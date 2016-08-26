News Ticker

No ‘Arab Spring’ In Zimbabwe, Mugabe Warns Protesters

26th August 2016 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 3

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe warned protesters on Friday there would be no “Arab Spring” in Zimbabwe after anti-government demonstrations descended into one of the worst violence seen in the southern African nation for two decades.

Zimbabwean police fired tear gas and water cannon at opposition leaders and hundreds of demonstrators at a protest against Mugabe and the ruling ZANU-PF, before unrest swept across large parts of the capital Harare.

“They are thinking that what happened in the Arab Spring is going to happen in this country but we tell them that it is not going to happen here,” Mugabe told state television, referring to a series of uprisings that toppled leaders across the Arab world.

Mugabe accused Western countries, including the United States, of sponsoring the protests.

“They are fighting because of Americans,” said Mugabe.

Earlier, opposition head Morgan Tsvangirai and former vice president Joice Mujuru fled a rally in their cars while protesters ran for cover as police broke up the core of the demonstration. However, anti-Mugabe leaders warned that this would be the first of a series of protests.

Mugabe’s opponents have become emboldened by rising public anger and protests over an economic meltdown, cash shortages and high unemployment. Mugabe, 92, has led Zimbabwe since independence from Britain in 1980.

Clashes spread through the streets of the capital Harare as riot police fought running battles with protesters who hurled rocks at officers, set tyres ablaze and burned a popular market to the ground, in some of the worst unrest since food riots in 1998.

Didymus Mutasa, a senior official from Mujuru’s party and convener of Friday’s protest, vowed to repeat the demonstration a week from now and blamed police for the violence and disobeying a court order allowing the march to proceed.

“If that was intended to cow us from demonstrating, I want to say the opposite has been the case. We are going next Friday to do exactly the same as we have done today,” Mutasa told reporters.

Most businesses shut down early on Friday fearing looting by protesters. Mujuru said 50 people were injured and hospitalized.

“Mugabe’s rule must end now, that old man has failed us,” said one protester before throwing a rock at a taxi.

RIOT POLICE

More than a hundred police officers in riot gear, backed up by water cannons and armored trucks, occupied the venue that opposition parties planned to use for their demonstration.

As opposition supporters arrived for the march, they were told by the police to leave. The officers then fired tear gas and water cannon when parts of the crowd refused to comply.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said the force was still assessing the day’s events. “We will let you know once we are done,” she said.

Officials from Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF party were unavailable for comment.

“Demonstrating is the only solution left to force the dictator out of office,” said Tapfuma Make, an unemployed 24-year-old from Chitungwiza town, south of Harare.

Zimbabwe’s High Court earlier ruled that police should allow the protest to proceed between 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (6.00 a.m.-10.00 a.m. ET) in what Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) called a “victory for democracy”.

“Today has been for me the worst day that I have lived in this country, where I have observed with my own eyes, the state breaking its own laws and the state starting violence by attacking people who were just gathered together,” Mutasa said.

Opposition parties leading the protests say the electoral agency is biased in favor of the ruling ZANU-PF and is run by security agents loyal to Mugabe, charges the commission denies.

The protesters want the next vote in 2018 to be supervised by international observers, including the United Nations. They are also calling for Mugabe to fire corrupt ministers, scrap plans to introduce local bank notes and end cash shortages.

The latest demonstrations come nearly two months after the biggest large scale ‘stay at home’ strike in Zimbabwe since 2007, inspired by social media movements such as #ThisFlag led by pastor Evan Mawarire.

Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo on Thursday called opposition leaders “foreign agents” using protests to cause chaos in order to justify international intervention.

Reuters

Related Posts
President Mugabe talking to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa after his address to war veterans in Harare yesterday. Picture by John Manzongo
Zanu PF succession: Mnangagwa’s ally threatens Robert Mugabe
Prominent Zanu PF supporter, Energy Mutodi, has warned President Robert Mugabe that he not only risks being defeated by an opposition coalition led by former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai in ...
READ MORE
Mugabe Must Step Down Over Missing $15 Billion Diamond Revenue
Mugabe Must Step Down Over Missing $15 Billion Diamond Revenue
HARARE—The alleged looting of potential diamond revenue, estimated by President Robert Mugabe to be about $15 billion, has caused a stir in the country with opposition parties urging the 92 ...
READ MORE
A bar and unspoken words at ZANU-PF’s indaba
A bar and unspoken words at ZANU-PF’s indaba
THERE was no need to guess why Brown Sugar Bar in Victoria Falls was a hit with delegates to the 15th ZANU-PF annual conference held in the resort town last ...
READ MORE
Anarchy: Mnangagwa backs controversial spot-fines
Anarchy: Mnangagwa backs controversial spot-fines
HARARE - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the issue of spot fines is an administrative process that was put in place for the convenience of the justice delivery system. Vice President ...
READ MORE
Zuma and Mugabe: A meeting of two troubled leaders
Zuma and Mugabe: A meeting of two troubled leaders
Harare – Beleaguered President Jacob Zuma is set to fly into Zimbabwe to meet his equally troubled Zimbabwean counterpart President Robert Mugabe. Mugabe is failing in his bid to turn around ...
READ MORE
New twist as Zimbabwe government slams Zuma for ‘backing xenophobia’
New twist as Zimbabwe government slams Zuma for ‘backing xenophobia’
Harare - Zimbabwe's information minister said on Tuesday that President Jacob Zuma's comments on xenophobia during a Freedom Day speech could be interpreted as "an unfortunate justification" of the recent ...
READ MORE
‘Stop farm invasions’ – Zimbabwe regime turns on its loyalists
‘Stop farm invasions’ – Zimbabwe regime turns on its loyalists
HARARE - Government has ordered people to stop fresh farm occupations as they scare away investors eyeing the agriculture sector. Presenting the 2017 National Budget recently, Finance and Economic Development Minister, ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF headed for another split as more fall-out escalates
Zanu PF headed for another split as more fall-out escalates
Zanu PF could be headed for a split after President Robert Mugabe yesterday failed to contain serious divisions in Masvingo amid accusations that he appeared to have sided with one ...
READ MORE
Robert Mugabe might quit before end of tenure – Zanu-PF officials
Robert Mugabe might quit before end of tenure – Zanu-PF officials
HARARE – Senior officials from the ruling Zanu-PF party have reportedly indicated that President Robert Mugabe might be forced to quit before his current tenure ends in 2018 due to "explosive ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe army to veto Emmerson Mnangagwa Presidency
Zimbabwe army to veto Emmerson Mnangagwa Presidency
HARARE - Hardline military and intelligence chefs are allegedly going to veto, Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s safe passage into attaining power, as President Robert Mugabe’s successor, The Telescope News reported. According ...
READ MORE
Zanu PF succession: Mnangagwa’s ally threatens Robert Mugabe
Mugabe Must Step Down Over Missing $15 Billion
A bar and unspoken words at ZANU-PF’s indaba
Anarchy: Mnangagwa backs controversial spot-fines
Zuma and Mugabe: A meeting of two troubled
New twist as Zimbabwe government slams Zuma for
‘Stop farm invasions’ – Zimbabwe regime turns on
Zanu PF headed for another split as more
Robert Mugabe might quit before end of tenure
Zimbabwe army to veto Emmerson Mnangagwa Presidency

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News