Former governor turned Mugabe critic Cephas Msipa dies

Former Zanu PF politburo member and fearless critic of President Robert Mugabe’s regime, Cephas Msipa has died. Msipa had been admitted at a private hospital in Harare over a suspected chest infection.

According to reports Msipa died early this morning at the West End Hospital in Harare.

“He was suffering from Pneumonia and had a chest infection which made him cough excessively. His health deteriorated during the weekend where he was struggling with breathing,” his son Msipa Junior said.

Msipa quit active politics a few years ago and has repeatedly urged President Mugabe (92) to name a successor and step down to avoid eroding his political legacy and “being consumed by unrestrained public anger” triggered by the harsh economic environment.

“This idea of selfish politics will not help at all. I have travelled and wherever I go, I am asked, is this the Zimbabwe you fought for? It’s not.

“We never fought for violent protests, we never fought for selfish leadership, but we fought for selfless leadership that puts Zimbabwe ahead of personal interests.”

“The people are not asking for things that are not genuine, they are demanding bread and butter issues and it is up to this government to respond to them rather than send teargas and water cannons,” Msipa said at the time. – Nehanda