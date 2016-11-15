News Ticker

Tsvangirai, Mujuru meet to end Robert Mugabe hegemony

15th November 2016 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 2

HARARE – Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai secretly met with former Vice President Joice Mujuru last week, raising fresh hopes among long-suffering Zimbabweans that the two will work together to end President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF’s misrule in the eagerly-anticipated 2018 national elections.

By Fungi Kwaramba

Since Mujuru, who now leads the Zimbabwe People First (ZPF), joined hands with Tsvangirai and marched with him on the streets of Gweru in August this year — in a rare public display of unity among the opposition — there have been growing calls by fed up citizens for the formation of a grand opposition alliance.

Well-placed sources in both the MDC and ZPF told the Daily News yesterday that the two opposition figures had met at Mujuru’s Chisipite home to discuss Zimbabwe’s worsening political and economic rot, as well as the framework for the formation of a grand coalition.

“They met on Thursday last week at Mai Mujuru’s home. What is happening is that they are actually meeting regularly, alternating the venues. The previous time they met at MT’s (Tsvangirai) place.

“During their latest meeting, the two also discussed Mai Mujuru’s recent visit to the UK and Sweden, as well as the other myriad issues affecting the country,” a ZPF insider said.

“At the meeting, Save (Tsvangirai’s totem) raised questions on the recent reports of discord in People First, particularly the issue of leadership tussles. He was promised that a national convention would soon be held and that there would be a clear leadership,” an MDC source said.

While Mujuru is heavily tipped to lead ZimPF, concerns have been raised inside the party that it may have been seriously infiltrated by State security agents, who are desperate to slow down its progress and jettison any prospects of it working with the MDC — particularly as most of its officials are predominantly former Zanu PF stalwarts.

Contacted for comment, Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka — while denying knowledge of the meetings between the two leaders — reiterated that the MDC had tasked its leader to lead coalition talks with Mujuru to minimise discord and confusion.

“There is a national mood out there, which we are very much aware of, that expects opposition parties and the broader opposition movement to work together ahead of 2018.

“In the MDC, it is president Tsvangirai who has been tasked by the party to personally deal with all issues that have to do with the possibility of a coalition and working with others, as we know there is strength in working together.

“As the president has often said, this is the time to talk about conditions and not positions and that is why tomorrow (today) the president will be meeting with other leaders of Nera (the National Electoral Reform Agenda) to talk about electoral reforms,” Tamborinyoka said.

“No one other than the president and the MDC understands the value of working together with other parties, and things are definitely happening outside the headlines of journalism and newsroom diaries. Remember, these are sensitive matters that are allergic to megaphone diplomacy,” he added.

The Daily News  understands that Nera partners are expected to discuss the government’s imminent introduction of bond notes, as well as the progress that has been made on the implementation of much-needed electoral reforms in the country.

Amid all this, newly-elected Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has said a grand opposition coalition led by Tsvangirai and including war veterans would beat Mugabe and his warring Zanu PF hands down in the watershed 2018 polls.

Speaking to the Daily News  a fortnight ago, the gutsy Mliswa said among the lessons that Zimbabweans and the country’s brutalised opposition could learn from his stunning victory in the Norton by-election was that they could once again defeat Mugabe and Zanu PF, just as Tsvangirai and the MDC had done in 2008 — as the ruling party was “nothing” without the backing of war veterans.

Despite battering and bribing voters with residential stands, as well as printing and distributing fake MDC flyers to confuse the people of Norton, Zanu PF was given a royal hiding in the keenly-followed by-election which was resoundingly won by the former ruling party bigwig.

Mliswa blew out of the water Zanu PF’s little-known Ronald Chindedza to win the constituency following the expulsion of former war veterans’ leader and Cabinet minister Christopher Mutsvangwa from the ruling party — which is being devoured by its seemingly unstoppable tribal, factional and succession wars.

He polled 8 927 votes to Chindedza’s 6 192, to deliver a hammer blow to Zanu PF which was bidding to avoid defeat in Mugabe’s own backyard, as well as preventing disgruntled war veterans who campaigned for Mliswa from gaining a measure of revenge on Mugabe and his former liberation movement, following their recent hounding out of the party.

This was also despite the fact that the Norton by-election had been marked by violence, the controversial parcelling out of residential stands and mega rallies by vice presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, among other prominent Zanu PF politicians, as they drummed up support for Chindedza.

Analysts and opposition officials who spoke to the Daily News  also said Mliswa’s unexpected victory had raised optimism among both pro-democracy groups and the ranks of the opposition that the 2018 national elections could be up for the taking.

