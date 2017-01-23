News Ticker

Malema says Robert Mugabe must go

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 0

“They are a group of cowards, those comrades in Zanu-PF. To be scared to say to an old man like president Mugabe, ‘Please, with due respect, let go!”

JULIUS MALEMA says ‘out of love’ that President Robert Mugabe is so old ‘he can’t even control a spade’.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) labelled “comrades in the Zanu PF” cowards for failing to remove Mugabe.

He said Mugabe can’t even control a spade, and “must let go”. He said the Zimbabwean ruler, who’s been in power for nearly 37 years, is ruining his own legacy by “overstaying”.

“We say this out of love,” said the EFF leader, adding that Mugabe was not doing justice to the “African revolution project” by clinging to power for as long as possible. He added there were many capable leaders in the ruling Zanu PF who could take over from “Grandpa” Mugabe.

“Zimbabwe’s situation is bad. President Mugabe can’t even control a spade. That’s how old he is. He’s no longer capable of discharging his responsibilities. We don’t hate the man. They can respond and insult us.

“They are a group of cowards, those comrades in Zanu-PF. To be scared to say to an old man like president Mugabe, ‘Please, with due respect, let go!’

“President Mugabe must let go! The legacy of the land question … we will carry it. We are following in his footsteps. We are proud of the actions he has taken. But his overstay is not doing justice on the African revolution project. He is destroying his own legacy. It’s bad.”

Mugabe has indicated that he intends to stand for re-election in 2018.

Related Posts
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (C) inspects the guard of honour during the opening ceremony of the third session of the parliament in Harare on July 13, 2010 where he pledged to improve ties with the international community and urged Zimbabweans to remain united under the banner of the inclusive government. AFP PHOTO/Desmond Kwande (Photo credit should read DESMOND KWANDE/AFP/Getty Images)
Zimbabweans stay at home in protest against economic hardships
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabweans stayed at home on Wednesday while foreign banks and most businesses in the capital shut down operations, in one of the biggest - and peaceful - ...
READ MORE
Mandelson called to explain to Parliament attempts to help Mugabe secure $1.1 billion
Mandelson called to explain to Parliament attempts to help Mugabe secure $1.1 billion
LONDON - Former British Business Secretary and senior Labour Party leader Lord Mandelson will be called to explain his visit to Zimbabwe to help Robert Mugabe secure funding; a cross-party ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe has pushed Zimbabwe back into colonisation: Mujuru
Robert Mugabe has pushed Zimbabwe back into colonisation: Mujuru
GWANDA - Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) leader Joice Mujuru said President Robert Mugabe’s rule has eroded the gains of the country’s hard-fought independence and his attitude towards people is as ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe talking to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa after his address to war veterans in Harare yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo
Robert Mugabe to pull trigger
A SURPRISE resolution by the ruling ZANU-PF party’s Mashonaland Central province is seen giving President Robert Mugabe (pictured) the ammunition he has been desperately looking for to end factionalism, which ...
READ MORE
Stop wasting resources probing me – Mujuru
Stop wasting resources probing me – Mujuru
HARARE - Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru says government should not waste public resources embarking on a wild goose chase, investigating her and her businesses of alleged corruption and abuse of ...
READ MORE
ZACC the new frontier of Robert Mugabe succession battles
ZACC the new frontier of Robert Mugabe succession battles
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has become a theatre of Zanu PF political wars amid indications President Robert Mugabe fears collateral damage as divisions widen in his party, following allegations ...
READ MORE
No Need For Another Armed Struggle in Zimbabwe – Tsvangirai
No Need For Another Armed Struggle in Zimbabwe – Tsvangirai
BULAWAYO — Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founding president Morgan Tsvangirai has dismissed calls by some Zimbabweans for an armed struggle against President Robert Mugabe's government saying bloodshed is unnecessary in ...
READ MORE
Mujuru faction forges ahead; lays gauntlet with backing from expelled chairpersons
Mujuru faction forges ahead; lays gauntlet with backing from expelled chairpersons
HARARE - Expelled former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa  has roped in almost all fired provincial chairpersons to mount a tenacious court fight against President Robert Mugabe and ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa driving for Robert Mugabe ouster
Mnangagwa driving for Robert Mugabe ouster
HARARE - Zanu (PF) and national deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa wants President Robert Mugabe to step down ahead of the 2018 elections. But the VP’s rivals in the party are planning ...
READ MORE
Mujuru courts Mnangagwa’s supporters
Mujuru courts Mnangagwa’s supporters
HARARE - Former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) is open to the idea of working together with disaffected supporters of embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, if this ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans stay at home in protest against economic
Mandelson called to explain to Parliament attempts to
Robert Mugabe has pushed Zimbabwe back into colonisation:
Robert Mugabe to pull trigger
Stop wasting resources probing me – Mujuru
ZACC the new frontier of Robert Mugabe succession
No Need For Another Armed Struggle in Zimbabwe
Mujuru faction forges ahead; lays gauntlet with backing
Mnangagwa driving for Robert Mugabe ouster
Mujuru courts Mnangagwa’s supporters

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Arts & Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen says the “new resistance” against Trump has begun

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways […]

Arts & Entertainment

Madonna defends ‘blowing up the White House’ remark

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News