MP says Biti and Mangoma should be arrested for corruption

Opposition Members of Parliament shouted that Mugabe should be arrested too.

*HON. MAPIKI: Thank you Mr. Speaker. Firstly, I would want to thank Hon. Mpariwa, the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee for the Report which is to the point. The biggest point we found is that these books that are coming, it has been happening since 2012 up to now. So, the reports that we are tabling should look back because if we look at how the system was in Government dealings, it did not start now. If you look at some of the issues involving money, like the targeted funds which was directed to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry which was there, the Ministry of Finance which was headed by Hon. Biti used to transfer money targeted for hospitals.

If it is prosecuting people, it should start during the GNU process. I felt I should deal with this properly because corruption started during the GNU when Biti was leading. So, if we are to start convicting people we should start from that period. The money that was loaned to ZISCO Steel …

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER (HON. MARUMAHOKO): Hon. Chibaya, may you withdraw your remark.

HON. CHIBAYA: Thank you Hon. Speaker, I do not know what to withdraw.

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Wati kana Mugabe wacho ngaasungwe.

*HON. CHIBAYA: I do not know Mr. Speaker if it is because you are sitting in that chair that you do not respect Hon Members. Did you say wati or mati?

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Hon. Member, withdraw your remarks.

*HON. CHIBAYA: I understand but I do not want to be intimidated because I have never felt threatened. I want to withdraw my remarks that even Mugabe should be arrested.

*HON. MAPIKI: I think our greatest challenge in Zimbabwe is that we do not know the proper definition for corruption. Even our laws cannot explain what corruption is. We are not defining whether it is physical or mental corruption because in all instances, people end up not being prosecuted. I think going back, we have seen that there are cases that we thought were corruption, for instance in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development, during the time of Mangoma, a lot of things happened and we thought he would be arrested. However, up to now he is free and we do not know what corruption is.

What I alluded to in the Ministry of Health and Child Care and Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in 2012 and 2013, you will find that a lot of money was transferred into missionary clinics accounts like St Alberts and Chikombedzi. There was no paperwork to show where the money came from and its purpose. All this started during the GNU era. So, a lot of Ministers in the GNU should be prosecuted including Biti and Mangoma.

If we look at the issue of a photocopier machine which was bought for the Milan Expo, no one went to tender but just one person was chosen to supply the equipment which was a breach of the procurement process.

*HON. CHINOTIMBA: On a point of order Mr. Speaker, Hon Mliswa is repeating the same statement that you asked Hon. Chibaya to withdraw. Hon. Mliswa said President Mugabe is protecting thieves. We want to know the thieves being protected by the President and if he cannot tell us he should withdraw that statement.

THE TEMPORARY SPEAKER: Order, Hon Members, you do not tell me what to do. Hon. Chinotimba, that is a general comment; so there is no point of order.

*HON. MAPIKI: I think when it comes to the books of accounts; you will find that things were not going well at that time. What is troublesome is that during that time, the Ministry of Finance was being headed by Biti and receipts were not being given out. This was just a gimmick for them to steal while they pretended that the system did not work. How can $12 million be put into an account without any papers accompanying the transaction and a photocopier bought for $10,000 and no receipts are produced. What it simply means is that someone was stealing money and pretending to be incompetent.

The report from the Public Accounts Committee chaired by Hon. Mpariwa showed that there was not enough paperwork because people wanted to steal money. This should be seriously looked into because all the people employed in Government are very educated and professionals in their field of work. So it does not make sense to get a report saying there were no receipts for fuel bought for $7000 and this could only be seen on bank statements as money was transferred to the respective suppliers. This means people planned to steal while pretending to be incompetent. I thank you Mr. Speaker.