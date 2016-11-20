News Ticker

Let me retire properly, I have defeated British and Americans – Robert Mugabe

20th November 2016 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 23

HARARE – Zimbabwean ageing tyrant Robert Mugabe Mugabe says he has used his time in office to fend off the West’s spirited machinations to destroy Zanu-PF and the ideals the party stands for, and if he is to retire he will do so “properly”.

Mugabe said Zimbabwe had defeated attempts aimed at destabilising Zimbabwe, and any change in Government would follow legal and democratic processes.

According to State media Mugabe said this at a meeting with war collaborators, ex-detainees, ex-restrictees, widows of fallen heroes, non-combatant cadres and war victims affiliated to Zanu-PF in Harare yesterday.

“Kana ndichikanganisa mondiudza (kuti) ndakanganisa, I will go,” he said. “We are in a critical time yeregime change.

“Kuti tikuturwe nemabhunu vachiti we want to change the Government of Zimbabwe, yatakarwira kudaro tese tikaita ziya, dikita, tikayambuka manzizi? Haaaa, ndakati aiwa.

“The British, Americans vakabatana . . . but I think we have defeated them. Saka change inouyaka zvakanaka. If I have to retire, let me retire properly; vanhu vogarawo pasi zvakanaka, kwete zvekuenderana kun’anga zvanga zvichiita mai ava (Joice Mujuru) vatisiya ava vachiita Zimbabwe (People) First. Ah, zvinenge zvisina kunaka.”

President Mugabe said he was aware of the G40 and Lacoste factions that were angling to succeed him.
“Ngatiumbeyi musangano wedu zvakanaka . . . Zvino zvirikuitwa nevakuru hapana asingazvizive. Ko, makazvipa mazita ekuti G40, vana locust, Lacoste? Ah, ruzhinji rwevanhu havambozvibata izvozvo. ngatitererei gwara, gwara, gwara.

“Corruption iriko, nekuparty. Kuparty hameno vanhu varikufana varonga succession, hanzi kamudhara ikaka kachafa rinhiko? Kari kuramba kufa. Kakachera kupiko? Ko ndinofirei? Ndinofireyi kana Mwari asati ada kuti chiuya. Ko ndiri kutadza here nhai vakomana?”

He warned against successionist politics, saying those who are plotting to succeed him should rather redirect their energies to working for development.

The President took a swipe Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa and his executives at the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association for misleading war vets, and reminded former freedom fighters that “politics leads the gun”.

He said Ambassador Mutsvangwa, who was expelled from Cabinet and Zanu-PF, deserved his punishment for being an unremorseful rogue.

“Tese ngative negwara rimwe chete. Hatidi vanozotsautsa … sezvakaita hama dzedu dzeku ma war veterans; tinoranga ka,” said the President.

“Kana wakambopihwa warning, wozoramba uchirova dundundu uchiti party ngaitoiti zvandinoda; ndozvinoita izvozvo mu war veteran? Wakabva kupi iwe? Hauna kubva muchizvara che Zanu ne Zapu.

“Mainzi politics leads the gun; unotevera here vatungamiriri vemusungano? Ah, no. Oda kumira uchiti tsvanyara, tafungaidzwa, even being insulted. Mati mazvinzwa zvinobva kumoromo wemunhu akafundiswa muZanu-PF izvozvo? Uri kurunyiwa nani? Nana Blair? Ah tinongoti hameno zvapinda matiri. Isusu tinongoramba takabatana, vanonzwisisa.”

Mugabe said he would continue to reach out to war veterans and other non-military cadres who contributed to the liberation struggle.

“We are men of the people. I am a man of the people, mainterests enyu ndiwaya. Ava vakomana ava, you see nokuti ndovandaive navo kuhondo ndinongoramba ndakati navo. Vamwe vachiti have ritaye here?

“Tinoziva kwatiri kuendaka vakomana. Tinosungirwa kuona kuti musangano wedu wakamira kuti twii nokuti shure uku hakuna mawar veterans akawanda akubva nekudefence, kana ari kubva nekupolice, kana ari kubva nekucivil service. Ava mashoma.”

Mugabe said Government was committed to improving the welfare of war veterans and others who contributed to the Second Chimurenga, with authorities working on a cocktail of measures to cater for their needs.

“Asi zvichemo zvenyu zvikuru tichati tobatsirana. Tichada kuti tione nevatungamiriri kuti hapana here zvatingaite,” he said. “Tinokwanisa, definitely, to get a mine, even two mines dzatinoita kuita set aside … gold is quicker and also highly valued. Tinokwanisa definitely to get a mine or even two mines.

“VekuSouth Africa vanoda kuti pamusoro apa vazoita joint venture partnership kuplatinum.

