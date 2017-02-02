Mugave to appoint Chief Justice: Mnangagwa

HARARE – Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is also responsible for justice legal and parliamentary affairs says Zanu PF, using its majority in parliament has resolved to amend the constitution to allow the President to appoint the Chief Justice after noting the anomaly that junior members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) cannot interview their bosses aspiring to hold office of the Chief Justice.

In an interview in Harare this morning, Vice President Mnangagwa said the ruling party compromised during the constitution making process and allowed the new constitution to pass for the sake of progress.

He said after the JSC conducted their interviews of the three candidates who availed themselves, Deputy Chief Justice Malaba scored the highest marks with 91 points, second was Justice Rita Makarau with 90 points while Justice Paddington Garwe did not pass with 52 percent.

The Vice President explained that under the current constitution only those who passed are supposed to be forwarded on to the President for consideration but Garwe’s name was also given to the President as one of the candidates who underwent the interview.

Meanwhile Mnangagwa says significant progress has been made by the Ministry of Justice in the alignment of legislation to the constitution and it is hoped that the alignment process will be completed by the end of the 5th Session of the 8thParliament.

Mnangagwa was addressing students of the Joint Command Staff Course Number 30 at the Zimbabwe Staff College in Harare this Thursday morning.

He said out of 206 Acts that required alignment at the inception of the new constitution, only 43 remain to be aligned.

The alignment process entails reforming and revising policies, legislation and general administrative practice in a manner that upholds the letter and spirit of the constitution.

It also involves interpreting and assigning meaning to specific constitutional provisions requiring implementation, aligning existing laws with the constitution, enacting new legislation as required by the constitution where necessary, crafting new policies and reviewing existing ones.

The new homegrown Zimbabwean constitution came into came about through a constitution-making process spearheaded by a select Committee of Parliament (COPAC) due to the need to ensure that the Supreme law of the land reflected the aspirations of the people and the true history of Zimbabwe, including the liberation struggle epoch, the land reform programme and other landmark stages in the development of Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa explained that the new constitution is a huge improvement from the Lancaster House constitution which did not have a preamble.