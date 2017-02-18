News Ticker

MDC vows to guard its vote in 2018

18th February 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 0

HARARE – The Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai is not going to allow the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front to steal the people’s vote in next year’s elections, the party said yesterday.

In a statement following the government’s announcement that it had secured $17 million for biometric voter registration kits, the MDC-T said it was surprised that the bankrupt government had suddenly found the money when it had initially approached the United Nations Development Programme for assistance.

“It is a public secret that the ZANU-PF regime is bankrupt and indeed, this is one of the main reasons why the UNDP had been approached to assist in the acquisition of the biometric voter registration kits,” party spokesman Obert Gutu said.

“It, therefore, boggles the mind how a bankrupt government would, all of a sudden, have managed to find the millions of United States dollars that are required to purchase the kits.

“Something very fishy and dodgy is certainly taking place here.

“The MDC is convinced that the ZANU-PF regime is in panic mode and that they are not prepared to allow a situation whereby ZEC will independently and transparently acquire the biometric voter registration kits.

“In fact, the MDC has got solid and irrefutable evidence pointing to a nefarious and sordid agenda by the crumbling and fascist ZANU-PF regime to ensure that only a company that they can manipulate will be awarded the contract to supply the biometric kits.

“The ghost of Nikuv is still haunting the nation of Zimbabwe.”

The biometric voter registration is a secure voting system that allows one person one vote. It allows to enroll and identify millions of voters quickly and unmistakably minimising election fraud.

The MDC-T claims it has won all the elections that it has contested since it was formed in1999 but has been dribbled by ZANU-PF.

“We are not going to allow a situation whereby the moribund and corrupt ZANU-PF regime will be allowed to steal the people’s vote in Election 2018.

“The MDC is doing everything possible to ensure that the biometric voter registration kits are going to be supplied by a legitimate and credible company and not by a surrogate company of Nikuv that is manipulated and controlled from Chaminuka and Munhumutapa Buildings in Harare,” the party said.

Related Posts
Minister takes bond note fire: MPs grill Chinamasa on ‘dead rubber’ public hearings
Minister takes bond note fire: MPs grill Chinamasa on ‘dead rubber’ public hearings
The Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act promulgated by the Government giving legal effect to bond notes was done ‘‘out of abundance of caution’’ as there was already existing legislation to ...
READ MORE
Deserted Biti Confronted By Narrowing Options
Deserted Biti Confronted By Narrowing Options
EMBATTLED People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Tendai Biti has few options left to salvage his waning political fortunes which took a further knock these past two weeks when over a ...
READ MORE
‘I am already your President’ – Robert Mugabe’s loutish wife
‘I am already your President’ – Robert Mugabe’s loutish wife
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe (pictured) reportedly told the Zanu PF women’s league that she “plans and does everything with President Robert Mugabe” and, therefore, was already President of the country, ...
READ MORE
“You will have to kill everyone in Hurungwe to win” – Mliswa throws gauntlet at ZANU PF
“You will have to kill everyone in Hurungwe to win” – Mliswa throws gauntlet at ZANU PF
HARARE - Former Hurungwe West legislator, Temba Mliswa, has taken a swipe at his former party, ZANU-PF, blaming it for bringing the country to its knees because of corruption and gross ...
READ MORE
If Mugabe dies before election, we will field his corpse – Grace
If Mugabe dies before election, we will field his corpse – Grace
MUTARE - The wife of 92-year-old Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe said Friday that he would be the voters’ choice even after he dies, as she addressed supporters from the ruling ...
READ MORE
‘Robert Mugabe now a lame duck’ – Analysts
‘Robert Mugabe now a lame duck’ – Analysts
HARARE - Zanu PF insiders and observers alike agree that the party has now reached “a point of no return” as its deadly factional and succession wars get uglier by ...
READ MORE
Where are you Robert Mugabe?
Where are you Robert Mugabe?
HARARE - Yesterday marked about thirty-six days since President Robert Mugabe took leave and went on his controversial Far East holiday, amid a rising chorus of criticism of the nonagenarian’s ...
READ MORE
Mugabe Warns Zanu PF Followers Against Supporting Mujuru
Mugabe Warns Zanu PF Followers Against Supporting Mujuru
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has warned people of Masvingo Province against being tricked into joining political outfits like the Joice Mujuru-led Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), saying such parties are no different ...
READ MORE
‘Disaster looming’ – Tsvangirai warns
‘Disaster looming’ – Tsvangirai warns
HARARE - Zimbabwe is teetering on the brink of total collapse as the economy continues to nosedive precipitously and President Robert Mugabe’s increasingly clueless government fails to align the country’s ...
READ MORE
Mugabe’s cash strapped government secures $4 million mansion for VP Mphoko
Mugabe’s cash strapped government secures $4 million mansion for VP Mphoko
The cash-strapped Zimbabwean government has reportedly secured a R58 million mansion for Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko in Harare's leafy Grange suburb, a year after he checked into a five star ...
READ MORE
Minister takes bond note fire: MPs grill
Deserted Biti Confronted By Narrowing Options
‘I am already your President’ – Robert Mugabe’s
“You will have to kill everyone in Hurungwe
If Mugabe dies before election, we will field
‘Robert Mugabe now a lame duck’ – Analysts
Where are you Robert Mugabe?
Mugabe Warns Zanu PF Followers Against Supporting Mujuru
‘Disaster looming’ – Tsvangirai warns
Mugabe’s cash strapped government secures $4 million mansion

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News