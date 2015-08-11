News Ticker

Yuan gets more recognition in SA

ALMOST a third of transactions between China and SA were settled in yuan in June, compared with only 11% a year earlier, according to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift), a trend that is evident worldwide as Beijing works on getting the Chinese currency accepted as a global reserve currency on a par with the dollar.

REFORMS: An employee counts Chinese 100 yuan notes at a branch of Bank of Communications in Shenyang, Liaoning province. Picture: REUTERS

In the case of SA, the rapid growth in yuan-based transactions has been boosted by bilateral trade and investment deals that were renewed and expanded towards the end of last year.

And last month SA also became the first African country to host a yuan clearing house, three months after the two countries’ central banks signed a three-year bilateral agreement for the swap of local currencies of up to $4.8bn.

While about 70% of payments between SA and China are still made in dollars, it makes sense that the yuan share has grown given that China has become our biggest single trading partner. However, with dark clouds looming on the economic horizon in the East and China’s commodity purchases having dropped sharply as growth slowed, it is unclear how long that will remain the case.

And, while it is evident that the yuan will eventually compete with the dollar as the currency of choice for international transactions, there are several obstacles to be overcome first, not least those of a political flavour. To be recognised as a reserve currency, China would have to scrap capital controls and, as the government’s recent heavy-handed intervention in the domestic stock market showed, the authorities are not quite ready for a truly free market.

The next big step towards reserve currency status could be the International Monetary Fund’s inclusion of the yuan in the basket of currencies that make up its Special Drawing Rights, which currently comprise the euro, dollar, yen and pound.

The fund is conducting its five-yearly review of the basket and has indicated that it may delay making a decision for several months to allow the Chinese authorities time to implement reforms that might allow the yuan to make the cut. If that reduces restrictions on international capital flows, everyone will benefit. – Business Day

