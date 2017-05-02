Mnangagwa’s recipe for ending Zimbabwe’s cash crisis

HARARE – Zimbabwe can easily end the present cash crisis the country is experiencing by introducing bond notes because they will be used in the country only and cannot be exported, Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Parliament yesterday.

Responding to a question by Paurina Mpariwa of the Movement for Democratic Change on how the government was going to tackle the cash crisis in the country, Mnangagwa said there were only four ways to raise money.

“The first one is that we have people who would have exported their goods and then receive payments, that is when we can get our money.

“The second way of accessing cash is through Foreign Direct Investment, where we have foreigners coming in to establish businesses in Zimbabwe and in that way we can have money.

“The third aspect is that we have friends and relatives who are in the diaspora who will think of their homes and know that home is best and hence they send money, in that way Zimbabwe will be able to get money.

“The fourth aspect of getting money is that the Government should get lines of credit bilaterally or multilaterally.

“You cannot get money into the country through any other means besides these four stated means,” Mnangagwa said.

“Stemming from that, we have great thinkers who have suggested that as Zimbabwe, we should not use FDI to buy things like matohwe but to introduce a new monetary system such as the bond notes, which are supported by US$200 million, which will never be exported but used in the country only. Therefore we will not run short of money.”

*HON. MPARIWA: Thank you Madam Speaker. I am directing my question to the Vice President and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, who is also the Leader of the House, Hon. Mnangagwa. We have noticed that there are a lot of people who are in queues, day in day out, waiting to access their finances from the banks. We noticed that some of these people put up in the verandas and this is a derailment of the agricultural programme by the State. What is Government policy regarding access to cash? Not only that, also the protection of these people and their social welfare so that they can be assisted in their times of need because these people should go back to their homes instead of staying in towns.

*THE HON. VICE PRESIDENT AND MINISTER OF JUSTICE, LEGAL AND PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS (HON. MNANGAGWA): Thank you Madam Speaker to say the least, I feel more hurt than what the Hon. Members is expressing because every time I see these people in the queues, the old women, old men and ‘others people’, it hurts me greatly – [HON. MEMBERS: Inaudible interjections.] –

*THE DEPUTY SPEAKER: I also heard that Hon. Vice President. It was a slip of the tongue because a human being is a human being.

*HON. MNANGAGWA: As I stated before it is my wish that Government should take timely steps so that we do away with this liquidity crunch. In order for us to access funds there are four ways which we have to use. The first one is that we have people who would have exported their goods and then receive payments, that is when we can get our money. The second way of accessing cash is through Foreign Direct Investment, where we have foreigners coming in to establish businesses in Zimbabwe and in that way we can have money. The third aspect is that we have friends and relatives who are in the diaspora who will think of their homes and know that home is best and hence they send money, in that way Zimbabwe will be able to get money. The fourth aspect of getting money is that the Government should get lines of credit bilaterally or multilaterally.

You cannot get money into the country through any other means besides these four stated instances, regardless of how much infrastructure we may construct, regardless of the roads, rail and air system; regardless of the accommodation and offices. This will not earn us any funds but these four state ways Zimbabwe can get money and we need to improve on these aspects. As a result, we sit down as people of Zimbabwe. I know we have said we sit down and have these discussions in this august House. If you were absent, well that is another way but as a country as the policy markers of Zimbabwe, we said we can conquer this cash shortage through the introduction of bond notes.

*HON. CHAMISA: Madam Speaker I have been touched by the words stated by the Vice President and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. The question which has been asked by Hon. Mpariwa is we are not talking about the amount which we do not have but we are talking about the available cash in Zimbabwe. When we are talking about money, we are talking about money which has been invested or banked in financial institution such as banks. We are not talking about money which is earned by the country through foreign direct investments or getting from the diaspora. People have banked their money in these financial institutions but they cannot access that money. What has happened to that money? People go to the banks because they will have banked with those institutions.

*THE HON. VICE PRESIDENT (HON. MNANGAGWA): I clearly understand what the Hon. Member is saying. First and foremost, I am the leader of the House and the second aspect is that I have heard financial institutions saying when money is banked and then put into circulation some of the notes are torn, hence they want to disburse clean and intact banknotes and not tattered notes. Also when we have received money through the four ways which I stated, that is the money which is used by Government and business people to go and import goods for the smooth running of the country.

As Government, we also access the money that you bank for the development of the country. So, we are saying the economy of the country is based on the available resources and at the moment we have inadequate financial support. Stemming from that, we have great thinkers who have suggested that as Zimbabwe, we should not use FDI to buy things like matohwe but to introduce a new monetary system such as the bond notes, which are supported by US$200 million, which will never be exported but used in the country only. Therefore we will not run short of money.