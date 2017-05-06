China’s Renminbi Approved as Main World Currency

HONG KONG — The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved the Chinese renminbi as one of the world’s main central bank reserve currencies, a major acknowledgment of the country’s rising financial and economic heft.
The I.M.F. decision will help pave the way for broader use of the renminbi in trade and finance, securing China’s standing as a global economic power. But it also introduces new uncertainty into China’s economy and financial system, as the country was forced to relax many currency controls to meet the I.M.F. requirements.
The changes could inject volatility into the Chinese economy, since large flows of money surge into the country and recede based on its prospects. This could make it difficult for China to maintain its record of strong, steady growth, especially at a time when its economy is already slowing.
The I.M.F. will start including the renminbi in the fund’s unit of accounting, the so-called special drawing rights, at the end of September. The renminbi will take its place alongside the dollar, the euro, the yen and the pound.
Many central banks follow this benchmark in building their reserves, so countries could start holding more renminbi as a result. China will also gain more influence in international bailouts denominated in the fund’s accounting unit, like Greece’s debt deal.
The decision to include the renminbi “is an important milestone in the integration of the Chinese economy into the global financial system,” Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the I.M.F., said in a statement. “It is also a recognition of the progress that the Chinese authorities have made in the past years in reforming China’s monetary and financial systems. The continuation and deepening of these efforts will bring about a more robust international monetary and financial system, which in turn will support the growth and stability of China and the global economy.”
China’s leadership has made it a priority to join this group of currencies, naming it in October as one of its highest economic policy priorities in the coming years. The renminbi’s new status “will improve the international monetary system and safeguard global financial stability,” President Xi Jinping of China said in mid-November.
In the months before the I.M.F. decision, China took several actions to make sure that the renminbi was more widely embraced. China did so partly to meet the I.M.F.’s rule that a currency must be “freely usable” before it can be included in this benchmark.
China and Britain have sold renminbi-denominated sovereign bonds for the first time in London, which has emerged as Europe’s hub for the currency. Even Hungary has announced plans to issue its own renminbi-denominated bonds as well, while the Ceinex exchange in Frankfurt has begun trading funds this month based on renminbi bonds. Preparations began to trade renminbi-denominated oil contracts in Shanghai, where copper and aluminum contracts are already sold.
Most important, China began changing the way it sets the value of the renminbi each morning. In doing so, it abruptly devalued the currency.
The entry itself into the special drawing right is mainly symbolic. But such broader moves toward greater financial transparency and easier trading — part of the process to meet the I.M.F. requirements — will have long-term effects on the renminbi’s use.
“There’s this obsession with the S.D.R., and it’s completely out of proportion to its economic impact, which is likely to be trivial,” said Randall Kroszner, a former Federal Reserve Board governor who is now an economics professor at the University of Chicago. “It may be that in the drive to get into the S.D.R., they may make changes that make the renminbi more attractive for international market participants.” – New York Times
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already
😉 Cheers!
juventus trøje børn
I delight in the info on your internet site. Thanks.
Hi there colleagues, how is all, and what you would like to say concerning this paragraph, in my view its actually remarkable for me.
manchester city trøje børn
I adore this website – its so usefull and helpfull.
My brother suggested I may like this website. He used to be totally right.
This submit truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Manchester City 22 Gael Clichy drakt
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I certainly loved every bit of it. I have got you book marked to check out new things you post…
I’d like to find out more? I’d want to find out more details.
atletico madrid drakt
[url=http://www.nomad-project.eu/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/408885/Default.aspx]nomad-project[/url], [url=http://juiciooral.mx/UserProfile/tabid/61/userId/92602/language/en-US/Default.aspx]juiciooral[/url], [url=http://nomadonna.net/business/20160804/]nomadonna[/url], [url=http://www.yayaplays.com/members/renalinker2218/activity/89309/]yayaplays[/url], [url=http://jpayeinbrief.com/groups/liverpool-fotbollstroja-randomanc-lazio-fotbollstroja/]jpayeinbrief[/url], [url=http://wtbrecycle.com/UserProfile/tabid/336/userId/486203/Default.aspx]wtbrecycle[/url],
Adore all my air bundles We have 4 Kinds and my friend has 2
a good blog article ,We stock Argyle, Bailey, Cardy, Sheepskin, ugg boots.
oakley sale
publictransit et hotel pas cher chambres au Chili, Boston, Londres, Genève, Brus-Sels, Bergen, Genève encore, Toronto, Edimbourg et Helsinki. Heureusement, je suis en mesure de télécharger une version louche, re-clé de l’Adams booksfrom un réseau peer-to-peer, quel réseau j’ai accédé via un réseau sans-fil ouvert sur un coin de rue au hasard dans une ville anonyme, un fait thatI noter ici que témoignage de la puissance de l’Internet pour faire ce que the124Guide fait pour Ford et Arthur: mettre toute l’information nécessaire à mes nageoires-gertips, partout où je suis. Cependant, ces textes sont un peu sur le dodgyside, comme indiqué, de sorte que vous voudrez peut-être confirmer ces citations avant, disons, les ut-Tering devant un truefan.And Adams theres l’humour: chaque écrivain connaît la douleur de travaillant sur chacun pour jours, lui infusant diversifiée intéressante
I noticed something too about this topic on another blog.Amazingly, your linear perspective onto it is diametrically opposite to what I just read before. May I post part of this on my page if I post a mention of the this site?
patagonia jackets for sale
Which program is better and designing and creating an online magazine? Joomla or WordPress?
i have checked this site a couple of times now and i have to say that i find it quite good actually. keep the nice work up!
coach factory outlet store
What does it take to get started in blogging with financial compensation?
index
I adore this blog layout . How do you make it. It is rather cool.
sergio rossi pumps
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And im glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The website style is ideal, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
patagonia sale uk
I’m having a strange problem I cannot make my reader pick up your feed, I’m using google reader by the way.
merrell outlet online
Oh man! This site is awesome. How can I make it look like this !?
north face osito jacket sale
Thank you for an additional fantastic article. Exactly where else could anyone get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? Ive a presentation subsequent week, and I am to the look for these information.
Pierre Hardy store online