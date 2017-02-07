News Ticker

Is Zimbabwe’s bond note about to crash?

7th February 2017 Staff Reporter Banking & Finance, Main News 0

Harare – Here it is: the first hint that Zimbabwe’s bond note to US rate is about to start moving. And not in a good way.

A worsening forex squeeze since the introduction of Reserve Bank Chief John Mangudya’s bond notes in November last year mean that there is “a recipe for exchange rate pressure between bond notes and the dollar”, Zimbabwe’s Standard newspaper is reporting.

Mangudya and President Robert Mugabe’s government insist the bond note to US exchange rate is 1:1.

It has been, largely, in the last two months.

But as forex in the official market dries up as companies that depend on imports find they’re not able to send money out of Zimbabwe, there are real fears the black market will re-emerge, sending the value of the bond note plummeting and taking Zimbabwe back to the days of hyperinflation seen from 2006-8.

Few Zimbabweans are willing to speak on the record about this, understandably.

The Standard quoted an unnamed economist as saying: “If you are desperate, you will buy the dollar at a higher exchange rate.”

Black market 

There have been worrying signs. Without explanation the central bank introduced the 5 US bond note last week, instead of next month as had been promised.

When the bond note was first brought in, the central bank said the amount of the paper currency that individual Zimbabweans would have in their possession should never exceed 19 US and so there would be no opportunity for the black market to resurface.

That’s just not happening: if you are lucky enough to get cashback at a major retailer, your 40 US will likely comprise 30 US worth of bond notes, News24 saw last week.

And in yet more evidence of things getting tighter, Standard Bank Zimbabwe has just informed its clients they can’t use their Visa cards when they travel outside the country.

A statement says you can apply to the bank for “special consideration” but that provision offers little comfort: clients must submit a detailed list of everything they expect to spend their money on an outside trip. Because of the Zimbabwe shortage of cash, some have been travelling to countries in the region to try to access cash from their accounts there for use back home.

Bank cards 

Commenting on Twitter on these worsening shortages, prominent law lecturer and commentator Alex Magaisa said it was “foreseeable”. He referred to Gresham’s Law, which says that bad (or less valuable) money eventually drives out good (or more valuable) money.

At the moment “banked” Zimbabweans – and that is by far from most of the population – rely on bank cards to pay bills and supermarkets. If the black market for USD reemerges in a big way, that may no longer be an option.

US-based Professor Steve Hanke, who monitored the dizzying freefall of Zimbabwe’s dollar in the pre-2008 era, has warned that bond notes will likely suffer the same fate.

What he’s seeing now simply confirms his predictions. He tweeted on Tuesday: “Reserve Bank of Zim’s bond notes are a joke.”

Many Zimbabweans already know that.

Related Posts
‘Mnangagwa cannot win elections’ – Tsvangirai
‘Mnangagwa cannot win elections’ – Tsvangirai
HARARE - Opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has described Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is heavily tipped to succeed President Robert Mugabe, as an unpopular strongman who cannot win an ...
READ MORE
Euro coins are seen in front of displayed flag and map of European Union in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, May 28 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Pound tumbles against euro and dollar as inflation misses forecast
The pound fell on Tuesday (13 September), after data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the rate of inflation in the UK missed forecast last month. The ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe's Army commander General Constantine Chiwenga (L) chats with commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, during the countries 28 years Independence celebration in Harare on April 18, 2008. AFP PHOTO / Alexander JOE (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER JOE/AFP/Getty Images)
Robert Mugabe’s Army recruiting thousands ahead 2018 polls
MDC-T: Why is the army recruiting 1000s?THE opposition MDC-T party has expressed dismay over reports that the Zimbabwe National Army is recruiting thousands of new soldiers at a time the ...
READ MORE
SOMALIA BANKING FIRST ATM
Visa introduces Zimbabwe service
Global payments technology company, Visa, will next month introduce a settlement service which allows Zimbabwean banks to settle domestic United States dollar-denominated transactions locally. BY BUSINESS REPORTER The move comes as local ...
READ MORE
Magaya makes move for grieving born-again Moyo
Magaya makes move for grieving born-again Moyo
Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya yesterday prayed for Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo following the death of his daughter, Zanele, under mysterious circumstances in ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF succession: Mnangagwa opens up as pressure takes toll
Zanu PF succession: Mnangagwa opens up as pressure takes toll
VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa last week reportedly challenged his adversaries in the ongoing Zanu PF succession fight to publicly proffer evidence of his plot to topple President Robert Mugabe. BY RICHARD CHIDZA In ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe bought $1,3 million diamond ring… demands refund… seizes three properties from dealer
Grace Mugabe bought $1,3 million diamond ring… demands refund… seizes three properties from dealer
Controversial Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe bought a diamond ring worth US$1,3 million from a Lebanese diamond dealer, Jamal Ahmed, in Dubai last year. The deal has however gone sour ...
READ MORE
Step down now — Mugabe told
Step down now — Mugabe told
HARARE - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC is ratcheting up the pressure on President Robert Mugabe, demanding robustly yesterday that the nonagenarian resigns immediately to save Zimbabweans from starving to ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe urged to name successor and save country
Robert Mugabe urged to name successor and save country
HARARE - With Zanu PF’s ugly succession wars now the major talking point in Zimbabwe, as the ruling party’s two major factions go relentlessly at each other hammer and tongs, ...
READ MORE
Freedom House Upgrades Zimbabwe Civil Liberties Status
Freedom House Upgrades Zimbabwe Civil Liberties Status
WASHINGTON—An annual report released Wednesday by the independent, Washington-based watchdog organization, Freedom House, gave Zimbabwe a cautious upgrade from a “not free” to a “partly free” status, for some slight ...
READ MORE
‘Mnangagwa cannot win elections’ – Tsvangirai
Pound tumbles against euro and dollar as inflation
Robert Mugabe’s Army recruiting thousands ahead 2018 polls
Visa introduces Zimbabwe service
Magaya makes move for grieving born-again Moyo
Zanu PF succession: Mnangagwa opens up as pressure
Grace Mugabe bought $1,3 million diamond ring… demands
Step down now — Mugabe told
Robert Mugabe urged to name successor and save
Freedom House Upgrades Zimbabwe Civil Liberties Status

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Lost Bob Marley recordings discovered in London hotel basement restored ahead of singer’s birthday

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]

Arts & Entertainment

Drake offers to refund 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena after Travis Scott falls over

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]

Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent suing his own lawyers for $32m after losing sex tape case and going bankrupt

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News