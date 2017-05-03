News Ticker

VP Mphoko ‘must shut up’ he is a sellout and a cheat,’ says Dabengwa

16th December 2014 Staff Reporter Gallery, Main News 68

ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa yesterday told Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko must “shut up before going on to describe him as a sellout and a cheat, who hides information that he was a State security agent after independence.

In a statement in response to what Zapu saw as an attack on their party and leader, Dabengwa chronicled how Mphoko ditched Zipra at the height of the struggle, saying from then on, the military wing disowned Mphoko.

Dabengwa accused the new vice-president of embellishing his role during the armed struggle, so as to enhance his credentials, now that he was at the helm of the country.

“In the mid-chronicled 1970s when the Zimbabwe People’s Army (Zipa) was set-up in Mozambique to bring together Zipra and Zanla forces, the Zapu contingent was led by Alfred Mangena (Nikita), with Mphoko still in charge of logistics,” the Zapu leader said in a statement.

“When irreconcilable differences cropped up among commanders in that force, Nikita pulled back the Zipra contingent to Zambia, but Mphoko stayed back and indicated he would follow at a later date.

“That did not happen much to the anger of Nikita and the rest of the Zipra command; at this point Mphoko started acting as Zapu representative in Mozambique.

“As far as Zipra commanders are concerned, Mphoko joined Zanu when he reneged from joining his contingent when they left Zipa to return to Zambia.”

Mphoko has been reported to have been one of the senior Zipra commanders, but Dabengwa seemed to suggest this may not be true. Dabengwa said contrary to Mphoko’s account, the vice-president did not lead joint operations between Zapu and the African National Congress’s military wing Umkhonto weSizwe.

Mphoko was quoted by the State media criticising Dabengwa and others for leaving Zanu PF to revive Zapu, arguing that the 1987 Unity Accord between the two parties still exists, drawing the ire of his former comrades.

Dabengwa said it is surprising that Mphoko hides that he was a member of the Central Intelligence Office (CIO) before he became a diplomat and advised him to shut up about Zapu.

“On attainment of independence in 1980, Mphoko was one of the few Zapu cadrés to be inducted into the CIO,” he said, in a statement written jointly with the Zipra high command.

“It may be significant that from the CIO, Mphoko was sent out to the Zimbabwe embassy in Austria.

“For some reason he does not mention this attachment as the beginning of his diplomatic career.

“This precedes his appointment to Russia, Botswana and finally South Africa which are quite publicised.”

Dabengwa reiterated that Mphoko and the rest of the former Zapu members who remained in Zanu PF were no longer representing the former, as the Unity Accord, bringing the two parties together, had ceased to exist. – The Zimbabwe News Live

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

68 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. Prof Moyo fingered in Graduation protests against Mugabe - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. Google
  3. Google
  4. pdr training
  5. Adam and Eve Luxury Sex Toys
  6. sex toys for couples
  7. SAI
  8. movies malayalam
  9. J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers
  10. 롤대리랭
  11. Roof Repair Long Island
  12. php music Script
  13. Hallelujah
  14. riva web
  15. chmer edm filter
  16. передержка кошек
  17. chain saw sharpening diamond wheel
  18. the watches exchange
  19. humor
  20. superior auto institute
  21. free download for windows
  22. free download for windows 10
  23. free download for pc windows
  24. free download for windows pc
  25. sexy shop
  26. cars
  27. Fixed ROM
  28. kona coffee best
  29. buy beans of kona
  30. app download for pc
  31. apps for pc download
  32. Vibrators
  33. miniclip games
  34. free download for windows 10
  35. male enhancement
  36. menage a trois harness
  37. apps for pc download
  38. best work at home jobs
  39. Chaga Pilz
  40. Sell anything anywhere
  41. nike jordan
  42. mulvadi kona coffee beans
  43. true wireless earphones
  44. mulvadi kona coffee
  45. work from home jobs for moms
  46. love and relationships
  47. real free work from home jobs
  48. peru tours
  49. jack rabbit vibrator
  50. payday loans
  51. best rabbit sex toy
  52. sex toy
  53. clitoral orgasm
  54. gay assistant
  55. Download C8010-475 Certification Dumps
  56. Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum
  57. microfoane spion
  58. cheapest smm panel
  59. clit stimulator
  60. anal butt plug
  61. Weight Loss Pills
  62. cold forging
  63. free download for windows 8
  64. pc games full version download
  65. how to deal with cheating
  66. check this out
  67. Glass Dildos
  68. G502 vs G602,G502,G602

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News