News Ticker

Back in history: The Knot That Rhodesian Negotiators Must Untie

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 0

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—The tragedy of Rhodesia is that the mere gathering of black nationalists around a conference table in Geneva may prove insufficient to produce a settlement satisfactory to all.

By ROBERT I. ROTBERG

The persuasive powers of a distinguished British chairman, the assurances of United States assistance, the support of nowpragmatic South Africans, and—should it be realized—even the public humbling of a hitherto intransigent Rhodesian white public may all be to no avail.

Black Rhodesians (the future Zimbabweans) are not yet united in ultimate purpose. All are grateful to Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger for his timely ability to persuade the Rhodesian regime of Ian D. Smith that whites could win a war against Chinese and Soviet‐backed guerrillas only if South Africa continued to provide overwhelming support, which it will not. Mr. Kissinger knew that South Africa was more than prepared to withdraw its backing in order to ensure a rapid transfer of power in Rhodesia to a stable, moderate black government.

Africans are pleased that Prime Minister Smith capitulated under pressure. That makes the ultimate struggle easier, for whites will no longer have the will to fight. The more‐militant blacks can thus afford to see the Geneva conference fail, and co return to an accelerated military struggle. if this happens, the guerrillas will have the support of President Samora Machel of Mozambique, who still would prefer a revolutionary government to come to power in Zimbabwe through a protracted military victory.

What must be at stake for the African nationalists in Geneva is power. Whichever black group forms the new government will, the others fear, control Zimbabwe indefinitely.

Naturally, there are ideological differences between the groups. Equally, there are clashes of personality, a measure of ethnic or sectional discord and the remnants of historic animosity.

Until 1963, Joshua Nkomo, a social worker from the Bulawayo area of southwestern Rhodesia, led a united nationalistic movement in what was then Southern Rhodesia, a British colony. Then the Rev. Ndabiningi Sithole, an American‐educated Congregationalist from eastern Rhodesia, and Robert Mugabe, a teacher from northern Rhodesia who had spent several years in Ghana, formed a breakaway faction.

They claimed that Nkomo was too soft — that he compromised with whites and was uninterested in socialism. For them and their largely educated followers, Nkomo’s legitimacy had been eroded by years of easy living, egregious negotiating errors, and a generally flabby approach to what they considered the hard questions of nationalistic tactics. They wanted someone more revolutionary, more ascetic, more violent.

Above all, Rhodesia is divided into two linguistic groups, Cishona and Sindebele. Sithole and Mugabe speak Cishona, and Nkomo and most of his lieutenants speak Sindebele.

Out of this ideological, personal and sectional/ethnic dispute emerged Nkomo’s Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) and Sithole’s Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU).

In 1971‐72, when Nkomo, Sithole, Mugabe and many others were still in local jails (having languished there for seven or eight years), Bishop Abel Muzorewa, a Methodist, and several followers of both Nkomo and Sithole formed the African National Council as a temporary successor to both ZANU and ZAPU. in 1974, after the South African Prime Minister, John Vorster, persuaded Smith to release Nkomo, Sithole and Mugabe, the old ZAPU and ZANU organizations were merged into the Council. But this expedient lasted only a matter of months.

Nkomo’s ZAPU, Mugabe’s ZANU, Sithole’s ZANU and Muzorewa’s Council are at odds. Now, too, there is a fifth group with which only Mugabe, of the political leaders, has ties. it consists of the guerrillas themselves, with bases in Mozambique. They are led by Simon Mutuswa (Rex Nhongo), assisted by a political committee whose chairman is Zinashe Machingwara. The guerrilla leadership and rank‐and‐file (as well as the black soldiers and policemen in Rhodesia) are predominantly Shona. Moreover, they are overwhelmingly of the Shona subethnic group called Karanga, from southern Mashonaland. (The Karanga number about 45 percent of the black population of Zimbabwe.) None of the older political leaders are ethnically close kin.

Within the black ranks, and even within the ranks of the Cishona speakers, there are serious cleavages. Only the guerrillas are now armed and trained, and only they, and the Karanga, can benefit from a breakdown in negotiations. if Prime Minister Smith remains intransigent, this group will benefit. Smith’s threat to conclude a settlement with “tame” blacks is not only unrealistic, it is foolish bravado.

