Economist blames Robert Mugabe’s party for cash crisis

8th November 2016 Staff Reporter Economic Analysis, Main News 3

People sleep outside CABS Fourth Street branch on Thursday night. Pictures: Tapiwa Zivira

Harare – The current economic crisis in Zimbabwe is a result of Zanu-PF’s sole control of government after the end of the Government of National Unity (GNU), a senior economist said on Monday.

Godfrey Kanyenze, director of the Labour and Economic Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ ), told a Civil Society Organisations’ co-ordinating meeting on the introduction of bond notes that Zanu-PF had never made the economy an issue since they took over sole control of government in 2013.

“The economy was never on the centre of things. In fact the people were never a centre of discourse for Zanu-PF, the issue was always about power and succession. The rebound that we saw in 2009 started trending downwards,” he said.

He said people should not expend their energies on whether or not they wanted the bond notes, but rather deal with fundamental economic issues affecting the country like rampant corruption and warped policies.

“The issue is not so much about bond notes because they are just a symptom.They are just (a) desperate attempt at plugging holes that the government created as a result of fiscal indiscipline,” he said.

The LEDRIZ director said bond notes were never about export incentives, arguing that the denominations of $2 and $5 were proof they were not meant for exporters, but the general public.

He said the $200 million in bond notes that Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya said was being printed was only three percent of the country’s liquidity and would not be able to resolve the crisis as the problems were much deeper.

Kanyenze said the current economy was structurally different from the economy of the GNU era. He said the economy had seen increased retrenchments and increased informalisation.

The country, he said, was too dependent on inputs, with the country recording $3.4 billion of exports compared to $6.2 billion imports, which he said was tantamount to creating jobs outside the country.

AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY

Related Posts
Mujuru scoffs at Zanu PF links
Mujuru scoffs at Zanu PF links
Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru has rubbished claims from some political quarters that she could be weighing her options with a view to jumping back to Zanu PF, saying that will ...
READ MORE
Can Lawmakers Impeach wheel-chair bound Mugabe?
Can Lawmakers Impeach wheel-chair bound Mugabe?
HARARE—An opposition Member of Parliament says Zimbabwean lawmakers fed up with President Robert Mugabe’s 35 year rule can unseat the president if a secret ballot is used in a motion ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe State Security Agents Planting ‘Spies’ in Private Meetings
Zimbabwe State Security Agents Planting ‘Spies’ in Private Meetings
MASVINGO — Civic society leaders in Zimbabwe have expressed dismay over the heavy presence of state security agents in their meetings, workshops and related activities following nationwide protests, saying this ...
READ MORE
Mugabe flies back into storm as ZANU PF faces disintegration
Mugabe flies back into storm as ZANU PF faces disintegration
HARARE - With Zanu PF’s deadly factional and succession wars reaching what insiders say is “a tipping point”, and Zimbabwe continuing on its precipitous economic decline that is blamed on ...
READ MORE
On the brink: New Zanu PF war breaks out
On the brink: New Zanu PF war breaks out
HARARE - In a move that is set to open a new battle front in President Robert Mugabe’s warring Zanu PF, the party’s embattled national commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere (pictured), stands ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe on brink of chaos as EU ponders ‘fragile state’ status
Zimbabwe on brink of chaos as EU ponders ‘fragile state’ status
While the EU reviews whether Zimbabwe qualifies as a fragile state, there are worrying signs that the political situation is deteriorating on the ground, writes Tom Gillhespy. By Tom Gillhespy Zimbabwe is ...
READ MORE
Professor Amon Murwira from the Department of Geography and Environmental Sciences
‘Delink economy from climatic shocks’
Creating resilience in Zimbabwe’s predominantly agro-based economy can only be achieved once the country is able to guard its agricultural production capacity against oscillating climate conditions which also underpins downstream ...
READ MORE
Mujuru rips into Robert Mugabe stronghold
Mujuru rips into Robert Mugabe stronghold
FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s People First (PF) project has reportedly made significant inroads in President Robert Mugabe’s home in Mashonaland West Province where it has roped in several disgruntled top ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe delivers his speech during Defence Forces Day celebrations in Harare, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. In his speech Mugabe promised to improve the welfare of the military by offering better housing and transport to the country's armed forces. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Mega anti-Robert Mugabe demo going ahead
HARARE - Organisers of tomorrow’s much-hyped “mega demonstration” against President Robert Mugabe in Harare are on a collision course with the country’s panicking authorities, vowing yesterday that they would go ...
READ MORE
Grace Mugabe now the force for violence in the country
Grace Mugabe now the force for violence in the country
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe has been accused of fuelling most intra and inter-party human rights violations, recorded in the country, particularly during her rallies last month, where the ruling party ...
READ MORE
Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