Mliswa said the support that he had received from Tsvangirai and the MDC, war veterans, village heads and ordinary Zimbabweans, among many other people, was both “amazing and critical”, and a sign-post to what would happen in 2018 if “like-minded people come together”.

“To be honest and truthful, I wouldn’t have won this seat had it not been for Morgan Tsvangirai. He promised to support me to make sure that I win the election and true to his word, he came to the party. He dispatched his team and MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa was actually on the ground campaigning for me.

“Even when Zanu PF unleashed violence on us, Chamisa was caught in the crossfire and inhaled teargas just like all of us. It’s a fact of life that Tsvangirai has the people. It took him just to advise his structures to work with me and victory was delivered.

“The war veterans also played a crucial role in my victory. That is why it is important for Tsvangirai to lead the planned opposition grand coalition in 2018 which will involve everyone, including war veterans,” Mliswa said.

“If Tsvangirai decides to accommodate Mai Mujuru, then so be it, but that man is not only popular and genuine, he is also a natural leader and a father figure. The people of Zimbabwe like him and we can’t take that away from him,” he added.- Daily News

Related Posts
Gumbo, Mutasa say no to Mugabe
Gumbo, Mutasa say no to Mugabe
HARARE - Zanu PF stalwarts, who are taking their party to court over its democratic deficiencies, as well as its contested damp squib “elective” congress that was held in Harare ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (C) inspects the guard of honour during the opening ceremony of the third session of the parliament in Harare on July 13, 2010 where he pledged to improve ties with the international community and urged Zimbabweans to remain united under the banner of the inclusive government. AFP PHOTO/Desmond Kwande (Photo credit should read DESMOND KWANDE/AFP/Getty Images)
Robert Mugabe suffers set back as liberation war fighters reject his 2018 nomination
WAR veterans have indicated that they will soon organise an indaba to choose a successor to President Robert Mugabe, describing as “pure madness” the recent Zanu PF decision to endorse ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa interview divides opinion
Mnangagwa interview divides opinion
THe debate continues to rage furiously among analysts and within warring Zanu PF about the wisdom of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa granting a controversial interview to British publication, the New ...
READ MORE
The Elders urge SADC leaders to support smooth transition in Zimbabwe
The Elders urge SADC leaders to support smooth transition in Zimbabwe
A group of former pre-eminent persons including former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan and wife of the late Nelson Mandela Graca Machel known as the Elders has called on the ...
READ MORE
Mnangagwa hits campaign trail
Mnangagwa hits campaign trail
HARARE - Tired of being on the receiving end of repeated blows from their post-congress Zanu PF enemies, as the ruling party’s factional and succession wars continue to escalate, Vice ...
READ MORE
Chinese funded Zanu (PF) bid to block rivals from sourcing foreign funding
Chinese funded Zanu (PF) bid to block rivals from sourcing foreign funding
HARARE - Ruling party Zanu PF is accused of double standards for government proposals meant to revise the funding of political parties from the fiscus on the back of its ...
READ MORE
Makandiwa wades into Mugabe succession storm
Makandiwa wades into Mugabe succession storm
UNITED Family International Church (Ufic) leader, Emmanuel Makandiwa, has waded into the raging Zanu PF succession storm, declaring President Robert Mugabe will be replaced by a Zimbabwean presently based in ...
READ MORE
Moyo warns Mnangagwa’s backers
Moyo warns Mnangagwa’s backers
HARARE - Higher Education minister, Jonathan Moyo, has warned “factionalists” who are “corruptly using public and State institutions” that they will soon be caught, exposed and face the consequences. His statements ...
READ MORE
New twist as Zimbabwe government slams Zuma for ‘backing xenophobia’
New twist as Zimbabwe government slams Zuma for ‘backing xenophobia’
Harare - Zimbabwe's information minister said on Tuesday that President Jacob Zuma's comments on xenophobia during a Freedom Day speech could be interpreted as "an unfortunate justification" of the recent ...
READ MORE
Shake-up looms in Robert Mugabe’s ZANU PF
Shake-up looms in Robert Mugabe’s ZANU PF
ZANU-PF used to have a clause reserving one of the two slots for the party’s second secretaries and vice presidents (VPs) for a woman, but it was revoked in December ...
READ MORE
Gumbo, Mutasa say no to Mugabe
Robert Mugabe suffers set back as liberation war
Mnangagwa interview divides opinion
The Elders urge SADC leaders to support smooth
Mnangagwa hits campaign trail
Chinese funded Zanu (PF) bid to block rivals
Makandiwa wades into Mugabe succession storm
Moyo warns Mnangagwa’s backers
New twist as Zimbabwe government slams Zuma for
Shake-up looms in Robert Mugabe’s ZANU PF

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News