News Ticker

Zimbabwe opposition vows to oust Robert Mugabe

1st January 2017 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 0

FILE - In this April 18, 2016 file photo, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe delivers the key note address during Zimbabwe's 36th Independence day celebrations in Harare. Veterans of Zimbabwe's independence war made a significant break with President Mugabe for the first time on Thursday, July 21, 2016, calling him dictatorial, manipulative and egocentric. The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has been a pillar of support for the 92-year-old leader for decades, but it released a statement criticizing the man it had long been quick to defend. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)

HARARE – Former vice President Joice Mujuru, who now leads the opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), says the country’s mooted grand coalition — which is set to be in place this year — will bring to an end President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF’s long rule.

In her State of the nation address on Friday, Mujuru also described 2016 as having been a “bleak” year, laying the blame for this squarely on Mugabe and his Zanu PF Cabinet team, which the Daily News on Sunday’s sister paper, the Daily News ranked last week as the worst ever in the country’s history.

Mujuru, who was ruthlessly purged from the warring Zanu PF in late 2014, together with her close allies who included liberation stalwarts such as Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa — on untested claims of plotting to oust and assassinate Mugabe — also assured Zimbabweans that the mooted opposition alliance would be in place by the end of 2017.
“My fellow citizens and countrymen, the Zanu PF government has failed. It has shown that it lacks the commitment to implement programmes that better the generality of our people.

“We agree with the sentiments which we gathered from the interactive discussions we had with the people during our nation-wide tour. Your message was loud and clear, that it’s time for Mugabe to leave office,” Mujuru said.

“We also take heed of your strong conviction for the need that opposition parties should form a grand coalition to effect change in the regime and bring about a new way that puts people first.

“As ZPF, we believe a grand coalition should not only quantify votes, but should bring our people together. It should be a process capable of fostering convergence and national healing. A process of such magnitude should also be people-driven and guided by the need to build like-minded synergies among various stakeholders,” she added.

Opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai and Mujuru have been working behind the scenes to form an electoral pact which includes some of the smaller political outfits.

Sources close to the ongoing coalition confirmed to the Daily News on Sunday yesterday that there was now “an agreement in principle” between Mujuru and Tsvangirai about the two working together — with talks with another opposition leader, Welshman Ncube  apparently set to be concluded soon.

“We are of the idea that the process of building the coalition should be an all-inclusive process that is not only limited to political actors, but one which would include private citizens, the churches, civic bodies, student movements and any other interested stakeholders genuinely committed to the democratisation of our politics and the holding of free and fair elections.

“After touring the country’s 10 provinces, we are more than convinced that the people of this great nation want change and they are ready for it.

“The people in the Diaspora want change in order to come back home to their families and friends, and also to help their country.

“Fellow citizens, we need a renewal of our minds, a change, and a vast paradigm shift in the way we do things. In order for this change to be realised, we need a fresh leadership with the will to work for the betterment of our people.

“We need a leadership with the craft competency to effect a turnaround that we desire, a leadership with a clear vision of making our country a first world,” Mujuru said further in her Friday address.

Tsvangirai and Mujuru are part of the 18 opposition parties which have coalesced under the banner of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera), and which has recently scored a psychological victory by forcing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to include them in committees tasked with working on the 2018 election preparatory works.

Analysts have consistently said that a united opposition, fighting with one purpose, would bring to an end Mugabe’s long rule — especially at this time when the country’s economy is dying and the increasingly frail nonagenarian is battling to keep his warring Zanu PF united.

Since Mujuru joined hands with Tsvangirai and marched with him in the streets of Gweru in August last year — in a rare public display of unity among the opposition — there have been growing calls by fed up citizens for the formation of a grand opposition alliance. – Daily News

Related Posts
Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe dynasty doomed
Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe dynasty doomed
To many Zimbabweans, the source of the power and fear that President Robert Mugabe wields over the nation is ju-ju. A recent picture shows him in a line-up of southern ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF faction plots anti-Mnangagwa demo
Zanu PF faction plots anti-Mnangagwa demo
A rival Zanu PF faction is plotting public protests against Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as he continues to feel the political heat following his remarks that the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo ...
READ MORE
Tensions grips Zanu PF as succession battles takes toll
Tensions grips Zanu PF as succession battles takes toll
TENSION has reportedly gripped the Zanu PF government after daring burglars broke into Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Justice ministry offices at the New Government Complex in Harare on Tuesday night, ...
READ MORE
Canary wharf skyline
Britain votes to leave EU, unleashing global turmoil
LONDON - Britain has voted to leave the European Union, results from Thursday's referendum showed, a stunning repudiation of the nation's elites that deals the biggest blow to the European ...
READ MORE
Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru to be arrested this week
Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru to be arrested this week
POLICE and central intelligence officers last week reportedly moved to finalise their investigations of former Vice-President Joice Mujuru as the political pressure to arrest her as early as this week ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe Dreaming on Economic Revival – Analysts
Robert Mugabe Dreaming on Economic Revival – Analysts
HARARE, - THE much-hyped Zanu PF 15th annual conference has come and gone but critics are adamant it was indeed much ado about nothing, pointing out President Robert Mugabe’s misleading ...
READ MORE
GDP to grow at 1.7pct in 2017, Chinamasa silent on civil servants’ bonuses
GDP to grow at 1.7pct in 2017, Chinamasa silent on civil servants’ bonuses
HARARE,– Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa on Thursday said Zimbabwe’s economy will grow by 0.6 percent in 2016, half of his previous projection, but is seen rising to 1.7 percent in ...
READ MORE
‘We Are Not Your Students Mr Speaker Sir’ – Chamisa
‘We Are Not Your Students Mr Speaker Sir’ – Chamisa
Harare,– Kuwadzana MP Nelson Chamisa was Wednesday ejected from the House after he had confronted National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda accusing him of treating MPs like students. This is after the ...
READ MORE
Harare Mayor Manyenyeni wins suspension case
Harare Mayor Manyenyeni wins suspension case
The High Court on Wednesday ruled that suspended Harare mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni, must be re-instated with full benefits. The court order effectively stopped further suspensions of the mayor. Local Government minister, Saviour ...
READ MORE
Calls to arrest Kasukuwere over corruption
Calls to arrest Kasukuwere over corruption
Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, is the latest minister in recent weeks to formally come under the cosh from his own constituency, as Zanu PF’s seemingly unstoppable factional and succession ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe dynasty doomed
Zanu PF faction plots anti-Mnangagwa demo
Tensions grips Zanu PF as succession battles takes
Britain votes to leave EU, unleashing global turmoil
Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru to be arrested this
Robert Mugabe Dreaming on Economic Revival – Analysts
GDP to grow at 1.7pct in 2017, Chinamasa
‘We Are Not Your Students Mr Speaker Sir’
Harare Mayor Manyenyeni wins suspension case
Calls to arrest Kasukuwere over corruption

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News