‘‘That is also good, party to party. Ndoozve zvimwe zvatingaite. Imi pachenyuwo takanga tichida kuona kuti chii chamuri kuita.”

President Mugabe pledged to meet the Widows of Fallen Heroes this week to discuss their welfare and other issues.
“Mawidows, vazhinji havasati vakurisa, but all the same vari entitled kuti vachengeterwe mari and ivo pachavo vapihwewo maallowances,” he said. “Shirikadzi dzandareva idzi tichasangana nadzo ipo pasvondo riri kuuya iri, but toronga nekuona kuti chii chavakapihwa, chii chavasina kupihwa; ndevapi vane maprofessions, vakanyanyo funda maningi; ndezvipi zvavangakwanisa kuita.”

President Mugabe said as an ex-detainee himself, he sympathised with Zilwaco members, and called on the Finance Ministry to ensure their children’s school fees were paid.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, and Cabinet Ministers Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube, Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, Dr Ignatius Chombo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Miriam Chikukwa.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga; Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-Gen Phillip Valerio Sibanda; Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri; Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Rtd Major-Gen Paradzai Zimondi; Police Deputy Comm-Gen Levi Sibanda, CIO director general Happyton Bonyongwe and senior Government officials also attended the meeting.

Related Posts
Is Zimbabwe’s bond note about to crash?
Is Zimbabwe’s bond note about to crash?
Harare - Here it is: the first hint that Zimbabwe's bond note to US rate is about to start moving. And not in a good way. A worsening forex squeeze since ...
READ MORE
Wikileaks: ‘Mugabe must be phased out for ZANU-PF to survive’ – Kasukuwere told US officials
Wikileaks: ‘Mugabe must be phased out for ZANU-PF to survive’ – Kasukuwere told US officials
LOCAL government minister and Zanu PF political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere was one of the young barons that entered into Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front politics when he was elected to ...
READ MORE
New political order imminent, Mandaza
New political order imminent, Mandaza
ACADEMIC and political analyst, Dr Ibbo Mandaza, says Zimbabweans should brace themselves for a brighter future to be ushered in courtesy of the “porosity” and “confusion” in the political leadership. The ...
READ MORE
We are not here to beg – Mugabe aide
We are not here to beg – Mugabe aide
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe’s spokesman George Charamba has dismissed speculation that the real reason for his four-day visit to SA is to ask for financial aid.   He said Zimbabwe was a viable ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe leaves the country again after 24 hrs arrival from Far East
Robert Mugabe leaves the country again after 24 hrs arrival from Far East
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s nomadic leader, President Robert Mugabe, has taken a long flight to North East Africa to attend an international summit. After arriving into the country yesterday from a long ...
READ MORE
‘Robert Mugabe faces imminent ouster’
‘Robert Mugabe faces imminent ouster’
President Robert Mugabe and his ever fighting Zanu PF party are in panic mode as they fear losing the 2018 elections, with the rotting economy only worsening their fright, analysts ...
READ MORE
Mugabe – Mnangagwa rival youths plan city controntation
Mugabe – Mnangagwa rival youths plan city controntation
HARARE - Zanu PF youths linked to opponents of embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa gave notice yesterday that their controversial “million-man march” in Harare — which is taking place as ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF grows cold feet on decision to expell Mutasa
Zanu PF grows cold feet on decision to expell Mutasa
MUTARE - Zanu PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, has shot down a request by Manicaland province to have the party’s parliamentarians linked to ousted secretary for administration, Didymus Mutasa, ...
READ MORE
Western Governments Rounds on Robert Mugabe’s Regime Over Rights Violations
Western Governments Rounds on Robert Mugabe’s Regime Over Rights Violations
Harare,- Western governments on Friday teamed up to criticise President Robert Mugabe’s administration over its poor human rights record which worsened this week after Zimbabwean authorities suppressed two anti-government protests. Police on Wednesday used truncheons, ...
READ MORE
Calls to arrest Kasukuwere over corruption
Calls to arrest Kasukuwere over corruption
Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, is the latest minister in recent weeks to formally come under the cosh from his own constituency, as Zanu PF’s seemingly unstoppable factional and succession ...
READ MORE
Is Zimbabwe’s bond note about to crash?
Wikileaks: ‘Mugabe must be phased out for ZANU-PF
New political order imminent, Mandaza
We are not here to beg – Mugabe
Robert Mugabe leaves the country again after 24
‘Robert Mugabe faces imminent ouster’
Mugabe – Mnangagwa rival youths plan city controntation
Zanu PF grows cold feet on decision to
Western Governments Rounds on Robert Mugabe’s Regime Over
Calls to arrest Kasukuwere over corruption

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News