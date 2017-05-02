Robert Mugabe blasts Jonathan Moyo

HARARE – Zanu-PF members should solve their differences through appropriate organs of the party and not private and social media, President Mugabe has said. He implored the leadership to exercise “due care” when selecting candidates to represent the party in by-elections.

Speaking after a Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo said the President’s remarks centred on unity.

“The President urged members to solve their differences in the Central Committee or the Politburo which has always been the Zanu-PF way of dealing with issues,” he said.

“He said it is our tradition in the party to solve our problems amicably through the Central Committee or Politburo and if it is at a lower level, at an appropriate organ of the party.”

This comes as some Politburo members are granting interviews to the private media, using the platform to attack the party leadership while Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has threatened to sue Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe and permanent secretary Mr George Charamba following media reports that he siphoned over $430 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

Prof Moyo has also threatened to sue Zimpapers, several State institutions, principally the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and National Prosecuting Authority.

Prof Moyo has also returned to his frenzied tweeting, attacking senior party officials and constitutional bodies whose appointments were made by President Mugabe on Twitter. Said Chombo: “The President implored party members to be united at all levels. He further advised that due care should be taken when choosing the candidates to represent the party in by-elections and to avoid repetition of the Norton situation.”This is the second time in as many weeks that President Mugabe has slammed the imposition of candidates.

In the just-ended Norton by-election, Zanu-PF lost to an independent candidate, Mr Temba Mliswa after the revolutionary party’s national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere reportedly imposed Ronald Chindedza on the people.

An internal audio clip of party members leaked to the media revealed that dirty money exchanged hands to inflate votes in favour of Chindedza who had only polled seven votes in the party’s primary elections.

Chindedza ended up having 257 “cooked” votes and people who exposed the mischief having been receiving threats since then.

Chombo said Kasukuwere reported that the party was disappointed with the Norton result but promised to do better in the coming by-elections in Chimanimani West and Bikita West.

He said preparations for the forthcoming 16th Annual National People’s Conference were progressing well with the national coordinating committee having met seven times in Harare and four times in Masvingo.

“Accommodation and all other arrangements to receive delegates are now in place,” he said.

“The party held a successful dinner dance last Friday which raised a significant amount which will assist in funding the conference. So, come December 12, Masvingo will be ready to host the conference.”

Zanu-PF needs about $4 million for the event.

On disciplinary issues, Chombo said: “The National Disciplinary Committee sat and deliberated on several issues which saw the lifting of suspensions on Webster Shamu, Francis Nhema and Flora Buka. They are back as ordinary members and are free to contest any party position.”

He said the outcome of cases of the three provincial chairpersons Joel Biggie Matiza (Mashonaland East), Ezra Chadzamira (Masvingo) and Kizito Chivamba (Midlands) would be discussed in the next Politburo meeting.

He said there was no report on the Politburo ad hoc committee set up to look into Prof Moyo’s Zimdef saga as Jacob Mudenda was busy with Sadc Speakers of Parliament who are in the country. – Herald