News Ticker

Robert Mugabe urged to name successor and save country

16th January 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 0

HARARE – With Zanu PF’s ugly succession wars now the major talking point in Zimbabwe, as the ruling party’s two major factions go relentlessly at each other hammer and tongs, angry war veterans say President Robert Mugabe (pictured) must choose his successor now to save the country.

This comes as the Zim rot continues to worsen and as Zanu PF’s brawling Generation 40 (G40) and Team Lacoste factions have recently escalated their succession fights, particularly since images showing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa holding a coffee mug inscribed “I am the Boss”, during a festive season gathering at his Zvishavane rural home, emerged last week.

At the same time, Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste allies, who include a large cross-section of former freedom fighters, are also ratcheting up their loud calls for Mugabe to retire now and pave way for his long-time aide to take over the reins at both party and government levels.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, as Zanu PF’s infighting reaches a poisonous climax, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary general, Victor Matemadanda, said Mugabe must come clean on his succession plan, as time was no longer on his side considering his advanced age.

Mugabe, the world’s oldest leader and the only ruler that Zimbabweans have known since the country gained its independence from Britain in April 1980, will turn a ripe 93 years old next month.

“People cannot stop to talk about issues that affect their future. They cannot remain docile because they want the president to tell them his exit and succession plan.

“People cannot keep on speculating. They want to know what is going to happen after he (Mugabe) leaves office. They want to know their future and what happens tomorrow.

“We are worried about where the country is going. We are not only concerned about Mugabe, but the totality of what is happening in Zimbabwe,” Matemadanda told the Daily News.

The war veterans have been feuding with Mugabe ever since they broke their 41-year relationship with the nonagenarian mid last year over their worsening plight and the country’s deepening political and economic rot.

Until that time, the fed up ex-combatants had served as Mugabe and Zanu PF’s pillars, waging brutal campaigns against opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC, especially in the bloody elections of 2000 and 2008.

The former freedom fighters’ stunning fallout with Mugabe and Zanu PF saw their chairman Chris Mutsvangwa being fired from both the Cabinet and the ruling party last year, while many of their other top leaders have also since been banished from the imploding former liberation movement, in addition to being hauled before the courts.

A meeting in April to try and mend relations between the war vets and Mugabe failed to resolve the stalemate, with the former freedom fighters setting difficult conditions for the nonagenarian, including that he ditches alleged G40 kingpins such as Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and the ruling party’s national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

The war vets’ ultimatum to Mugabe to retire comes as there are also growing calls both within Zanu PF and outside the ruling party to retire, with Team Lacoste baying for Mnangagwa to take over.

Expelled former Mashonaland Central youth chairman and a key Mnangagwa ally, Godfrey Tsenengamu, also warned at the weekend that if Mnangagwa did not confront Mugabe and the succession issue now, he risked losing much of the support of his battle-weary followers and other Zimbabweans who were yearning for change.

“ED (Mnangagwa) is too loyal to Mugabe and we can’t eat his loyalty to his leader. We are worried about our future as a younger generation and if what matters to him is his loyalty to Mugabe then they are going to go down together because we can’t vote for Mugabe in 2018.

“People need to understand that this is not about Mnangagwa but our future as a party and a nation. It is not Mnangagwa who is demanding that the succession issue be addressed now, but us as concerned citizens,” Tsenengamu told the Daily News’ sister publication, the Daily News On Sunday, yesterday.

Last week, highly-opinionated businessman-cum-politician, and another avowed Mnangagwa loyalist, Energy Mutodi, also vented along similar lines, imploring Zanu PF to hold an extraordinary congress to choose Mugabe’s successor.

He claimed that Mugabe had become so unpopular in Zanu PF that “99 percent” of the party’s members now wanted him to resign before the eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections, as there was allegedly no way that the nonagenarian could win elections against popular opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“Mugabe must retire. What we must be discussing now is how we share power in Zanu PF post-Mugabe,” he said, adding that it would be very embarrassing for Mugabe if he stood for election again and lost.

And like Tsenengamu, Mutodi and Mutsvangwa, former Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland West province, Temba Mliswa, has also recently suggested that Mugabe should hand over power to Mnangagwa as the ruling party’s succession wars burn ever hotter.

