deal to buy General Electric’s appliance business fell through.

GE terminated the $3.3 billion agreement, which had faced scrutiny from US authorities, with the US Department of Justice asking a federal court in July to stop the deal due to concerns it could push up prices for consumers.

Electrolux fell 14.7 percent, underperforming a 0.5 percent gain in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

The broader European stock markets were supported by a rise in major health-care stocks, with Novartis advancing on positive results for a leukemia-treatment drug, while investment bank Jefferies increased its price target on stocks such as GlaxoSmithKline, Roche and Sanofi.

France’s benchmark CAC-40 index also advanced 0.7 percent, shrugging off any impact from a historic win in regional elections on Sunday for the country’s far-right National Front party