The problem in Oeneva is tow to arrange a settlement that will bring about a true transitional regime without the overhanging threat of civil war. To do so may mean major concessions by whites, and even by some of the African groups, and the contriving of externally funded and supported institutional arrangements capable of minimizing or eliminating interethnic conflict. – New York Times

Related Posts
Panic In Cabinet As ZANU-PF Infighting Explodes
Panic In Cabinet As ZANU-PF Infighting Explodes
CADRES in the ruling party were left stunned this week following President Robert Mugabe’s unceremonious dismissal of Jonathan Moyo from government on Tuesday after he had resoundingly won the Tsholotsho ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s dark and ugly past returns to haunt citizens
Zimbabwe’s dark and ugly past returns to haunt citizens
Pesident Robert Mugabe’s government is under pressure as citizens have taken to the streets to demonstrate continued economic malaise. Reports from capital Harare show that a number of Zimbabwe Republic ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (C) inspects the guard of honour during the opening ceremony of the third session of the parliament in Harare on July 13, 2010 where he pledged to improve ties with the international community and urged Zimbabweans to remain united under the banner of the inclusive government. AFP PHOTO/Desmond Kwande (Photo credit should read DESMOND KWANDE/AFP/Getty Images)
Robert Mugabe puts off paying army as dollar shortages bite
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has postponed paying June's salaries for its army and security services by two weeks and some civil servants will not be paid until next month, as ...
READ MORE
Kamal sucked in plot to oust Mugabe
Kamal sucked in plot to oust Mugabe
THE deadly Zanu PF succession battles, that have already claimed the scalps of several top guns, have sucked in controversial Oman businessman, Kamal Khalfan with sources saying he had a ...
READ MORE
Mutsvangwa, Charamba in vicious fight
Mutsvangwa, Charamba in vicious fight
DAYS after President Robert Mugabe embarrassingly read the wrong speech during the official opening of parliament in September, a war of words through popular social media application Whatsapp exploded between ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (C) inspects an honor guard on October 28, 2014 during the official opening of the second session of the parliament in Harare. Mugabe opened parliament on October 28 with a warning that locals who front for foreign firms trying to dodge indigenisation laws face "decisive action". In 2007, Zimbabwe enacted a so-called "indigenisation law," forcing foreign-owned firms to hand over at least 51 percent of shareholding to local partners. AFP PHOTO / JEKESAI NJIKIZANA
Back off: Mujuru tells Robert Mugabe’s army
FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s People First (PF) political movement has warned army officers and securocrats to stay clear of civilian political processes and making inflammatory statements that could trigger civil ...
READ MORE
Mujuru slams out of order Robert Mugabe
Mujuru slams out of order Robert Mugabe
FORMER Vice President Joice Mujuru has hit back at President Robert Mugabe, warning the 91-year-old leader not to mistake her silence for weakness. Mujuru was responding to Mugabe’s continuous allegations that ...
READ MORE
Axed Zanu PF Top Politician Officially Joins Mujuru
Axed Zanu PF Top Politician Officially Joins Mujuru
Mutare,– EXPELLED Zanu PF MP for Chimanimani West, Munacho Mutezo has officially joined former vice president Joice Mujuru’s ZimPF after being linked to the fledgling party for some time. This was ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe State Security Agents Planting ‘Spies’ in Private Meetings
Zimbabwe State Security Agents Planting ‘Spies’ in Private Meetings
MASVINGO — Civic society leaders in Zimbabwe have expressed dismay over the heavy presence of state security agents in their meetings, workshops and related activities following nationwide protests, saying this ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean tyrant Robert Mugabe trashes two-term limits
Zimbabwean tyrant Robert Mugabe trashes two-term limits
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe yesterday slammed the two-term limit imposed on most African leaders, saying leaders must be allowed to continue if they were wanted by their people. BY STAFF REPORTER Speaking at ...
READ MORE
Panic In Cabinet As ZANU-PF Infighting Explodes
Zimbabwe’s dark and ugly past returns to haunt
Robert Mugabe puts off paying army as dollar
Kamal sucked in plot to oust Mugabe
Mutsvangwa, Charamba in vicious fight
Back off: Mujuru tells Robert Mugabe’s army
Mujuru slams out of order Robert Mugabe
Axed Zanu PF Top Politician Officially Joins Mujuru
Zimbabwe State Security Agents Planting ‘Spies’ in Private
Zimbabwean tyrant Robert Mugabe trashes two-term limits

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Drake and Jennifer Lopez making sweet music – not love – together, as dating rumours mount

21st December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]

Arts & Entertainment

Twitter reacts as Tupac is confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: ‘An iconic talent but rock?’

20th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News