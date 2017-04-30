JSE halts trading in MTN Group

THE JSE has halted trading in MTN Group shares pending an announcement from the company, it said on Monday. The stock tumbled last week after MTN said it was slapped with a $5,2bn fine in Nigeria.

MTN allegedly breached SIM card registration rules, as it failed to disconnect customers with unregistered SIM cards. The Nigerian Communications Commission requires mobile network operators to register all customers in a bid to curb crime.

The JSE has halted all trading on MTN Group Limited. Trading will resume as soon as MTN Group Limited has issued a SENS announcement,” says JSE director issuer regulation John Burke.

The JSE is also investigating the company over possible insider trading.

The company said on Friday it was engaging with the Nigerian authorities on the regulator. – Reuters