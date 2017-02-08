News Ticker

Chaos as Mujuru expels Mutasa, Gumbo and others

8th February 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 0

After months of a brewing internal rebellion, former Vice President Joice Mujuru has expelled Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) founding members Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa and Margaret Dongo amongst a host of other senior figures.

In a statement seen issued to the media, Mujuru accused Gumbo and Mutasa of stalling “the democratic process” within the party.

“All sorts of tricks, ranging from coup d’état and sophisticated infiltration, have taken centre stage with a view to delaying the people’s cause of unequivocal liberation,” she said.

Also shown the boot were former minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Luckson Kandemiri (youth leader), Munacho Mutezo and Claudius Makova.

Below is the statement from Joice Mujuru

Fellow Citizens, we meet at this important juncture in our revolutionary journey as Zimbabwe People First. We are all aware of the mammoth task we face in democratising and liberating this country from the oppressive Zanu PF Regime.

We are equally aware of the desperate efforts by the Zanu PF Regime to ensure that Zimbabwe People First fails on its mandate to be the next Government.

Without equivocation, it is on public record that Mugabe has boasted that there shall be ZimPF one, two and so on.

As anticipated, the regime is desperate because of the exponential growth of our party and the fact that the party is firmly rooted on ensuring that the ideals of the revolution return to the citizenry.

As a Party, we have decided to take stern measures against elements determined to stall the progress that the party has been making.

As a result we have decided to eject some of the colleagues and comrades we thought would stand with the People’s cause but have chosen to be agents of the regime. All sorts of tricks, ranging from coup d’état and sophisticated infiltration, have taken centre stage with a view to delaying the People’s cause of unequivocal liberation.

Having done extensive consultation within the rank and file of the Party and also in my capacity as the President of the Party with the executive authority to ensure its wellbeing, I hereby announce the expulsion of the following members from Zimbabwe people First Party with immediate effect:
1. Rugare Enock Ngidi Gumbo
2. Didymus N. E. Mutasa
3. Margaret Dongo
4. Kudakwashe Bhasikiti-Chuma
5. Luckson Kandemiri
6. Munacho Mutezo
7. Cloudious Makova

We assure Zimbabweans that more heads are going to roll in this revolutionary cleansing exercise. We remain committed to the democratisation of Zimbabwe. We remain committed to a coalition of progressive opposition forces to fight and remove Zanu PF from office.

Above all, we remain committed to liberating Zimbabweans in totality.
May God Bless Zimbabwe,
I thank you.

Dr JTR Mujuru

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

