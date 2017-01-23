Malema says Robert Mugabe must go

“They are a group of cowards, those comrades in Zanu-PF. To be scared to say to an old man like president Mugabe, ‘Please, with due respect, let go!”
JULIUS MALEMA says ‘out of love’ that President Robert Mugabe is so old ‘he can’t even control a spade’.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) labelled “comrades in the Zanu PF” cowards for failing to remove Mugabe.
He said Mugabe can’t even control a spade, and “must let go”. He said the Zimbabwean ruler, who’s been in power for nearly 37 years, is ruining his own legacy by “overstaying”.
“We say this out of love,” said the EFF leader, adding that Mugabe was not doing justice to the “African revolution project” by clinging to power for as long as possible. He added there were many capable leaders in the ruling Zanu PF who could take over from “Grandpa” Mugabe.
“Zimbabwe’s situation is bad. President Mugabe can’t even control a spade. That’s how old he is. He’s no longer capable of discharging his responsibilities. We don’t hate the man. They can respond and insult us.
“They are a group of cowards, those comrades in Zanu-PF. To be scared to say to an old man like president Mugabe, ‘Please, with due respect, let go!’
“President Mugabe must let go! The legacy of the land question … we will carry it. We are following in his footsteps. We are proud of the actions he has taken. But his overstay is not doing justice on the African revolution project. He is destroying his own legacy. It’s bad.”
Mugabe has indicated that he intends to stand for re-election in 2018.
