The Zimbabwe Mail Editorial Team Wishes You A Happy New Year

As we all say our byes to 2016 — a fact unlamented by many — Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans in all the places across the globe have been ringing in the new year. Hello, 2017 — here we come!

As the hours unleashed a domino effect of celebrations starting in the easternmost parts of the world, our country still bares the scares of animosity and intolerance. It still faces many of the same challenges that have been with us in as many years. Challenges of a dystopian tyrant that is sucking the blood out of our livelihood.

For me the Editor of The Zimbabwe Mail and on behalf of all our employees and management; I wish you a Happy And Prosperous New Year! Editor