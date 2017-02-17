News Ticker

If Mugabe dies before election, we will field his corpse – Grace

17th February 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 0

MUTARE – The wife of 92-year-old Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe said Friday that he would be the voters’ choice even after he dies, as she addressed supporters from the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Grace Mugabe, who is seen as a possible successor to her ailing husband, ratcheted up her colourful rhetoric ahead of the general election due next year.

“One day when God decides that Mugabe dies, we will have his corpse appear as a candidate on the ballot paper,” Grace Mugabe told a party rally in Buhera, southeast of the capital Harare.

“You will see people voting for Mugabe as a corpse. I am seriously telling you — just to show people how people love their president.”
President Mugabe has vowed to stand again in the election, but Grace could run if he dies before the vote.

Grace Mugabe, who was appointed leader of ZANU-PF’s women’s wing in a surprise move two years ago, is well known for her fiery speeches and verbal attacks on her husband’s opponents. In 2015, she led a campaign which led to the ousting of deputy president Joice Mujuru, accusing Mujuru of fanning factionalism, plotting to topple Mugabe and corruption and bribery.

President Mugabe, the world’s oldest national leader, turns 93 on Tuesday, with a celebration party planned for next Saturday. Grace has previously pledged to push Mugabe in his wheelchair to election rallies if needed.

Mugabe, who has been in power since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, has avoided naming a successor and his party is divided between factions jostling to succeed him.

Grace bemoaned the in-fighting, telling those seeking to succeed her husband: “Let’s not fool each other, let’s wait for God’s time.”

AFP

Related Posts
The race to replace ageing President Robert Mugabe is on
The race to replace ageing President Robert Mugabe is on
The battle to succeed Zimbabwe's 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe may be decades in the making, but its outcome is far from settled. The situation is further complicated by the incumbent's ...
READ MORE
Desperate Robert Mugabe resorts to Ian Smith terror tactics
Desperate Robert Mugabe resorts to Ian Smith terror tactics
HARARE - Former advisor to ex-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Alex Magaisa, has laid into government for policy inconsistencies and the seemingly bizarre decision to turn to colonial regulations to find ...
READ MORE
Gloves are off: Moyo accuses Senior ZANU PF officials of diamonds plunder
Gloves are off: Moyo accuses Senior ZANU PF officials of diamonds plunder
HARARE - Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed that some top government officials looted diamond money and splashed it on “rural castles”. Moyo — who is being fingered as ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (C) inspects an honor guard on October 28, 2014 during the official opening of the second session of the parliament in Harare. Mugabe opened parliament on October 28 with a warning that locals who front for foreign firms trying to dodge indigenisation laws face "decisive action". In 2007, Zimbabwe enacted a so-called "indigenisation law," forcing foreign-owned firms to hand over at least 51 percent of shareholding to local partners. AFP PHOTO / JEKESAI NJIKIZANA
Fear And Lack of Leadership Failing Zimbabweans, Analysts
HARARE — Analysts have said the absence of public outcry in Zimbabwe over the deteriorating state of the economy and other sectors that have stifled progress, while puzzling to some, ...
READ MORE
MDC formations in row over indaba
MDC formations in row over indaba
HARARE - A war of words has broken out between opposition MDC factions over the convening of an indaba to seek ways of resolving the country’s social, economic and political crisis. Just ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa rides over internal resistance to succeed Mugabe
Mnangagwa rides over internal resistance to succeed Mugabe
HARARE - After more than a year of being at the receiving end of a savage and relentless mauling at the hands of their Zanu PF foes, the Generation 40 ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe in violation of African Union protocols
Zimbabwe in violation of African Union protocols
HARARE —Zimbabwe has come under the human rights spotlight, barely three days after its president Robert Mugabe was elected to the African Union chair. The government used violence and restricted humanitarian ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe has major cancer op in Asia
Robert Mugabe has major cancer op in Asia
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe underwent what is said to be a major prostate cancer operation during his annual holiday in Singapore, hence his delayed return to allow him time to recuperate, ...
READ MORE
Follow your sheep, Mwonzora tells Biti
Follow your sheep, Mwonzora tells Biti
HARARE - MDC secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora, has told People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president, Tendai Biti, to “follow his sheep” after more members of his party defected over the weekend. Biti’s ...
READ MORE
Alcohol Abuse Devastating Zimbabwe Families
Alcohol Abuse Devastating Zimbabwe Families
A minister of religion, Reverand Ray Motsi says Zimbabwe is grappling with alcohol abuse, which is devastating some families. Reacting to a statement issued by the Botswana government to increase levies ...
READ MORE
The race to replace ageing President Robert Mugabe
Desperate Robert Mugabe resorts to Ian Smith terror
Gloves are off: Moyo accuses Senior ZANU PF
Fear And Lack of Leadership Failing Zimbabweans, Analysts
MDC formations in row over indaba
Mnangagwa rides over internal resistance to succeed Mugabe
Zimbabwe in violation of African Union protocols
Robert Mugabe has major cancer op in Asia
Follow your sheep, Mwonzora tells Biti
Alcohol Abuse Devastating Zimbabwe Families

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News