Zimbabwe Civic Society Groups Team Up, Push for Mugabe Downfall

Several social movements on Tuesday declared that they are now working together to encourage youth to vote in the 2018 general elections in order to rescue Zimbabwe from its current serious social, economic and political problems.

Several speakers at meetings convened in Harare and Bulawayo by non-governmental organizations, which include #ThisFlag fronted by Pastor Evan Mawarire, #Tajamuka/Sesijikile, Zimbabwe Yadzoka, Mayibuye iZimbabwe, Buya, #ThisGown, #TheZimbabweWeWant, GirlsVote and several others, said time has come for Zimbabweans to claim their country back from the ruling Zanu PF party that has ruled the nation since 1980.

They said youth should register to vote in the 2018 general elections as this is the only way of ensuring that Zimbabwe’s economic generates jobs for millions of unemployed local people, including college and university graduates who have now turned into street vending in order to make ends meet.

The Economist Intelligence Unit forecasts an average growth of 3.8% in 2017-21—well below Zimbabwe’s potential. “The risk of sporadic unrest is also rising, in part because of the lack of political change (with the 93-year-old Robert Mugabe due to stand again in 2018). After moving into negative territory in 2015, inflation will average 5% a year in 2017-21, reflecting commodity price trends and ongoing domestic wage demands.”

“It is against this background that we have decided to come together in order to fight for our freedom,” said one of the activists, Promise Mkhwanazi of #Tajamuka/Sesijikile Campaign.

Her views were echoed by Pastor Mawarire and Maureen Kademaunga.

Most of these organizations have over the years been operating on their own with calls from local people for them to team up in order to remove President Robert Mugabe’s government from power.

Zanu PF activists say it is impossible for them to achieve their goals as millions of Zimbabweans allegedly support the former liberation movement even if it’s failing to deliver over 2 million jobs promised during the 2013 general elections. – VOA