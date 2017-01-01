The Zimbabwe Mail Editorial Team Wishes You A Happy New Year

As we all say our byes to 2016 — a fact unlamented by many — Zimbabweans in Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans in all the places across the globe have been ringing in the new year. Hello, 2017 — here we come!
As the hours unleashed a domino effect of celebrations starting in the easternmost parts of the world, our country still bares the scares of animosity and intolerance. It still faces many of the same challenges that have been with us in as many years. Challenges of a dystopian tyrant that is sucking the blood out of our livelihood.
For me the Editor of The Zimbabwe Mail and on behalf of all our employees and management; I wish you a Happy And Prosperous New Year!
HARARE - Former Zanu-PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa, who was for the past month in India where his wife was undergoing treatment, is reportedly back in the country.
Mutasa, smarting ...
HARARE – As Zimbabwe’s economic meltdown accelerates, a catastrophic shutdown of important government functions is looming, with insiders telling theDaily News on Sunday yesterday that the cash squeeze that has ...
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe today told Parliament that his government’s controversial empowerment law will be amended to reflect softened local ownership demands on foreign mines and banks which ...
HARARE - A bellicose President Robert Mugabe yesterday appeared determined to scuttle his broke government’s tentative re-engagement efforts with Western powers, saying bizarrely that Zimbabweans would rather suffer than accept ...
THOUSANDS of people led by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai Thursday staged a massive demonstration against President Robert Mugabe’s misrule and the plunder of $15 billion worth of diamond revenue in 6 ...
HARARE - Outspoken Information minister Jonathan Moyo has cautioned Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's backers not to 'spill blood' but they should engage the electorate.
Information minister Jonathan Moyo has cautioned Vice ...
HARARE,– Zanu(PF)'s continued vexation with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai suggests President Robert Mugabe’s party remains fearful of the opposition leader ahead of the crunch 2018 polls, more so after surviving ...
Former War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa’s political obituary had been written well before the Zanu PF politburo suspended him for three years last month on charges of insulting President Robert ...
If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]
Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]
NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]