“Zanu PF’s solution to the current economic problems is for the president to step down and Mnangagwa, who is the most senior, to take over.

“Don’t call me a Mnangagwa person, unless there is someone more senior in Zanu PF than Mnangagwa, then you tell me.

“If Mnangagwa does take over, he is going to stop the bleeding in terms of people suffering. We must be cognisant of the fact that the people are suffering,” Mliswa said at the end of last year.

However, Mugabe has studiously refused to name a successor, arguing that his party should rather follow what he sees as a more democratic process, to manage his succession via a congress. – Daily News

Related Posts
RBZ explains bond notes shortage
RBZ explains bond notes shortage
BOND notes introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) last Monday have been endorsed by citizens across the country as evidenced by long queues at the banks over the ...
READ MORE
Chikurubi riot: MDC-T demands inquiry on Justice Minister’s role
Chikurubi riot: MDC-T demands inquiry on Justice Minister’s role
THERE are fears of more casualties at Chikurubi Maximum Prison as inmates on life sentences are reportedly targeting the ring leaders of last week’s violent protest. The opposition MDC-T party has ...
READ MORE
Mugabe’s so-called state of nation address a damp squib; confirms he is clueless
Mugabe’s so-called state of nation address a damp squib; confirms he is clueless
HARARE - President Robert Mugabe is beret of measures to rescue Zimbabwe’s comatose economy, critics say, after he presented a non-convincing state of the nation address Tuesday in which he ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe talking to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa after his address to war veterans in Harare yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo
Robert Mugabe to pull trigger
A SURPRISE resolution by the ruling ZANU-PF party’s Mashonaland Central province is seen giving President Robert Mugabe (pictured) the ammunition he has been desperately looking for to end factionalism, which ...
READ MORE
Is Mugabe dead? Rumours of dictator’s demise after ‘shock hospital trip’
Is Mugabe dead? Rumours of dictator’s demise after ‘shock hospital trip’
The Zimbabwean tyrant took off early from a key summit of African nations on Tuesday before flying overseas.His presidential plane was headed for Singapore, according to local media, where he’s ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans told to stand ready for President Grace Mugabe
Zimbabweans told to stand ready for President Grace Mugabe
MASVINGO - Former Masvingo provincial minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has warned his former comrades in the warring post-congress Zanu-PF to prepare to salute First Lady Grace Mugabe as the party's leader, ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe scared: Gumbo
Robert Mugabe scared: Gumbo
EXPELLED former Zanu PF spokesperson, Rugare Gumbo, yesterday said President Robert Mugabe had been unsettled by the recent court challenge filed against him by Didymus Mutasa, hence his unprovoked attack ...
READ MORE
‘Robert Mugabe to name successor’ – Grace
‘Robert Mugabe to name successor’ – Grace
FIRST LADY Grace Mugabe yesterday hinted that President Robert Mugabe could name an outsider to succeed him as she warned the veteran ruler’s lieutenants against becoming too ambitious. BY MOSES MATENGA Grace’s ...
READ MORE
The end of Robert Mugabe hegemony has come
The end of Robert Mugabe hegemony has come
HARARE - Niccolo Machiavelli — the well-known Italian Renaissance politician, philosopher and writer, who is often referred to as the founder of modern political science — warned rulers that among ...
READ MORE
Western Governments Rounds on Robert Mugabe’s Regime Over Rights Violations
Western Governments Rounds on Robert Mugabe’s Regime Over Rights Violations
Harare,- Western governments on Friday teamed up to criticise President Robert Mugabe’s administration over its poor human rights record which worsened this week after Zimbabwean authorities suppressed two anti-government protests. Police on Wednesday used truncheons, ...
READ MORE
RBZ explains bond notes shortage
Chikurubi riot: MDC-T demands inquiry on Justice Minister’s
Mugabe’s so-called state of nation address a damp
Robert Mugabe to pull trigger
Is Mugabe dead? Rumours of dictator’s demise after
Zimbabweans told to stand ready for President Grace
Robert Mugabe scared: Gumbo
‘Robert Mugabe to name successor’ – Grace
The end of Robert Mugabe hegemony has come
Western Governments Rounds on Robert Mugabe’s Regime Over

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News