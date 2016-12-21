Back in history: The Knot That Rhodesian Negotiators Must Untie

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—The tragedy of Rhodesia is that the mere gathering of black nationalists around a conference table in Geneva may prove insufficient to produce a settlement satisfactory to all.

The persuasive powers of a distinguished British chairman, the assurances of United States assistance, the support of nowpragmatic South Africans, and—should it be realized—even the public humbling of a hitherto intransigent Rhodesian white public may all be to no avail.

Black Rhodesians (the future Zimbabweans) are not yet united in ultimate purpose. All are grateful to Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger for his timely ability to persuade the Rhodesian regime of Ian D. Smith that whites could win a war against Chinese and Soviet‐backed guerrillas only if South Africa continued to provide overwhelming support, which it will not. Mr. Kissinger knew that South Africa was more than prepared to withdraw its backing in order to ensure a rapid transfer of power in Rhodesia to a stable, moderate black government.

Africans are pleased that Prime Minister Smith capitulated under pressure. That makes the ultimate struggle easier, for whites will no longer have the will to fight. The more‐militant blacks can thus afford to see the Geneva conference fail, and co return to an accelerated military struggle. if this happens, the guerrillas will have the support of President Samora Machel of Mozambique, who still would prefer a revolutionary government to come to power in Zimbabwe through a protracted military victory.

What must be at stake for the African nationalists in Geneva is power. Whichever black group forms the new government will, the others fear, control Zimbabwe indefinitely.

Naturally, there are ideological differences between the groups. Equally, there are clashes of personality, a measure of ethnic or sectional discord and the remnants of historic animosity.

Until 1963, Joshua Nkomo, a social worker from the Bulawayo area of southwestern Rhodesia, led a united nationalistic movement in what was then Southern Rhodesia, a British colony. Then the Rev. Ndabiningi Sithole, an American‐educated Congregationalist from eastern Rhodesia, and Robert Mugabe, a teacher from northern Rhodesia who had spent several years in Ghana, formed a breakaway faction.

They claimed that Nkomo was too soft — that he compromised with whites and was uninterested in socialism. For them and their largely educated followers, Nkomo’s legitimacy had been eroded by years of easy living, egregious negotiating errors, and a generally flabby approach to what they considered the hard questions of nationalistic tactics. They wanted someone more revolutionary, more ascetic, more violent.

Above all, Rhodesia is divided into two linguistic groups, Cishona and Sindebele. Sithole and Mugabe speak Cishona, and Nkomo and most of his lieutenants speak Sindebele.

Out of this ideological, personal and sectional/ethnic dispute emerged Nkomo’s Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) and Sithole’s Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU).

In 1971‐72, when Nkomo, Sithole, Mugabe and many others were still in local jails (having languished there for seven or eight years), Bishop Abel Muzorewa, a Methodist, and several followers of both Nkomo and Sithole formed the African National Council as a temporary successor to both ZANU and ZAPU. in 1974, after the South African Prime Minister, John Vorster, persuaded Smith to release Nkomo, Sithole and Mugabe, the old ZAPU and ZANU organizations were merged into the Council. But this expedient lasted only a matter of months.

Nkomo’s ZAPU, Mugabe’s ZANU, Sithole’s ZANU and Muzorewa’s Council are at odds. Now, too, there is a fifth group with which only Mugabe, of the political leaders, has ties. it consists of the guerrillas themselves, with bases in Mozambique. They are led by Simon Mutuswa (Rex Nhongo), assisted by a political committee whose chairman is Zinashe Machingwara. The guerrilla leadership and rank‐and‐file (as well as the black soldiers and policemen in Rhodesia) are predominantly Shona. Moreover, they are overwhelmingly of the Shona subethnic group called Karanga, from southern Mashonaland. (The Karanga number about 45 percent of the black population of Zimbabwe.) None of the older political leaders are ethnically close kin.

Within the black ranks, and even within the ranks of the Cishona speakers, there are serious cleavages. Only the guerrillas are now armed and trained, and only they, and the Karanga, can benefit from a breakdown in negotiations. if Prime Minister Smith remains intransigent, this group will benefit. Smith’s threat to conclude a settlement with “tame” blacks is not only unrealistic, it is foolish bravado.

The problem in Oeneva is tow to arrange a settlement that will bring about a true transitional regime without the overhanging threat of civil war. To do so may mean major concessions by whites, and even by some of the African groups, and the contriving of externally funded and supported institutional arrangements capable of minimizing or eliminating interethnic conflict. – New York Times