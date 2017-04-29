Global markets brace for short-term hit after Paris attacks

SYDNEY/TOKYO (Reuters) – Global stocks are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday after Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris that killed 129 people, but analysts said a prolonged economic impact or market reaction was unlikely.
President Francois Hollande has declared a state of emergency, ordering police and troops into the streets, and set three days of official mourning after the attacks he called an “act of war” by Islamic State.
The carnage prompted condemnation by world leaders and outpourings of support for Parisians from around the globe, but would likely have only a knee-jerk impact on investment decisions, said Shane Oliver, chief economist at Australia’s AMP Capital in Sydney.
“History will tell us that if the economic impact is limited – and I think it will be – that markets will quickly recover and go on to focus on other things,” Oliver, who is also head of strategy at the A$156 billion ($111 billion) wealth management firm.
While news of the attacks hit after markets closed on Friday, S&P 500 Index futures were still trading and shed about 1 percent in light volume.
“If this had happened during market trading hours there could have been a panic but markets had a weekend to digest all the information,” said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
With Wall Street closing more than 1 percent lower after weak U.S. retail sales figures, Asian and European share markets would have been expected to fall even without the Paris attacks. [.N]
French stocks, particularly those exposed to the country’s large tourism sector, are likely to suffer the biggest falls.
“These Paris terrorist attacks and the larger scale of this attack could have a meaningful negative impact on the travel and tourism sector,” said Robert T. Lutts, president and chief investment officer at Cabot Wealth Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
France has the largest number of tourists in the world and the sector accounts for almost 7.5 percent of GDP.
“Given that France has a big tourism industry there may be some damage to the economy if this leads to a fall in visitors to France, or in tourism in general after the crash of a Russian plane,” said Hidenori Suezawa, financial market and fiscal analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.
“I do not expect this impact to go so far as to affect the Fed’s monetary policy though at this point.”
Europe has suffered similar coordinated attacks on public transport systems previously, in Madrid in 2004 and London in 2005. Almost 250 people were killed and more than 2,500 injured in those bombings on trains and buses by Al Qaeda-inspired militants.
“The knee-jerk reaction in other terrorist attacks over the last decade has been a rush to safety, including aggressive buying in the U.S. Treasury markets,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia.
“I sincerely hope these attacks will prove short in duration and will abate in intensity, in which case the market reaction will likely only include a brief safety bid in Treasuries.”
U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes yielded 2.273 percent at Friday’s close. The euro ended the week little changed at $1.0777, and is down 11 percent this year against a resurgent greenback.
French financial markets will be open as usual on Monday, stock and derivatives exchange Euronext said on Saturday.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and all. Nevertheless just imagine if you
added some great visuals or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could definitely be one of the most beneficial in its field.
Very good blog!
arsenal trøje børn
Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if
you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems
finding one? Thanks a lot!
Valencia 40 Javier Jimenez drakt
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I’ve truly
enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing for your
rss feed and I am hoping you write again soon!
Juventus Llorente hemma fotbollströjor
I am curious to find out what blog platform you’re utilizing?
I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest
blog and I’d like to find something more risk-free.
Do you have any suggestions?
Barcelona Tredjetröja
Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it
from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Thank you
Manchester United tröja
Greetings I am so delighted I found your web site, I really found you by
accident, while I was searching on Bing for something else,
Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thanks for
a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over
it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more,
Please do keep up the fantastic work.
Bayern Munchen 23 Arturo Vidal drakt
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know
a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking
issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show
the same outcome.
Fotballdrakter Polen barn
If you want to get a great deal from this article then you have to apply such techniques
to your won blog.
maglietta arsenal
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this website,
and paragraph is genuinely fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these articles or reviews.
maglietta juventus
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done an impressive process and our entire group might be grateful to you.
[url=http://mrandmrslove.com/en/groups/billige-fotballdrakter-christalq/]mrandmrslove[/url], [url=http://boba-usa.org/groups/fodboldtrojer-born-randyhatm/]boba-usa[/url], [url=http://acquia.studioshah.com/node/757]acquia[/url], [url=http://www.kabalikatcivicom.com/groups/chelsea-fotbollstroja-ebonyjzd/]kabalikatcivicom[/url], [url=http://my.gofoam.co/groups/maglia-inter-poco-prezzo-pablovanh/]my[/url], [url=http://afisz.net.pl/node/628387]afisz[/url],
Good air bundles. Like to provide it.