Robert Mugabe rounds on loyalists for ‘shameless’ ambition over succession

MASVINGO – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, Africa’s oldest leader, criticized some ruling party officials on Wednesday for “shameless and unbridled” ambition in their quest to succeed him.

Mugabe, 92, who has ruled the former British colony since independence in 1980, has refused to name a successor, saying the party will do so when the time comes.

His age and frequent rumors about his health have stoked a scramble in ZANU-PF over who should succeed Mugabe, who has said he will seek re-election in 2018.

Looking frail and laboring through a 40-minute speech, Mugabe condemned what he called “dirty politics” in the party during an address to the ZANU-PF Central Committee ahead of a two-day annual conference starting on Friday.

“There is nothing wrong in expressing an ambition, an aspiration, aspiring for position in leadership or for any other higher post in the party,” Mugabe said.

“But I have, however, frowned upon shameless and unbridled ambition, which seeks to ride roughshod over others. The tradition of our party is never one of bickering over party positions.”

One faction is widely believed to be maneuvering to impose Mugabe’s wife Grace as a successor, another backs Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has the support of war veterans.

Political analysts say Mugabe has manipulated politics to set himself up as a president for life and fear instability if he dies in office before the matter of his successor is resolved.

As Zimbabwe looks ahead to the 2018 presidential elections, the country is ready for an overhaul of the existing political system and deserves a positive change, a political opposition leader said in a Facebook Live interview at the Atlantic Council on December 13.

According to Noah Manyika, the convener of the Build Zimbabwe Alliance (BZA), “I think it is time now for Zimbabwe to go in a different direction.” Speaking to the goals of his political party, Manyika said: “What we want is the best leadership for our country.” Manyika joined Munatsi Manyande, also with BZA, to discuss the opposition’s projects and aims ahead of the election. Chloë McGrath, a visiting fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center, conducted the interview.

Ultimately, the party seeks change. President Robert Mugabe has ruled Zimbabwe since 1987, and, according to Manyande, younger generations of Zimbabweans have not benefitted from his leadership.

Zimbabwe’s worsening economy has become a regular trigger of unrest. In July, streets in Zimbabwe’s major cities were deserted as Zimbabweans stayed away from work to protest the dire economic conditions and unpaid wages. In November, the government’s decision to introduce new bond notes sparked protests amid fears of hyperinflation. Several opposition activists have been detained or arrested.

Both Manyika and Manyande spoke out against government restrictions on constitutional rights. “There needs to be a leadership renewal in Zimbabwe from top to bottom,” Manyika said, not simply changing the presidency.

BZA functions as a platform for this leadership renewal, and seeks to harness the human capital of Zimbabweans around the world, said Manyika, describing people who aspire to play a role in Zimbabwe’s future, but require assistance gaining entry to the political arena.

According to Manyande, “we need activists… but we also need players in the political arena for us to be able to push for change.” He described how BZA facilitates the transition. Manyika said, “they don’t have to belong to BZA, as long as they are Zimbabweans who love their country and can really bring about change.” Manyande added, “at this point in time, up to 2018, anyone who is in the opposition and who’s in the activist movement are really on the same team.” – Additional reporting by Reuters