Gloves are off: Moyo accuses Senior ZANU PF officials of diamonds plunder

15th September 2016 Staff Reporter Crime & Courts, Main News 2

HARARE – Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed that some top government officials looted diamond money and splashed it on “rural castles”.

Moyo — who is being fingered as a beneficiary of the shady land deals allegedly involving Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere in documents whose authenticity has not been confirmed — yesterday came out guns blazing, threatening to expose those behind the diamonds looting spree.

His threats to spill the beans come at a time when long-suffering Zimbabweans are demanding answers on how the ruling Zanu PF used revenue generated from sales of the gems — discovered in Chiadzwa, Manicaland, nearly a decade ago.

Responding to comments on Twitter that he received 70 hectares of land in a land scam that has triggered a fresh war in the burning Zanu PF party, the Zanu PF politburo member said some people had hired “running dogs” to smear his image.

“Lies about 70ha are peanuts compared to the truth on unaccounted $500 million diamond loot to give but one example!” Moyo said.

“…there are stories that some of them built rural castles with diamond loot!” he said, adding that people must not be misled by “thieves”.

Several officials linked to the Team Lacoste faction, including Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, have built monstrous mansions in their rural homes.

“It is common cause diamonds were stolen big time and some diamond thieves want to hide by smearing their opponents,” Moyo retorted to accusations that he was procedurally given land in Harare by Kasukuwere, who is also linked to the G40 faction.

“Where were 70ha actually allocated to me or stolen by me except in the minds or memos of stinking idiots? It’s a shame murderers and mega diamond thieves reckon they can rely on forgeries…to smear opponents!” Moyo said.

His rant appears to follow the same trail of what Kasukuwere said on Monday that there is a sinister plot by members of the Team Lacoste faction to malign his image.

Both Kasukuwere and Moyo are seen as vital cogs in the G40 faction that is bent on blocking Mnangagwa’s ascendence to the presidency.

Moyo added: “Yes we know them and their running dogs and they know themselves very well!”

In February this year, President Robert Mugabe claimed that Zimbabwe had not realised much from its diamond mining activities, revealing that at least $15 billion could not be accounted for.

“We have not received much from the diamond industry at all. I don’t think we have exceeded $2 billion, yet we think more than $15 billion has been earned.

“Lots of smuggling and swindling has taken place and the companies that have been mining, I want to say, robbed us of our wealth,” Mugabe said, justifying nationalisation of diamond firms. – Daily News

