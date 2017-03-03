News Ticker

Zimbabwe opposition demands ailing Robert Mugabe to step down

3rd March 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 0

President Robert Mugabe should come to terms with the “sad reality” that he has reached the sunset of his reign and hand over power to a more energetic person for Zimbabwe to recover economically, opposition and civic groups have said.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE/OBEY MANAYITI

Mugabe flew to Singapore on Wednesday morning for what his spin-doctors said was a “scheduled medical review”, leaving the country burning with the health sector ground to a halt due to a debilitating strike by doctors and nurses over better working conditions.

The 93-year-old leader last week vowed he was not going anywhere despite showing signs of tiredness. He also attacked top Zanu PF officials embroiled in factionalism to choose his successor, saying only the people would decide.

Zanu PF is split into two rival camps –Team Lacoste, reportedly linked to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and G40, a clique of party members supporting First Lady Grace Mugabe – vying to take over power from the President.

The Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T, other opposition parties and civic groups yesterday said Mugabe should accept the reality that his political career had come to a close.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said Mugabe’s retirement was long overdue.

“At the ripe old age of 93, Mugabe is anything, but a young man. He needs to rest. He needs to take it easy,” Gutu said.

“During his birthday bash that was recently held in Matobo, he looked jaded, weak and tired. He was frothing profusely. Surely, that can’t be a sign of someone who is enjoying good health.”

He said it was painful that Mugabe, as usual, opted to be treated outside Zimbabwe when doctors and nurses in the country were on strike.

“While doctors and nurses are on strike in Zimbabwe, Mugabe is not bothered one iota. When was the last time he visited Harare Central Hospital or Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo just to see for himself the condition of these two public health institutions?” Gutu queried.

“He is not bothered. Right now, Mugabe has been evacuated to Singapore to seek medical treatment while our own public health institutions are running short of essential drugs and medicines.”

Doctors and other support staff at public hospitals have been on strike demanding their bonuses and a better working environment. Nurses and midwives this week joined the strike, bringing the country’s health sector to its knees.

Tajamuka/Sesjikile spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said Mugabe had to accept that he was no longer fit to run the country.

“The brutal truth that has now become a public secret is that Mugabe should go. The sooner he realises that his health condition and age cannot allow him to be anywhere near State power, the better for him and his family,” Mkwananzi said.

“The President is committing a crime, human slavery of his body, when it is evident that he can’t take it anymore. His health cannot take him any far and those pushing for his stay in power should feel pity that this man is now beyond an old man.”

He added: “As a country, we cannot continue to be funding his flights to and from Singapore while government business is made to be at a standstill. He should rather retire now and stay there in Singapore until such a time when he has recovered fully.”

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said Mugabe and his inner circle were holding Zimbabwe hostage by refusing to step down even when the going was beyond their ability.

“Zimbabweans are only being held to ransom by those people who are around the President, those who are around the corridors of power and this is what is causing things not to change. What is happening now is a total breakdown.

There is a challenge of economic mismanagement,” Mahiya said.

People’s Democratic Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Mugabe should rest and appoint a successor in his party so that he could concentrate on his health while allowing Zimbabwe to “breathe from the yoke he has bound them to”.

“Being old is a blessing to any society, but for Mugabe and those close to him, it is turning to be a curse,” Mafume said.

“His state of health and his desire to continue being the country’s President are contradictory. It is time someone told Mugabe that he is old and needs to rest. No matter how much he would want to rule Zimbabwe, he can only go this far. He is now tired.”

The Vendors’ Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (Viset) also demanded that Mugabe be considerate the poor people who were dying at public health institutions while he enjoyed “exotic” health facilities in the Far East.

“Vendors are being treated in this country and we expect the President to be treated in this country as well,” Viset leader Samuel Wadzai said.

“We know he is not the only one who is doing this, almost half of his ministers are doing that and this is wrong, it is immoral.” – NewsDay

Related Posts
U.S Observers Urge Washington to Monitor Tense Situation in Harare
U.S Observers Urge Washington to Monitor Tense Situation in Harare
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama’s government that recently dispatched a high level delegation to Harare is now being urged to monitor the situation in Harare as there are fears the ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe resist gay rights push
Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe resist gay rights push
GENEVA, Switzerland - Zimbabwe has rejected calls by European countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group meeting to embrace homosexuality, but accepted 142 other recommendations that are ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe economy takes the battering of Zanu PF succession woes
Zimbabwe economy takes the battering of Zanu PF succession woes
BICKERING among factions in ZANU-PF that are jostling to succeed President Robert Mugabe, has thrown spanners into the party’s restructuring, thereby dealing a hammer blow to on-going efforts meant to ...
READ MORE
Speech-gate: Witch-hunt over Mugabe blunder
Speech-gate: Witch-hunt over Mugabe blunder
HARARE - As reported by the Daily News yesterday, President Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF is teetering on the edge after he embarrassingly read the wrong speech on Tuesday — ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe scoffs at electoral reforms
Robert Mugabe scoffs at electoral reforms
President Robert Mugabe has scoffed at anti-government protestors who unprecedentedly took to the streets in recent months while he also mocked calls for electoral reforms. Speaking at Zanu PF’s central committee ...
READ MORE
War Veterans reiterates demand for Robert Mugabe to go
War Veterans reiterates demand for Robert Mugabe to go
Harare — ANOTHER massive protest is looming on Wednesday (today) with a view to force President Robert Mugabe to step down. Coordinators of the protests called #Tajamuka/Sesijikile insists they were going ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF Succession Battle: Tensions rise between warring factions
Zanu PF Succession Battle: Tensions rise between warring factions
HARARE - Feathers are expected to fly when Team Lacoste, the Zanu PF faction rallying behind Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s mooted presidential aspirations, comes face to face with the under-fire ...
READ MORE
The Zimbabwe Mail Editorial Team Wishes You A Happy New Year
The Zimbabwe Mail Editorial Team Wishes You A Happy New Year
As we all say our byes to 2016 -- a fact unlamented by many -- Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans in all the places across the globe have been ringing in ...
READ MORE
Mugabe back home after heart attack rumours
Mugabe back home after heart attack rumours
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe returned home late on Friday after a month-long holiday in the Far East, just over a week after the presidency dismissed rumours that ...
READ MORE
Grace gun for Mnangagwa as ZANU PF succession gets dirty
Grace gun for Mnangagwa as ZANU PF succession gets dirty
FIRST lady Grace Mugabe has revealed that some senior Zanu PF officials hatched a plot to sabotage her rallies and intimidate donors supporting her political activities as the ugly battle ...
READ MORE
U.S Observers Urge Washington to Monitor Tense Situation
Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe resist gay rights push
Zimbabwe economy takes the battering of Zanu PF
Speech-gate: Witch-hunt over Mugabe blunder
Robert Mugabe scoffs at electoral reforms
War Veterans reiterates demand for Robert Mugabe to
Zanu PF Succession Battle: Tensions rise between warring
The Zimbabwe Mail Editorial Team Wishes You A
Mugabe back home after heart attack rumours
Grace gun for Mnangagwa as ZANU PF succession

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mono drops ‘Skinny-Monya’ riddim

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Guitarist-cum-producer, Clive Mono Mukundu has brought together several established and upcoming artists on a reggae rhythm, fused with the traditional mbira instrument termed, ‘Skinny-Monya Riddim’. Speaking in an interview on ZiFM Stereo, Mukundu described this […]

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News