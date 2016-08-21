News Ticker

Mujuru coalition close: Tsvangirai

21st August 2016 Staff Reporter Main News, Politics 26

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai says a coalition with other opposition parties including former vice president Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) is now close as the country gears for the 2018 general elections.

BY Everson Mushava

Tsvangirai and Mujuru on August 13 joined hands during an MDC-T demonstration against President Robert Mugabe’s rule in Gweru before the former prime minister addressed a ZimPF rally in the same city.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said they were happy with the progress made so far in talks with ZimPF.

“Zimbabweans are slowly converging against misgovernance and unmitigated cluelessness in the seat of government,” he said.

“We are slowly coming together and we are beginning to cultivate the necessary trust and confidence among ourselves as a collective.”

Tamborinyoka said Tsvangirai was recovering well after he started treatment for cancer of the colon, dispelling speculation that the former unionist was paving the way for Mujuru because of poor health.

“It is natural that sometimes the body gets shaken by the vagaries of nature but it does not mean that one is dying. Sickness is not death and health challenges are not permanent,” he said.

Tamborinyoka said the appointment of Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa as vice presidents to work with Thokozani Khupe was strategic to ensure the party was prepared for the polls.

Khupe, Chamisa and Mudzuri were due to address a joint rally in Harare’s Kuwadzana constituency today.

Mujuru, while addressing a rally in Binga yesterday said there was no reason why opposition political parties bound by the same objectives could not join hands and work together.

There have been efforts to bring together all the opposition political parties under one tent to fight Mugabe.

The efforts have been hampered because Tsvangirai and Mujuru, who reportedly have the biggest support base, had appeared disinterested until their show of unity last weekend. – The Standard

