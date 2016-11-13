News Ticker

Army General calls for Moyo-Kasukuwere arrest

13th November 2016 Staff Reporter Gallery, Main News 7

Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Philip Valerio Sibanda

HARARE – Government officials who engage in corruption must be prepared to face prosecution in accordance with Zimbabwe’s laws and should not hide behind claims of political persecution, Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Philip Valerio Sibanda has said.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Sibanda said his position on corruption was in sync with that of his boss, the Commander in Chief-of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Robert Mugabe. The Army commander also said the military had no hand in Zanu-PF’s internal political issues and would play no role in alleged succession struggles.

Lt-Gen Sibanda becomes the latest senior military officer to put his foot down on the matter of official sleaze and impropriety following allegations of corruption and abuse of office by senior Government officials, including Cabinet ministers.

Recently, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri also condemned corruption, telling corrupt officials to man up and face the music.

ZNA Chief-of-Staff Major-Gen Douglas Nyikayaramba also told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence and Security that corruption by senior Government officials was partly to blame for poor economic growth.

And yesterday Lt-Gen Sibanda said, “My take (on corruption) is no different from what my Commander-in-Chief has already said: Anyone who is involved in corruption should carry his own cross and that is our position as the military as well.”

On private media claims that the military was enmeshed in internal party matters, the Army commander said: “We are not playing any role (in politics).

“That field is for the political parties, in this particular case I guess you are talking about Zanu-PF. In Zanu-PF the military has no role to play in terms of succession politics, and that is the long and short of it.”

Lt-Gen Sibanda was speaking to The Sunday Mail on the sidelines the Mechanised Brigade and Inkomo Garrison Unit’s Couples Day celebrations at Nyabira Country Club.

Allegations of corruption and abuse of office by senior Government officials have dominated media headlines in recent months, with the public calling for decisive action.

Among the high profile cases ZACC is investigating involve Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s allocation of residential stands at Chishawasha B Farm; and how his Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development counterpart Professor Jonathan Moyo and other officials allegedly siphoned hundreds of thousands of US dollars from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund.

President Mugabe quizzed Minister Kasukuwere over the stands issue before a Zanu-PF Politburo meeting. The stands are supposed to benefit youths, women and civil servants; and the minister is accused of seeking to profit from the land by selling it to his associates.

In the Zimdef case, Prof Moyo and his deputy Dr Godfrey Gandawa allegedly used shelf companies Wisebone Trading and Fuzzy Technologies to loot the parastatal. Dr Gandawa owns Fuzzy Technologies.

Prof Moyo has responded to the Zimdef allegations by likening himself on social media to Robin Hood – a character from British folklore who robbed the rich and gave to the poor.

Zimdef was established in terms of Section 23 of the Manpower Planning and Development Act 36 of 1948, now the revised Manpower Planning and Development Act (Chapter 28:02) of 1996 to finance development of critical and highly skilled manpower through a one percent Training Levy paid by companies registered in Zimbabwe. The Sunday Mail

Related Posts
Zimbabwe ruling party and opposition MPs gang-up to impeach Mugabe
Zimbabwe ruling party and opposition MPs gang-up to impeach Mugabe
AN opposition lawmaker is fronting an audacious attempt to force President Robert Mugabe out of office through an impeachment motion that reportedly has gained support from ruling Zanu PF MPs, ...
READ MORE
Government backs controversial Supreme Court judgement
Government backs controversial Supreme Court judgement
HARARE - Government has resolved to  amend the relevant provisions of the Labour Act in the face of the current offensive against workers who are being laid off on three ...
READ MORE
Telecel Mafia plot: Supa-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao plans emerging
Telecel Mafia plot: Supa-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao plans emerging
HARARE - A cynical plot sponsored by ICT Minister Supa Mandiwanzira under the influence of Environment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao, now involves government crafting a policy that will ...
READ MORE
Ghanaian teacher believed to be Sally’s son killed in mysterious car crash in Zimbabwe
Ghanaian teacher believed to be Sally’s son killed in mysterious car crash in Zimbabwe
HARARE - Sally Mugabe's first son John Rosmond Imbeah, a Ghanaian graduate tutor at the prestigious Prince Edward School in the Zimbabwean capital, Harare, has died after he was involved ...
READ MORE
Will Mugabe succession battles lead to civil war in Zimbabwe?
Will Mugabe succession battles lead to civil war in Zimbabwe?
HARARE—A political scientist says conflicts within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party may degenerate into civil war if President Robert Mugabe does not stop it. Professor Shadreck Guto of the University of ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF expulsions boost People First
Zanu PF expulsions boost People First
HARARE - Zanu PF bigwigs who were expelled from the party on Wednesday have vowed that they will not be pushed out of politics — a move that analysts said ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe talking to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa after his address to war veterans in Harare yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo
Robert Mugabe’s family rejects Mnangagwa as successor
Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao yesterday declared that he will never support Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged bid to succeed President Robert Mugabe in another dramatic twist to the battle to replace ...
READ MORE
President Mugabe seen here greeting Cephas Msipa (left) during a politburo meeting
Former governor turned Mugabe critic Cephas Msipa dies
Former Zanu PF politburo member and fearless critic of President Robert Mugabe’s regime, Cephas Msipa has died. Msipa had been admitted at a private hospital in Harare over a suspected chest infection. According ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai blasts rabid South Africa ruling party Secretary-General
Tsvangirai blasts rabid South Africa ruling party Secretary-General
Harare,– MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has dismissed claims by South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Gwede Mantashe Zimbabwe’s recent protests were being sponsored by the west. Zimbabwe recently ...
READ MORE
Mugabe warns against another gamatox
Mugabe warns against another gamatox
PEOPLE pushing for either one of the country’s two Vice-Presidents to become Zimbabwe’s next leader are creating another “Gamatox” phenomenon and must cease such divisive activities, President Mugabe has said. In ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe ruling party and opposition MPs gang-up to
Government backs controversial Supreme Court judgement
Telecel Mafia plot: Supa-Kasukuwere-Zhuwao plans emerging
Ghanaian teacher believed to be Sally’s son killed
Will Mugabe succession battles lead to civil war
Zanu PF expulsions boost People First
Robert Mugabe’s family rejects Mnangagwa as successor
Former governor turned Mugabe critic Cephas Msipa dies
Tsvangirai blasts rabid South Africa ruling party Secretary-General
Mugabe warns against another gamatox

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West appears to dump Trump with disappearing tweets

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Kanye West, one of Donald Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, appeared to have deleted his tweets about his meeting last year with the then U.S. president-elect in which the two discussed multicultural issues. The influential rapper’s […]

Arts & Entertainment

Lost Bob Marley recordings discovered in London hotel basement restored ahead of singer’s birthday

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

More than 40 years after laying hidden away in a mouldy hotel basement in London, a collection of Bob Marley’s recordings are finally getting the treatment they deserve. Discovered in a box at a property […]

Arts & Entertainment

Drake offers to refund 20,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena after Travis Scott falls over

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Drake is just Too Good to his fans. The One Dance hitmaker offered to refund around 20,000 audience members at London’s O2 Arena on 1 February after the performance was riddled with technical difficulties. The […]

Arts & Entertainment

50 Cent suing his own lawyers for $32m after losing sex tape case and going bankrupt

6th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper 50 Cent has yet another legal battle to contend with after allegedly suing his own lawyers for $32m (£25.3m). The Candy Shop rapper reportedly blames his former legal team for losing the 2015 sex […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News